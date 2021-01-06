Prince Harry 'personally affronted' by claim he 'snubbed' the Marines, court documents reveal

Victoria Ward
The Duke of Sussex pays a visit to 42 Commando Royal Marines at their base in Bickleigh in 2019 - Finnbarr Webster/PA Wire
The Duke of Sussex was “personally affronted” by an article published in the Mail on Sunday claiming he had severed contact with the Royal Marines, court documents have revealed.

In papers lodged with the High Court, the Duke argued that his reputation was “inextricably tied up with” and “substantially” dependent on his links with the military.

He warned that any damage to his credibility could have “devastating effects” by preventing military personnel from seeking help for mental health problems, which he has long encouraged.

The Duke is pursuing legal action against The Mail on Sunday despite receiving a written apology over a claim that he failed to maintain contact with the Marines when he stepped back from royal duties.

He was forced to give up his honorary military titles, including the role of Captain General Royal Marines, when he left the UK last March.

The documents, lodged with the court before the newspaper printed a retraction, state that the article would have caused “huge damage” and “serious harm” to his reputation, particularly in the eyes of military and ex-military personnel who might believe he had “snubbed and turned his back on his comrades.”  

The Duke of Sussex in his Royal Marines uniform at the Mountbatten Festival of Music last March - EDDIE MULHOLLAND
The Duke was “particularly frustrated and saddened” as it was his “sincere ambition” to continue to help current and former military personnel, using his reputation and his platform as a former Apache helicopter pilot with the Army.

“The claimant has, in particular, used his reputation to support and encourage current and former military personnel to seek help for mental health problems,” the document states.

“The publications complained of diminish the claimant’s credibility in the eyes of such personnel and therefore make them less likely to seek the help being offered. 

“The claimant reasonably fears that this will in turn have devastating effects upon such individuals, including leaving them more susceptible to suicide.”

The Duke founded the Invictus Games and also helped to create HeadFit, a mental health platform designed specifically to support military personnel.

The claim, signed by Jenny Afia, the Duke's solicitor, accused the Mail on Sunday of failing to give his representatives ample notice to respond to the story, which was printed in October.

The document was lodged with the High Court in November but only made public on Wednesday night.

Prince Harry in position on a Spartan armoured vehicle in Helmand, Afghanistan, 2008 - John Stillwell/PA Wire
The newspaper published an apology in print and online last month, revealing that it had made a donation to the Duke's Invictus Games Foundation.

It said that contrary to claims, made by a “top general”, that the Duke had turned his back on the Royal Marines, it now understood that he had been in contact with individuals in a private capacity to offer informal support.

A claim that he had failed to reply to a letter from Lord Dannatt, a former Chief of the General Staff, was corrected as it emerged he had not initially received the letter but had replied after being made aware of it.

The Duke’s legal team has since made a request to make an open statement in court later this month, at which point it is hoped the case will be finalised.

The lawsuit was the sixth to be filed by either the Duke or the Duchess of Sussex in little more than a year. 

The Duchess of Sussex is also suing for breach of privacy and copyright after The Mail on Sunday published extracts of a letter she sent to Thomas Markle, her father.

The trial had been scheduled for January but the Duchess successfully applied for an adjournment and it will now be heard next autumn. An application for a summary judgment, which would see the case resolved without a full trial, will be heard on January 19.

The Duke is also suing The Sun and Daily Mirror for alleged phone hacking, claiming his voicemails had been illegally intercepted. In July, it emerged that the couple were suing paparazzi for invasion of privacy, after drones were allegedly used to take pictures of their son, Archie, at a house in Los Angeles.

The Duchess has settled a claim against Splash News, the picture agency, over claims her privacy was breached when she was photographed on a walk with Archie and her dogs on Vancouver Island, Canada, in January.

