Prince Harry presented ‘no sufficient evidence’ of phone hacking, High Court hears

Prince Harry

The Duke of Sussex has presented “no sufficient evidence” of phone hacking in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror, the High Court has heard.

The newspaper group accused the Duke of making “outlandish allegations” about the way articles were sourced, “such as placing tracking devices on cars or bugging homes”.

Andrew Green KC, for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) told the High Court that rather than representing a breach of privacy, “a very substantial proportion” of the 100 stories at the heart of the civil case instead concerned a “breath-taking level of triviality”.

The Duke and three others are suing MGN, claiming that they were the victim of unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking. The trial, which began on Wednesday, is expected to last seven weeks.

Prince Harry has put forward 147 articles published in the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and The People between 1996 and 2010, which he alleged were obtained through illegal means.

Of those, 33 have been selected as a sample on which to base his case.

One of them was based on an interview the Duke gave himself to mark his 18th birthday while others came from official statements given by St James’s Palace and Clarence House, MGN has claimed.

Evidence ‘utterly non-existent’

Outlining his defence on Friday, Mr Green acknowledged that since 2012, MGN had paid out £100 million to settle more than 600 claims, including £1.2 million to eight claimants in 2015.

“There is absolutely no doubt that... there was reprehensible conduct on the scale set out in the (2015) judgment,” he told the court.

“The findings of fact make painful reading - they did then and they do now.”

But the barrister argued that the current claims were “in evidential terms, a very long way” from the previous eight.

He said that while those cases had involved “extensive” telephone call data, such evidence was “utterly non-existent” concerning three of the four current claimants and “slim” in the case of the fourth.

Story continues

Mr Green said the ongoing case was “very different” to those previously settled and that there was “no evidence, or no sufficient evidence, of voicemail interception in any of these four claims”.

He added that some of the allegations were made with “no basis” and that many had been made “with a sense of outrage”.

Mr Green said the third parties - including private investigators and freelance journalists - with “expertise” in using the electoral roll, registers of births, deaths and marriages, and Companies House were used for “plainly not unlawful” activities.

The trial continues.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.