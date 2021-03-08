Prince Harry on Prince Charles: 'I feel really let down by my father'

Duke - CBS

The Duke of Sussex said he felt "let down" by his father who had at one point "stopped taking my calls".

In an emotional discussion with Oprah Winfrey about his relationship with the Prince of Wales, he said there was "a lot of hurt".

He also said his father, and his brother the Duke of Cambridge, were "trapped" in the Royal family.

The Duke said his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales would have been "angry" at the way the Royal family had treated his wife.

Speaking about his relationship with his father, he said: "There's a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he's been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like, and Archie's his grandson.

"At the same time I will always love him, but there's a lot of hurt that's happened.

"I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship, but they only know what they know."

The Duchess interjected: "Or what they're told."

The Duke said he had "tried to educate" his father and brother in the way he had been.

He said: "I love William to bits, he's my brother, we've been through hell together, but we're on different paths."

The Duke added: "My family literally cut me off financially. But I've got what my Mum left me and without that we would not have been able to do this."

Asked if he would have stepped back from the Royal family if had he not met his wife, the Duke said: "No, the answer to your question is no."

He added: "I myself was trapped. I didn't see a way out. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped."

Ms Winfrey asked him to explain how he had been "trapped" after being born into such privilege.

The Duke said he was "trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are".

He added: "My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave."

He said he had "huge compassion for that".

Asked by Ms Winfrey if his father was now taking his calls, the Duke said: "Yeah he is."

When he was asked what his mother would say if she was alive, he said: "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad."