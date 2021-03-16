Prince Harry reportedly speaks with Prince William and Prince Charles — but it was 'not productive'

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Prince Harry has reportedly spoken with both his brother and father following his recent bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. But apparently, they didn't make a lot of progress.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, recently sat down with Winfrey for a jaw-dropping interview, in which they spoke out about their decision to step back from the royal family, and on Tuesday, CBS News' Gayle King revealed new details about the aftermath.

King, who said she called Harry and Meghan over the weekend to find out how they were doing, reports that Harry has spoken with his brother, Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles, since the interview. "The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive," King said, "but they are glad that they have at least started a conversation."

Prince William responded to his brother's interview for the first time last week, saying "we are very much not a racist family" and that he planned to speak with Harry. One of the most stunning claims from the interview was that there were allegedly "concerns" in the royal family about how dark the skin color of Meghan's baby Archie would be when he was born. Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't reveal who made these remarks, Harry told Winfrey that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip weren't involved.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the queen after the interview aired, promising that Meghan's allegations "will be addressed by the family privately." King said Tuesday, though, that what's "still upsetting" to Harry and Meghan is that "the palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan still." King added that no one in the royal family has spoken with Meghan since the interview at this time.

