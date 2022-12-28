Prince Harry Reveals What He Misses Most About Life In 'The Institution'

Prince Harry revealed what he missed most about life within “the institution” in the last episode of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries, called “Harry & Meghan.”

“I miss the weird family gatherings when we’re all sort of brought together under one roof for, you know, certain times of the year. That I miss,” he said. “You know, being part of the institution meant that I was in the U.K. ― so I miss the U.K., I miss my friends.”

The duke added that amid he and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back and move to California, he’d “lost a few friends in this process as well.”

He also explained that he made the move to Montecito in Santa Barbara “because I was changed.”

“I changed to the point that I’d outgrown my environment. Therefore, this was the most obvious place to come,” he said, adding that it was also a location where his late mother, Princess Diana, “was probably gonna end up living, potentially.”

“There’s times when I’ve been angry, but I can’t be that angry because I genuinely feel that I ― and we ― are exactly where we’re supposed to be,” he said. “We’ve made it to the other side.”

A shot of Prince Harry from the Netflix docuseries,

Harry’s revelations are set to continue, as the Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir, titled “Spare,” will come out on Jan. 10.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think,” the royal said in a press release announcing his new book, adding that he was “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

