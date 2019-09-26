Prince Harry says he feels 'deeply connected' to Botswana

He's been visiting southern Africa for two decades for both holidays and conservation work.

But it's Botswana that holds a special place in Prince Harry's heart.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PRINCE HARRY, THE DUKE OF SUSSEX, SAYING:

''Fifteen years I've been coming here, it's a sense of escapism a sense, put a real sense of purpose I am able to come down here. I've been learning from this man for the last 15 years - him and a bunch of other individuals that he's introduced me to and they are friends, you know, I have some of my closest friends here over the years and I came here in '97, 98 straight after my mum died. So it was a nice place to get away from it all. But now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa.''

Harry and Meghan also visited the country shortly after they began dating in July 2016 and returned in 2017.

Next Harry is expected to fly to Angola, where he will visit the landmine clearance project that featured in some of the most famous photographs of his late mother, Princess Diana.