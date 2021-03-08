Prince Harry says he was living off an inheritance left to him by Princess Diana after he was financially cut off by his family

Princess Diana with Prince Harry in Majorca, Spain, in 1987. Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his family cut him off financially in early 2020.

Harry has been living off his inheritance left by his mother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997.

Harry said he thought his mother "saw it coming" when she left her sons $8.9 million each in trusts.

Prince Harry said that the royal family cut him off financially in 2020 and that he had since relied on the money he inherited from his mother, Princess Diana.

In the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first sit-down interview since stepping back as senior royals in January 2020, Harry told Oprah Winfrey that he stopped receiving financial support "in the first quarter of 2020."

In the two-hour interview, which aired on Sunday night on CBS, Harry said his mother's money made the decision possible.

"I've got what my mum left me, and without that we would not have been able to do this," Harry said.

"Touching back on what you asked about what my mum would think of this, I think she saw it coming," he said, adding that his mother, who stepped back from royal life before her death in 1997, might have known they would need the money.

"I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process," he added.

Diana left both her sons £6.5 million to be held in trusts until their 30th birthdays, The Telegraph reported. Harry's trust gathered interest, and he reportedly received £10 million when he turned 30.

Harry, 36, told Winfrey that he thought his mother would feel angry at the way he and Meghan Markle had been treated and would have wanted them to be happy.

Harry likely inherited additional funds from his great grandmother, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002. The BBC reported at the time that Prince William and Harry were left £14 million to divide but that it was expected that Harry would receive a larger portion as he would not be afforded the financial benefits of being king one day.

Markle is said to have amassed $5 million as an actress in "Suits" and through other endeavors such as endorsement deals and sponsorships. The couple has been criticized for recently entering into multimillion-dollar deals with the streaming giants Spotify and Netflix.

When Winfrey asked what the couple would say to critics who think they are just "money-grabbing royals," Harry said, "This was never the intention."

Markle suggested that their charity Archewell was a remedy to the misinformation about them, explaining that their work would prioritize "storytelling through a truthful lens."

Representatives for Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

