Prince Harry says 'only beard people' would understand anger over William argument

Prince Harry walked down the aisle on his wedding day with his beard and wearing his military uniform - Dominic Lipinski/PA

Prince Harry has suggested that only “beard people” would understand his anger at William wanting him to shave off his facial hair for his wedding day.

He accused William of being “competitive” because the late Queen had ordered him to shave off a beard he grew during a military assignment in 2008 - but allowed his younger brother to keep his bristles.

Describing his beard as “a shield to my anxiety”, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby on Sunday night: “I think William found it hard that other people told him to shave it off, and yet here I was on my wedding day wearing military uniform, no longer in the military, um, but thinking as though I – believing as though I should shave it off before my wedding day.

“And I said ‘Well I don’t believe that Meghan’s gonna recognise me if she comes up the aisle and sees me beardless’.

“I would feel very, very different without my beard, and that’s hard for people to understand who’ve never grown a beard, um, but hopefully those beard people out there will go ‘Yeah, no, I fully get that, I can understand’.”

'Clear violation of protocol'

In his autobiography, Spare, which has been published in Spain, Harry admits that “a beard was thought by some to be a clear violation of protocol and long-standing norms” adding that they “were forbidden in the British Army.”

Queen Elizabeth II was famously never a fan of facial hair - and apparently ordered her husband to shave the beard he grew during a solo tour around the Commonwealth in 1965. When he returned on the Royal Yacht Britannia, his wife played a prank on him by arranging for everyone in the royal entourage — herself included — to put on fake whiskers just before he walked in.

In the memoir, Harry muses as to whether his beard was "Freudian – beard as security blanket" or "Jungian – beard as mask".

Insisting his late grandmother “understood” it made him feel calmer, he writes: "Yes, she said, you may keep your beard. But then I explained it to my brother and he... bristled?

"Not the done thing, he said. Military rules, so forth."

Harry claims his brother 'bristled' when he tried to explain that his beard makes him feel calmer - Martin Meissner

Harry said he gave his older brother "a quick history lesson" with the help of Google – showing images of Royal ancestors who were bearded and uniformed, such as Edward VII and George V.

He claims William "became livid" when Harry informed him their grandmother had already granted permission to keep the facial hair.

Quoting William, he adds: "You put her in an uncomfortable position, Harold! She had no choice but to say yes."

William 'wouldn't let it go'

He said William "wouldn't let it go" and that the argument continued "in person, on the phone, for more than a week".

When William then ordered him to shave his beard off, Harry says he replied: "For the love of God, Willy, why does this matter so much to you?"

"Because I wasn't allowed to keep my beard."

Harry concludes: "Ah, there it was. After he'd come back from an assignment with Special Forces, Willy was sporting a full beard, and someone told him to be a good boy, run along and shave it. He hated the idea of me enjoying a perk he'd been denied."

He told Bradby: “A lot of it is to do with – I mean I refer to it as heir/spare but also older brother/younger brother, right, there’s a level of competition there.”