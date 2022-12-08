Prince Harry says wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party in 2005 was one of the biggest mistakes of his life

Prince Harry speaking in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Netflix

Prince Harry spoke about the regret he feels for wearing a Nazi costume when he was 20.

Speaking in his new Netflix docuseries, Harry said it was one of the biggest mistakes he made.

"All I wanted to do was make it right," Harry said.

Prince Harry has opened up about the shame he felt after wearing a Nazi uniform to a costume party when he was 20.

Harry recalled the incident in episode three of the Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan," which aired on Thursday.

"It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards," Harry said in a solo confessional during the docuseries without Meghan. "All I wanted to do was make it right."

British newspaper The Sun published a photo of Harry in the uniform on its front page on January 13, 2005, with the headline: "Harry the Nazi." The prince received major criticism at the time.

A man reads The Sun newspaper in London on January 13, 2005, with a headline about Prince Harry wearing a Nazi uniform at a costume party. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for the prince issued a public apology through Clarence House that same day, which read: "Prince Harry has apologized for any offense or embarrassment he has caused. He realizes it was a poor choice of costume," according to a BBC News report at the time.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Board of Deputies of British Jews said in a statement that Harry's costume "was clearly in bad taste, especially in the run-up to Holocaust Memorial Day," which fell on January 27, The Sun reports.

"The board is pleased that he's apologized for the incident," the spokesperson added.

The photo of Harry was published two weeks before the Queen commemorated the 60th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz with a reception attended by survivors of Nazi death camps and British World War II veterans, according to The New York Times.

Speaking in the docuseries, Harry said that he learned from the incident and ended up having a conversation with the Chief Rabbi of London and a Holocaust survivor in Berlin.

"I could have just ignored it and gone on and made the same mistakes in my life, but I learned from that," Harry said.

Story continues

Volume I of "Harry & Meghan" is available on Netflix, and Volume II will air on December 15.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider