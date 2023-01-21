Prince Harry scoffs at Elvis Presley's Graceland, suggests interior designer was 'on acid'

The United States' resident British royal was unimpressed with The King of Rock n' Roll's historic home, according to his recently released memoir.

In his new autobiography, "Spare," Prince Harry described being unimpressed with Graceland, former home of the late Elvis Presley.

Rock and roll singer Elvis Presley strolls the grounds of his Graceland estate in circa 1957.

"People variously called the house a castle, a mansion, a palace. But it reminded me of the badger sett," Prince Harry wrote. "Dark, claustrophobic. I walked around saying, ‘The King lived here, you say? Really?’"

Elvis lived at Graceland from June 26, 1957, until his death Aug. 16, 1977.

Tom Bradby and Prince Harry chatted ahead of the release of "Spare," which chronicles Harry's royal life.

In the book, Prince Harry quipped that whoever picked out the decor of the famous residence must have been on drugs.

Prince Harry recalled, "I stood in one tiny room with loud furniture and shag carpet and thought, ‘The King’s interior designer must have been on acid.’"

The immensely popular tourist attraction attracts more than 600,000 visitors a year, according to the property, and features some 200,000 square feet of entertainment space, restaurants, gift shops and more.

It is the second most-visited house in the country, behind only the White House.