Prince Harry Shares Latest Thoughts On Potentially Becoming A U.S. Citizen

U.S. Citizen Harry?

In an interview that aired Friday, Prince Harry told “Good Morning America” that United States citizenship is something that he’s “considered.”

Prince Harry has "considered" becoming a U.S. citizen following his move to California.

The Duke of Sussex has been living in the states since 2020, when he and wife Meghan Markle officially moved to California following their famous split from the rest of the British royal family.

He told GMA that he doesn’t necessarily “feel American,” but nevertheless has loved “every single day” of living in his wife’s home country.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pictured in the Whistler area of British Columbia, Canada, on Feb. 15.

And while he may one day take the U.S. citizenship test, it likely won’t happen soon.

“American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind but certainly not something that’s a high priority for me right now,” he said.

