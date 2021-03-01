Prince Harry: Split from royal life 'unbelievably tough'

FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan. The interview special is scheduled to air March 7, 2021, on CBS and the following day in Britain. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LYNN ELBER
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry says the process of separating from royal life has been very difficult for him and his wife, Meghan.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry invoked the memory of his late mother, Princess Diana, who had to find her way alone after she and Prince Charles divorced.

“I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago,” Harry said, adding, “because it’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us.”

“But at least we have each other,” Harry said, in a clip from the interview special, which is scheduled to air March 7 on CBS and the following day in Britain. Diana was shown in a photo holding toddler Harry as he made the comments. His mother died in 1997 of injuries suffered in a car crash.

Harry and Meghan sat opposite Winfrey and side-by-side, holding hands during the interview that was conducted in a lush garden setting. The couple lives in Montecito, California, where they are neighbors of Winfrey. Meghan, who recently announced she is pregnant with the couple’s second child, wore an empire-style black dress with embroidery. Harry wore a light gray suit and white dress shirt, minus a tie.

As Meghan Markle, the actor starred in the TV legal drama “Suits.” She married Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson at Windsor Castle in May 2018, and their son, Archie, was born a year later.

The brief promotional clip was one of two of that aired Sunday during CBS’ news magazine “60 Minutes.” Winfrey’s questions and comment were predominant in the other clip, including her statement that, “You said some pretty shocking things here,” without an indication of what she was referring to. Meghan was not heard from in the clips.

Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020, unhappy at media scrutiny and the strictures of their roles. They cited what they described as the intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media toward the duchess, who is African American.

It was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year. On Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple will not be returning to royal duties and Harry will give up his honorary military titles — a decision that makes formal, and final, the couple’s split from the royal family.

The pair, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, verified “they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family. “

A spokesperson for the couple hit back at suggestions that Meghan and Harry were not devoted to duty.

“As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince William Is Reportedly Being "Kept in the Dark" About Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview

    "William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it."

  • American Airlines flight diverted after 'disturbing and unacceptable' passenger fight over racial slur

    An American Airlines flight from Texas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix after an in-flight passenger altercation. Two women were later arrested.

  • Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Update Archewell Website with Spotify and Netflix Partnerships

    The update includes photos and a new motto. 😍✨

  • 'Were you silenced?': First look at Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

    Now that Duchess Meghan's second pregnancy news is out, her "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey is to air on CBS on March 7.

  • Golden Globes Twitter Is Losing It Over Catherine O'Hara and Her Husband's "Awkward" Moment

    The Schitt's Creek star's husband kept playing on his phone on air.

  • Nicola Coughlan's Golden Globes 2021 Dress Is Straight Out of Bridgerton

    Lady Whistledown would approve.

  • Tiger Woods responds to golfers wearing his Sunday-red as he recovers from accident

    Tiger Woods responds to PGA Tour and LPGA golfers wearing his Sunday red as he recovers from last week's car accident in Los Angeles.

  • Amanda Seyfried Gets to Enjoy the Golden Globes Holding the Hand of Her Tuxedo-Wearing 5-Month-Old Son

    Amanda Seyfriend, a first-time Golden Globe nominee for Mank, tells E! Live From the Red Carpet all about finding the "shining moments" in these strange times.

  • Students from Rep. Madison Cawthorn's college said he used 'fun drives' to corner women with sexual advances, report says

    Two former resident assistants told BuzzFeed News they warned women in their dorms not to go on drives with Cawthorn because "bad things happened."

  • Hundreds arrested and woman reportedly shot as police launch brutal crackdown in Myanmar

    A woman was shot and hundreds arrested in Myanmar on Saturday in one of the most extensive crackdowns by the military junta since anti-coup demonstrations began. Police threw stun grenades, tear gas and used live ammunition, witnesses claimed, as they clashed with crowds in the main city of Yangon. A sea of demonstrators chanted and threw barricades across the street to block advancing authorities. In the central town of Monwya one woman was reportedly shot, though the circumstances surrounding the incident and her current condition remain unknown. Four people are now known to have died since the coup on February 1. Myanmar has been roiled by demonstrations since the army ousted Aung San Suu Kyi, accusing her and the party leadership of fraud in November elections. Uncertainty over her whereabouts is growing. Street protests have been escalating, prompting a sweeping crackdown on Saturday.

  • Joe Biden calls for investigation after second woman accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual misconduct

    A second ex-employee of powerful New York state Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of sexual harassment, charges the governor denied on Saturday. This time the allegations came from 25-year-old former health adviser Charlotte Bennett, who told The New York Times that the governor sexually harassed her in the spring of 2020. According to Ms Bennett, the 63-year-old politician said in June that he was open to dating women in their 20s, and asked her if she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships, the Times reported. While Mr Cuomo never tried to touch her, "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Ms Bennett told the paper. Ms Bennett said that she spoke to Mr Cuomo's chief of staff and legal counsel after the alleged incident, who transferred her to another post in another building. Ms Bennett was happy with the new job and decided not to insist on an investigation. Joe Biden, the US president, supports an independent investigation into the allegations against Mr Cuomo, said his press secretary, Jen Psaki, after New York mayor Bill de Blasio called for one. “There should be an independent review looking into these allegations, and that’s certainly something he supports and we believe should move forward as quickly as possible,” Ms. Psaki said on CNN’s State of the Union. Mr Cuomo became a national star last spring with his straight-talking yet empathetic coronavirus briefings that contrasted sharply with then-president Donald Trump's dismissive approach to the pandemic. But the harassment allegations come as he faces a growing storm over his handling of the coronavirus in nursing homes in his state. In a statement Saturday, Mr Cuomo said he "never made advances toward Ms Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate." He said he wanted instead to support Ms Bennett, who had told him that she was a sexual assault survivor. Mr Cuomo, who appears to have agreed to allow New York's Attorney General Leticia James order an independent inquiry, apologised for being "insensitive or too personal." New York's governor said he never intended to offend, but conceded that his actions could have been misinterpreted as flirtation. "At work sometimes I think I am being playful and make jokes good-natured are funny. I do, on occasion, tease people in what I think is a good natured way," he said. "I do it in public and in private. You have seen me do it at briefings hundreds of times. I have teased people about their personal lives, their relationships, about getting married or not getting married. I mean no offence and only attempt to add some levity and banter to what is a very serious business." The governor, whose third term expires at the end of 2022, called for "a full and thorough outside review" of these charges, led by a former federal judge. "I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," he added. This is the second time in a week that the Democratic governor, who has led New York state for 10 years, has been accused of sexual harassment. On Wednesday, another ex-adviser, Lindsey Boylan, said in a blog that he had harassed her when she was working for his administration, from 2015 to 2018. Ms Boylan, 36, alleged that the governor had given her an unsolicited kiss on the lips, suggested that she play strip poker with him and went "out of his way to touch me on my lower back, arms and legs". "For those wondering what it's like to work for the Cuomo admin, read @LindseyBoylan's story," Ms Bennett wrote in a re-tweet of Ms Boylan's post. Mr Cuomo's office said in a statement that Ms Boylan's "claims of inappropriate behaviour are quite simply false".

  • Russell Wilson trade destinations, Alex Collins, K.J. Wright and more Seahawks news

    We check in with the Seattle Seahawks to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals' division rivals.

  • Alabama men take loss to every team in LSU field after WD/DQ combo

    Alabama was disqualified from LSU's event after having an individual WD and DQ in the same round.

  • Fauci on CPAC speech: ‘I'm sure that you can get a standing ovation by saying I'm wrong’

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was applauded at the conservative conference when she rebuked his Covid guidance.

  • Christopher Meloni Recalls Working With Chadwick Boseman Ahead of the Golden Globes

    In an exclusive chat with Karamo at the 2021 Golden Globes, Christopher Meloni recalled filming 42 with the late Chadwick Boseman.

  • Meghan Markle Wears an Armani Belted Dress for Her Oprah Tell-All Interview

    She also debuted a new, bolder beauty look for the occasion.

  • The Queen Told Called Prince Harry to Uphold His Family Values Before His Oprah Interview Was Announced

    Harry promised to "never do anything to embarrass" the royal family.

  • Low tide leaves Venice canals almost empty

    Traditional gondolas and boats could be seen almost beached in the canals as water levels reached a peak of -48 cm, creating an unusual landscape in the lagoon city.Venice, beloved around the world for its canals, historic architecture and art, has always lived in a fragile balance between low and high tides, that usually create variations of around 50 cm in sea levels.Flooding is a constant enemy of the art city built on a collection of small islands within a saltwater lagoon off the north-eastern coast of Italy, with every new incursion damaging its medieval and Renaissance palaces.

  • Oprah’s Interview With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Nothing Is ‘Off Limits’ in First Look

    CBS offered its first look at “Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special,” a two-hour exclusive special that will air March 7. “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Prince Harry says in one of the teasers. The interview begins with Oprah Winfrey speaking with Meghan Markle about life as a member of […]

  • Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Gave a Rare Look of Their Kids at the Golden Globes

    Their two daughters are so big now.