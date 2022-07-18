Prince Harry was 'staggered' after the Queen excluded him and Meghan Markle from family photos in her Christmas broadcast in 2019, a new book reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pictured during a visit to Cape Town in September 2019, left, and Queen Elizabeth during a Christmas Day broadcast in 2019. Samir Hussein/Getty Images, Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"Revenge" by Tom Bower details Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royal family.

Bower writes of Harry's alleged reaction to being left out of the Queen's Christmas broadcast.

The book is due to be released on Thursday.

The Duke of Sussex was "staggered" to learn that Queen Elizabeth II had excluded him from photos on her Christmas Day broadcast in 2019, according to an upcoming royal book by Tom Bower.

In "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors," due to be released on Thursday, Bower writes of Prince Harry's alleged reaction to his grandmother's annual broadcast, which showed her sitting at her desk in Buckingham Palace surrounded by photos of her family, The Mirror reports.

In her address to the nation, the Queen reflected on anniversaries of historic world events and achievements, as well as a year that had been "bumpy" for the UK and the royal family. Photos of the Queen's father, King George VI, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Charles and Camilla, and Prince Philip were visible in the shot.

"As Harry watched his grandmother from Vancouver, he was staggered. Four silver-framed family photographs had been carefully placed behind her," Bower writes, as cited in The Mirror.

"To Harry's fury, there was no photographer of himself, Meghan, and Archie," he added. "The Windsors were airbrushing the Sussexes from history."

At the time of the broadcast, Markle, Harry, and their son Archie were celebrating Christmas privately in Canada, marking their first Christmas without the royal family. The couple wouldn't announce their step back from royal duties until January 2020, but the decision had been in the works for months, according to the extract published in The Mirror.

The couple's step back could have played a part in Her Majesty's decision not to feature a photo of them, prompting her to instead focus on a "slimmed down" monarchy, according to the excerpt in The Mirror. According to the publication, Bower writes that Markle "consulted with her Los Angeles team about the best terms for their departure from Britain," which coincided with Prince Andrew's BBC "Newsnight" interview in November 2019.

The Queen paid tribute to Harry and Meghan's son in the broadcast

While Markle and Harry weren't included in the photos on the Queen's desk, it's worth noting that they were honored in a different way.

During the Queen's speech, she referenced the couple's son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on May 6, 2019.

"Two hundred years on from the birth of my great, great grandmother, Queen Victoria, Prince Philip and I have been delighted to welcome our eighth great-grandchild into our family," she said, while a photo showing the Queen and Prince Philip with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie was displayed on-screen.

Representatives for Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

