What Prince Harry is up to on his surprise visit

The Duke of Sussex's appearance at the High Court on Monday came as a surprise
Smiling broadly, it was as if he had never been away - let alone written a bombshell autobiography that has torn the Royal family in two.

Yet if Prince Harry expected the royal red carpet to be rolled out for his somewhat shock appearance at the High Court on Monday for the start of his case against Daily Mail publisher Associated Newspapers for unlawful information gathering, then he was sadly mistaken.

No sooner had the Duke, 38, landed in London from Montecito, California, than his nearest and dearest had made their excuses for not seeing him.

Despite France having postponed Monday’s visit by the King and Queen Consort due to ongoing pensions protests, Buckingham Palace apparently made it clear there would be no time for a meeting between father and prodigal son. Although he did inform the monarch that he would be in the neighbourhood, he was told his father was “busy” - despite having a last-minute, two-day gap in the royal diary.

It is perhaps ironic that while Prince Harry is fighting the Daily Mail publisher in court, the King’s communications secretary is former Mail executive Tobyn Andreae.

Meanwhile, his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, would also be “out of town” due to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis having already broken up for the Easter holidays. The former Cambridge clan like to escape to Anmer Hall, their Norfolk bolthole, at such times and it seems unlikely an invitation for Harry to revisit the delights of the leafy Sandringham estate will be forthcoming.

Yet as has ever been the case with Harry and Meghan, timing is everything.

Their Oprah Winfrey interview raised eyebrows for going to air while the late Duke of Edinburgh was still recuperating in hospital in March 2021 at the age of 99. Their six-part Netflix documentary caused consternation after it emerged they had started filming private videos on the same day as “Megxit”. And Spare sparked controversy for hitting bookshelves four months after Queen Elizabeth II had been laid to rest at St George’s Chapel.

While he can have had no control over the court date, had the father of two decided to attend in person believing his “dearest Papa” would be out of the country? Emmanuel Macron only pulled the plug on Paris on Friday, and the royal couple are still travelling to Germany for the second leg of the tour on Wednesday.

And had the tour to France gone ahead, were the Sussexes aware that Harry’s surprise High Court appearance would almost certainly have upstaged the King’s European charm offensive?

The court case also comes amid speculation that Paul Dacre, Associated Newspapers’ editor-in-chief, is about to receive a peerage from former prime minister Boris Johnson.

Harry had expressed a reluctance to travel to the UK amid an ongoing row over his taxpayer-funded protection. The former Army officer, who revealed in his memoir that he had killed at least 25 Taliban, is suing the Home Office over its decision to cut his Metropolitan Police operatives, arguing it compromises his family’s safety when they return to Britain.

Flanked by his own personal bodyguards, he appeared willing to risk a high-profile appearance - motivated, seemingly, by his undisguised hatred for the tabloid media (and his somewhat contradictory thirst for publicity, perhaps?).

Had the Home Office struck a deal with the fifth in line to the throne for this particular trip?

As with the couple’s Oprah outing, these are questions to which we will probably never get any answers.

The Telegraph has been told the Duke flew over to show his “support” for the case, which has been brought by a group of celebrities including the singer Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, as well as the actresses Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. Baroness Lawrence and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes also allege the newspaper group is guilty of unlawful information-gathering.

Sir Elton John is one of the celebrities who is part of the legal action being taken against Associated Newspapers - Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Sir Elton John is one of the celebrities who is part of the legal action being taken against Associated Newspapers - Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Whether he will be minded to show similar “support” for his father and stepmother when they are crowned on May 6 remains to be seen.

    Britain's Prince Harry on Monday made an unexpected appearance at London's high court for a hearing in a privacy claim launched by celebrities and other figures against a newspaper publisher.The publisher of the Daily Mail, Associated Newspapers (ANL), is trying to end the high court claims brought by high-profile figures including Harry and singer Elton John over alleged unlawful activity at its titles.Harry, who now lives in California after quitting royal duties in 2019 and launching a barrage of criticism of the British royal family, was pictured arriving at the court in central London.Others taking part in the legal action include actresses Liz Hurley and Sadie Frost as well as John's husband David Furnish, Doreen Lawrence -- the mother of murder victim Stephen Lawrence -- and former Liberal Democrat deputy leader Simon Hughes.Lawyers for the group told the court the publisher of the Daily Mail commissioned the breaking and entry into private property, illegally intercepted voicemail messages and obtained medical records."The claimants each claim that in different ways they were the victim of numerous unlawful acts carried out by the defendant, or by those acting on the instructions of its newspapers, The Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday," lawyer David Sherborne said in written submissions to the court.The alleged unlawful included "illegally intercepting voicemail messages, listening into live landline calls, obtaining private information, such as itemised phone bills or medical records, by deception..., using private investigators to commit these unlawful information gathering acts on their behalf and even commissioning the breaking and entry into private property", Sherborne said.The alleged wrongdoing dates from 1993-2011, but some went on as late as 2018, he added.Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, sat near the back of the court, two seats away from fellow complainant Frost.ANL has described the allegations as "preposterous smears" and a "pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone-hacking scandal".Britain's phone hacking scandal, which first blew up in 2006, saw journalists at the Rupert Murdoch-owned News of the World hack into the voicemails of royals, celebrities and murder victims.It triggered the closure of the mass-selling Sunday tabloid, a mammoth police investigation, a judge-led inquiry and criminal charges that gripped Britain for years. A spokesperson for ANL also said the allegations were "unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims, based on no credible evidence".A four four-day preliminary hearing is being held at the high court with ANL arguing that the allegations are "stale" and should be dismissed without a trial.Harry, the younger son of Britain's King Charles III, has long had a difficult relationship with the media.His mother Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 after she and her companion, Dodi Fayed, left the Ritz Hotel pursued by paparazzi photographers.In 2019 while on a tour of South Africa with his wife Meghan, Harry linked media intrusion to Diana's death and spoke of his fears of history repeating itself."I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum," he told television journalist Tom Bradby, accusing sections of the media of waging a "ruthless campaign" against Meghan."Everything that she (Diana) went through, and what happened to her, is incredibly important every single day, and that is not me being paranoid, that is just me not wanting a repeat of the past," he said.Both Harry and Meghan have been involved in other recent legal action targeting British newspapers.The couple, whose popularity ratings have plummeted, have dominated headlines in the past few years due to a string of interviews, a Netflix series and Harry's autobiography "Spare" in which they complained bitterly about their treatment as working members of the royal family.Buckingham Palace has not responded to the claims, while the late Queen Elizabeth II famously commented that "recollections may vary".

