Prince Harry takes private jet to one-day polo match and has kit transported in separate car

Prince Harry attends the HIV charity Sentebale polo match in Aspen, Colorado - KEVIN MOHATT/REUTERS

The Duke of Sussex flew by private jet for a one-day polo tournament 1,000 miles from his Californian home - with his kit transported in a separate car.

The Duke, who played to raise money for his HIV charity Sentebale, was photographed arriving by electric car to board a Bombardier Challenger 600 near to his home in Santa Barbara.

His polo kit is reported to have arrived about half an hour later by Range Rover, carried into the luggage hold by what appeared to be members of staff before flying to Aspen, Colorado.

MailOnline reported that the jet is owned by Marc Ganzi, a businessman and a polo enthusiast.

The Duke has previously defended the use of private jets for security reasons, saying in 2019 that “99 per cent” of his flights are commercial.

It is understood that the Duke was offered a lift on the jet, which was already carrying people to the polo tournament. He flew back to California by commercial airline.

During an event launching his eco-tourism project, he told an audience he had always offset his carbon footprint but noted that, when it comes to the “alarming” threats to the planet, “no one is perfect” in their actions.

The annual charity polo tournament was designed to raise money for Sentebale, the Duke’s HIV charity working in Lesotho and Botswana.

Anniversary of Princess Diana’s death

At a dinner afterwards, the Duke spoke of his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, ahead of the 25th anniversary of her death.

He will mark the day, Aug 31, privately with the Duchess and their children, Archie and Lili.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana - Princess Diana Archive/ Hulton Royals Collection

“Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother’s death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten,” he said.

“I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way she did it.

“I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her.

“Every day, I hope to do her proud.

“She was tireless in her work to support and de-stigmatise those experiencing HIV/Aids. Fittingly, her favourite flowers were 'forget-me-nots'.

“I hope we can remember my mother’s legacy by recommitting to those we serve, whoever and wherever that may be.”

‘Virtual elimination of HIV is in sight’

The Duke was speaking to guests, polo players and donors. The speech celebrated the progress made by Sentebale in caring for those with HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. Botswana is on its way to becoming the first African country to eliminate mother-to-child transmissions of HIV, he said.

“Botswana and Lesotho show that the virtual elimination of HIV is within sight, and is possible to eradicate,” he said.

“By being here today, you are a part of our journey. So, we thank you. I thank you.

“And if she were here, I know my mother would thank you too.”

Earlier in the day, the Duke had been on the winning team at the annual charity polo tournament in Aspen, Colorado, playing for Sentebale with his friend Nacho Figueras.

The Duke scored a hat-trick in his first game and another goal in the second, with a commentator enthusing: “He went coast to coast, like buttered toast.”

The Duchess of Sussex, whose Archetypes podcast on Friday reached number one on the Spotify chart, was not there to watch.