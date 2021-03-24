Prince Harry takes second job alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law

Victoria Ward
·2 min read
The Duke of Sussex will examine the &#39;modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions&#39; - Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
The Duke of Sussex has another new role, this time sitting alongside Rupert Murdoch's daughter-in-law for a think tank’s six-month study on “information disorder”.

Prince Harry, 36, will be a commissioner for the Aspen Institute’s new Commission on Information Disorder, which will examine the “modern-day crisis of faith in key institutions”.

The announcement follows news that he has also been named “chief impact officer” with Silicon Valley mental health and life coaching company BetterUp, which uses an app to match clients with one of its network of coaches and mentors.

The Duke has also been announced as the &#39;chief impact officer&#39; for BetterUp, a San Francisco-based mental health coaching company - BetterUp
The Duke has also been announced as the 'chief impact officer' for BetterUp, a San Francisco-based mental health coaching company - BetterUp

Among the Aspen Institute’s 14 other commissioners is Kathryn Murdoch, co-founder and president of Quadrivium, who is married to James Murdoch, former chairman of News of the World publisher News International, who resigned from his father’s media empire last year.

It may be considered a surprise move for the Duke, who is currently suing the owners of both the Mirror and the Sun for phone hacking, however he said he believed the issue of information disorder to be one that requires a broad range of voices.

In May 2012, a parliamentary report found that James Murdoch "showed wilful ignorance of the extent of phone-hacking" at the News of the World and found him "guilty of an astonishing lack of curiosity" over the issue.

Prince Harry, Mrs Murdoch and the other commissioners will sit alongside three co-chairs as they conduct a six-month study on the state of American misinformation and disinformation.

Among the co-chairs is Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change, which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have worked with in the past.

The commission will first meet in April, holding a series of briefings with experts before publishing an interim report after 60 days, followed by a host of recommendations in the autumn.

In a statement given to CNN, the Duke said: "As I've said, the experience of today's digital world has us inundated with an avalanche of misinformation, affecting our ability as individuals – as well as societies – to think clearly and truly understand the world we live in.

"It's my belief that this is a humanitarian issue, and as such, it demands a multi-stakeholder response from advocacy voices, members of the media, academic researchers, and both government and civil society leaders.

“I'm eager to join this new Aspen commission and look forward to working on a solution-oriented approach to the information disorder crisis."

