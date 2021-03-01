Prince Harry tells Oprah he worried history would repeat itself

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave Canada House in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Prince Harry, who shocked Britain last year when he and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties, told U.S. interviewer Oprah Winfrey that he had worried about history repeating itself, according to excerpts released on Sunday.

The CBS broadcast network released two brief clips from Winfrey's interview of the couple, which is scheduled to air on March 7. It is the first TV interview the couple, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have given since making their homes in California last year.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry said, apparently referring to his mother Princess Diana, who was hounded by the British press and died at age 36 in a car crash in Paris after her divorce from Prince Charles.

Harry, 36, was seated next to Meghan, 39, and holding her hand. The couple announced this month that they are expecting their second child.

"I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting her talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry said. "Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago.

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," Harry added.

In the clips, Winfrey said that no subject was off limits and at one point tells the couple "you have said some pretty shocking things here," including that their situation had been "almost unsurvivable."

Before they moved to California, the couple had complained about the British tabloids' treatment of Meghan, whose father is white and mother is African-American, some of which they said amounted to bullying or racism.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace announced that the couple would not be returning to their lives as working members of the royal family.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan hunt for new UK mail address as Clarence House severs ties

    The joy of receiving a note from a member of the Royal Family, in response to a card or a letter, has long been keenly felt by well wishers from across the globe. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now face a scramble to make new arrangements for their correspondence after the Prince of Wales withdrew his financial support for the mail service provided by his team at Clarence House. The couple’s decision not to return to the royal fold as working members of the family means that all professional ties will be severed from the end of next month. For practical reasons, that will include arrangements relating to their mail, the Sunday Telegraph understands, meaning that well wishers might have to start posting their cards to the US instead. The Correspondence Section at Clarence House, comprising around four members of staff, has traditionally handled the Sussexes’ mail, as well as that of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

  • Government won’t seize Paul Manafort’s swanky Hamptons mansion after Trump pardon

    Former campaign manager was convicted in the wake of the Mueller investigation

  • Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry Update Archewell Website with Spotify and Netflix Partnerships

    The Sussexes revealed their aim to "drive systemic cultural change across all communities, one act of compassion at a time."

  • ‘Oprah With Meghan And Harry’: First Promos Tease “Shocking Things” In CBS Interview

    The first two promos are out for the eagerly awaited (except possibly at Buckingham Palace) Oprah Winfrey interview with the Duke and Duchess. Watch one above and the other below. Billed as Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the clips bowed during the Eye network’s 60 Minutes newsmagazine. The network will air […]

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, is set to vote Monday on its final report to Congress. A new section on university research was added to a recently published final draft, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • Here's The First Look At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

    "Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah asks the Duchess of Sussex in the beginning of the clip.

  • Why Meghan Won't Make the Same Mistakes as Princess Diana in Her Tell-All

    Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey is set to premiere in a week, which has the royal family "deeply concerned" about just what the couple will reveal about their tumultuous time as senior members of the House of Windsor. Royal insiders tell Best Life that Prince William and Duchess Catherine are "bracing for the worst," while Queen Elizabeth is "worried" that the couple's version of what went on behind Palace walls could be detrimental to the Crown. Winfrey's best friend, CBS anchor Gayle King, has said "nothing is off-limits" as far as the questions Winfrey will be asking the couple, sending shivers down the spines of Palace courtiers. According to several sources, the Palace has already begun preparing a strategy to deal with the fallout.Historically, royal tell-all interviews have been disastrous for all concerned. When the announcement was made about Meghan and Harry's sit-down with Oprah, there were inevitable comparisons to Princess Diana's explosive 1995 Panorama interview with Martin Bashir. No one had been informed about Diana's plan to tell her side of the story, which left the Palace reeling and ultimately led to the Queen demanding that the princess and Prince Charles divorce. Prince Andrew made his own decision to do a catastrophic interview with the BBC in 2019 in an attempt to distance himself from convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. It got him striped of all his patronages and booted from Buckingham Palace.There are conflicting reports over whether Harry and Meghan told Her Majesty about their tell-all before sitting down with Oprah, but their position could not be more different. The couple is not playing defense and they are not trying to save their status within the royal pecking order; they have already chosen to free themselves from any constraints that the Palace could have tried to impose. They had no obligation to tell anyone about their plans (which is why they wanted to quit before the scheduled one-year review of their Megxit agreement). Meghan and Harry are done with Palace protocol and now have no one to answer to but themselves.Their Mar. 7 interview on CBS will be a 90-minute broadcast presented in two parts, with the first focusing mainly on Meghan, who is expected to discuss why she and Harry left royal life, motherhood, and her pregnancy news as well as their new life in Montecito, California. Harry will join Meghan and Oprah during the second half of the tell-all. While anything could happen in the hour-and-a-half-long interview, we can be sure Meghan won't make the same mistakes with Oprah that Diana did during her BBC interview. Read on to find out how the two compare, and for more on the latest struggles the royals are facing, find out how Prince Harry Is Preparing to Rush to Prince Philip's Side, Say Insiders. Meghan is fully aware of the potential impact of her interview; Diana had not fully thought out the implications of hers. Former actor Meghan has a far better grasp on what makes for a successful television interview than Diana ever did. Meghan knows that being a celebrity in America means sharing a story in which the star overcomes the odds and emerges victorious—and her unique experience is all that and more. She wisely decided (along with her husband) that doing a television interview with one of the biggest names in the medium (who would be quite sympathetic) is the best way to be heard.The duchess also understands how important the optics are. Meghan chose to do the interview just as her second pregnancy was announced and when she is glowing with happiness. The tell-all will, no doubt, be beautifully lit by Oprah's skilled production crew. Meghan instinctively knows this interview will, in all likelihood, catapult her to the next level of stardom in the States, where people are less fixated on the fact that she's no longer a working member of the royal family.Princess Diana, meanwhile, did not think about the long-term repercussions of doing her BBC interview. Diana had no assistance from a trusted aide or friend. She looked nothing like the glamorous princess people thought they knew. Instead, she looked haunted and drawn with kohl-lined eyes and dressed mostly in black. Under the harsh lights that were hurriedly set up, Diana depicted herself as a victim and she looked it. The princess reportedly told friends years later that she regretted doing the interview. And for more royals news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Oprah is a friend of Meghan and Harry's and wants them to succeed; Diana was reportedly tricked into doing her interview with Martin Bashir. Meghan and Oprah first met when the soon-to-duchess reportedly invited the television icon for tea at Kensington Palace in Mar. 2018. By the time Oprah attended the royal wedding in May of that year, she had established a fledgling friendship with both Harry and Meghan. Now neighbors in Santa Barbara, California, the world's best-known television personality has become something of a mentor to Meghan and Harry. It was reported that she interviewed them for two days in mid-February while their separation from the royals was being finalized. While Oprah will undoubtedly be looking for Meghan to spill some royal tea during the tell-all, she will also be mindful to present the duchess in a favorable light.Diana's brother Charles, Earl Spencer has claimed Diana was tricked into doing the BBC interview largely because she was fed false claims by Bashir about her closest aides spying on her. According to several news reports, Bashir had a staffer create some false bank records that showed people were being paid to spy on her. In Dec. 2020, the BBC revealed they are investigating these claims. And for more on the connection between Oprah and the Sussexes, here's The Real Story Behind Meghan Markle's Friendship With Oprah. Meghan and Harry have already spoken about leaving the royal family; the first time Diana publicly revealed her issues with the royals was during her tell-all. Ever since Meghan and Harry told ITV's Tom Bradby back in Oct. 2019 how miserable they were living in the royal fishbowl, the world has come to know much more about why the couple decided to step away from royal life. Harry recently appeared on James Corden's late night talk show where he revealed he and Meghan left largely due to what they felt was a toxic environment created by the British media. Oprah will go deeper, but much of their story is already widely known.Diana's BBC interview, meanwhile, came out of the blue. While the "War of the Wales" was splashed across the front pages of the British tabloids for months, none of the revelations had come directly from Diana until her Panorama interview aired in Nov. 1995. The royals were blindsided. Even Patrick Jephson, who handled her media relations, didn't know "The Boss" (as Diana's staff called her) was doing the sit-down. The fallout from Diana's interview remains a nightmare for the royals to this day. And for more on this difficult time in Diana's life, check out Princess Diana's Friends and Fans Say "The Crown" Is Hard to Watch. Meghan seems to be on the other side of her struggles; Diana was in the thick of one of the hardest times in her life. Diana was at a low point in her life when she agreed to sit down with Bashir. Feeling isolated and alone as well as battling reports she was mentally unwell, Diana felt she had no choice but to go public with her story. She was being edged out by Palace courtiers with little support from the Royal Family and was worried about losing her sons.Meghan, once a little-known actor, found love and worldwide fame marrying Harry. She is the mother of an adorable baby son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. After suffering a miscarriage, she is now expecting a second child. Having known that royal life was not for her almost from the start, she and Harry carefully planned their exit and ultimately landed in Meghan's home state of California (living in a $14.7 million mansion) where they have been hugely successful in starting their new life.With royal life in her rear view mirror, Meghan is now an international star with a limitless future. Diana was the world's biggest celebrity loved by millions, but in the end, she paid the ultimate price. Her quest for independence outside the royal circle wound up costing the princess her life. And for more on the tragedy of her passing, check out The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • J.Lo Reunites with A-Rod for Some PDA in the Dominican Republic

    Alex Rodriguez shared the most beautiful snap of Jennifer Lopez as the sun was setting.

  • 'Were you silenced?': First look at Duchess Meghan, Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey

    Now that Duchess Meghan's second pregnancy news is out, her "intimate" interview with Oprah Winfrey is to air on CBS on March 7.

  • Aw! January Jones and Kiernan Shipka Both Rewear Their Golden Globes Gowns From 2011

    January Jones and Kiernan Shipka pretty much won 2021's Golden Globes in my eyes. With COVID-19 changing how this year's Golden Globes will be taking place virtually, the Jones decided to take a trip down memory lane by rewearing her famous siren red Versace gown from the 2011 award show. The Mad Men actress shared an image of herself wearing the cutout dress on Instagram with the caption "10 years later and it still (sorta) fits," along with a throwback image of her wearing the dress a decade ago. She also shared a photo of herself wearing the fringed red number holding a pink sprinkled donut writing, "Part of the problem. Also I had a child." Her Mad Men co-star also joined in by rewearing her Globes dress with the caption, "hey @januaryjones I heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago." Cue the awws! How sweet is that? The question everyone should be asking isn't how they both look so darn good in their dresses, but how it's already been 10 years since they've both worn these show-stopping looks! Read on to take a look at January and Kiernan wearing their looks from a decade ago. Related: Dan Levy Is Wearing So Much Color to the Golden Globes, David Rose Could Never

  • WarnerMedia Responds After Ray Fisher Doubles Down on Racism Claims

    Ray Fisher has accused DC Films president Walter Hamada of interfering with an investigation into alleged misconduct during 'Justice League' reshoots.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Trump clings to his core election falsehoods

    Donald Trump clung to his core election falsehoods in his first post-presidential speech, wrongly blamed wind power for the catastrophic power failures in Texas and revived a variety of the baseless claims that saturated his time in office, on immigration, the economy and more. THE FACTS: “Windmill calamity” is a false characterization.

  • South Carolina Woman's Apartment Infested With Bats

    A woman in Columbia, South Carolina, has been forced to leave her apartment because of a bat infestation.Dionne Wilks said she first noticed bats inside her apartment on February 2. Speaking to Storyful, she said she thought “nothing of it” at the time as she had left her windows open overnight.When she spotted more bats in her apartment on February 8 and February 10, she knew there was a problem.Wilks said she contacted the apartment building management and submitted a maintenance request for help, but it took them several days to send someone.Wilks said a doctor advised her and her son to get a post-exposure rabies vaccine and that she’d had to stay in hotels while the problem was addressed.The apartment management company told WIS News 10 they were aware of the problem and working to fix it. They said they expected the bats to be gone by Friday, February 26.Wilks told Storyful she’d been told she could move back in on Monday, March 1. However, she said: “I do not want to stay there. It’s bat guano all over that apartment.”A GoFundMe page for Wicks and her son has raised over $1,700 at the time of writing. Credit: Dionne Wilks via Storyful

  • Analysis: Biden ambitions run into reality of Senate's rules

    The early ambitions of Joe Biden's presidency are quickly running into the guardrails of archaic Senate rules, testing his willingness to remake an institution he reveres to fulfill many of the promises he has made to Americans. It will also shape Biden's ability to keep two restive wings of the Democratic Party united: swing state moderates wary of the appearance of effectively giving up on bipartisanship and more progressive Democrats who argue that Republicans aren't coming along anyway. Biden — who spent four decades as a senator and speaks of the institution with veneration, as well as some revisionist history about the good old days of cross-party cooperation — is so far trying to find the middle ground.

  • Taking COVID-19 vaccine will not alter your DNA, Ghana president says

    Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo urged citizens of the West African state on Sunday to ignore conspiracy theories surrounding coronavirus vaccines ahead of the launch of its nationwide inoculation campaign against the virus on Tuesday. "Taking the vaccine will not alter your DNA, it will not embed a tracking device in your body, neither will it cause infertility in women or in men," he said. Ghana was the first country to receive vaccines as part of the global COVAX scheme aimed at providing poorer nations vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Trucks outside CPAC with ‘January 6th Reunion’ on them ahead of Trump speech

    Ex-president’s supporters infamously attacked Capitol on that date

  • The Internet Just Remembered That Prince Harry Is Kinda Hot

    Twitter is thirsty after watching the prince complete an obstacle course on 'The Late Late Show.'

  • Dr. Fauci Says You Can Start Doing This Once You're Fully Vaccinated

    As eligibility expands for the COVID vaccine, more people are deciding whether or not to make an appointment—and not everyone is enthusiastic. That's because, after a difficult year of restrictions, some have been discouraged to learn that life won't immediately go back to normal, even if you're fully vaccinated. But according to White House COVID advisor Anthony Fauci, MD, there's one exciting way life will change post-vaccine—and it's reason enough to get vaccinated at your earliest opportunity. In a Feb. 25 interview with Chris Cuomo for Cuomo Prime Time on CNN, Fauci shared that becoming vaccinated will allow you to have other vaccinated people in your home again. Read on to learn what Fauci had to say of this exciting news, and for tips on what not to do after vaccination, Don't Go to This One Place After Getting Vaccinated, Doctors Warn.Inviting Fauci to make his case for the vaccine, Cuomo relayed a question he said he’s heard repeatedly from those who have yet to commit to vaccination. “Here’s one of the big things that I get from people: ‘Why should I get this vaccine? What’s in it for me?’ It’s getting transactional,” said Cuomo.“Well I think what you’re going to start seeing really soon—we’ve had some serious discussions with our colleagues at the CDC—is what happens when you’ve got two vaccinated people,” Fauci began. “Back before vaccination if they wanted to come visit you, they’d have to quarantine for a while, get tested, wear a mask. What we’re saying right now—even though it’s not backed by data, it’s backed by common sense— is that if you have two vaccinated people and they want to get together—be they family members or friends that you know are vaccinated—you can start getting together as individual people, even if the risk is not zero,” he said.While NBC reports that Fauci continues to be cautious in his own home, he and his wife now allow people who have been fully vaccinated and in rare instances, family members who have been regularly tested. “The risk becomes extremely low when you have both parties vaccinated. So we’re going to start seeing people saying, ‘hey, the more people get vaccinated, I can have dinner with my family member that comes in,” Fauci added.The benefits of vaccination are significant on many levels, he argued: we all stand to benefit “personally, socially, and from a public health standpoint.” And while there’s no doubting Fauci’s commitment to fighting COVID from a public health perspective, he shared what he personally looks forward to most. “When my daughter wants to come in here and she’s doubly vaccinated, I’m going to have her over to the house and I’m going to give her a big hug that I haven’t been able to do for a year,” he said. Looking for more pearls of wisdom from Dr. Fauci? Read on for more insights from his interview with Chris Cuomo, and to learn more about vaccination, Dr. Fauci Says Don't Do This After Your First COVID Shot. The vaccine is a “contributing factor” to COVID’s decline, but not the whole story. Cuomo began the interview by inquiring about the current impact of the vaccine rollout, asking Fauci whether or not he believes that vaccines are the “single factor responsible for the drop in cases.”Fauci replied that he believes the recent decline in new cases is due to “a combination of a number of things,” including a natural decline following the “steep inflection upward” brought on by the holiday season, people exercising more caution, and the introduction of vaccines. He described the factors as “complex” and “multi-faceted,” saying the vaccines are a contributing factor, but not the whole picture. The “wait and see” approach to vaccination won’t work. Asked what he thinks of people who are planning to “wait and see” how the vaccine plays out before receiving one, Fauci did not mince words. “What they’re thinking is exactly opposite of what they should be doing,” he said.He argued that even if new variants render the current vaccines somewhat less effective, that only makes it more important to “prime” your immune system with a base layer of antibodies against the virus using the shots we have available. Even if a vaccine isn't specifically tailored to new issues brought on by mutations, having higher antibody titers will only benefit you, Fauci says.“The more people that get vaccinated, the better off you are. The higher your titer of antibody, the better off you are” he added. And to learn more about the vaccines, These Are the Side Effects of the New Johnson&Johnson Vaccine, FDA Says. We need to vaccinate now in order to stop new mutations. Fauci also pointed out that if people are considering skipping the vaccine because of new mutations, they’re actually allowing even more mutations to develop and spread in the meantime.“The best way to prevent the emergence of further variants is to stop the replication of the virus," he said. "Viruses don’t mutate unless they’re spreading. If you can stop their spread, you have two things in your favor: one, less people get infected; and two, you give the virus less chance to mutate,” he added. The New York variant is “worrisome.” Asked whether the newest variant originating in New York is cause for concern, Fauci admitted that he found it "worrisome." “It’s something you really want to pay attention to,” he said.While at present, our best defense from COVID mutations is to increase antibody levels with the current vaccines, he mentioned that it is feasible that one or more companies could develop specific vaccines to counter the South African variant, which has so far proven the greatest challenge. Even then, he says, you shouldn't plan to wait for a more evolved vaccine—you should focus on getting all the antibodies you can now. "Everything you throw at us about a mutant is going to be countered with vaccination," he said. And for more from Fauci, check out Dr. Fauci Said He Had Pain in These 2 Places After the COVID Vaccine.

  • Vanessa Bryant Slams Evan Rachel Wood's "Vile" Tweet About Kobe Bryant Following His Death

    A year after Kobe Bryant's death, his wife Vanessa Bryant criticized Evan Rachel Wood for calling her late husband a "rapist" in a tweet the actress posted on the day he died.

  • Prince William Is Reportedly Being "Kept in the Dark" About Harry and Meghan's Oprah Interview

    "William does not know what she has told Oprah, none of the Royal Family do. They will find out at the same time as everyone else, although I doubt they’ll watch it."