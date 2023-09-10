Prince Harry thrashed by German defence minister in penalty shoot out on TV show

The Duke of Sussex takes a shot at the goal on a German television show - Ralph Orlowski/ZDF

England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.

But despite his best efforts, the Duke of Sussex was unable to restore national pride on Saturday when he was unceremoniously thrashed by German defence minister Boris Pistorius.

Prince Harry, 38, followed in the footsteps of Paul Gascoigne and Gareth Southgate by fluffing his strikes at goal during an appearance on German television.

The Duke, who is in Dusseldorf for the Invictus Games, appeared on the long-standing “das aktuelles sportstudio” programme on German broadcaster ZDF.

He was told that if he lost the tongue-in-cheek penalty shoot out he would have to put on a German football jersey.

Harry took a total of six shots but failed to score a single goal.

Handing the ball to Mr Pistorius, he joked: “This one is rubbish.”

Things went from bad to worse when the defence minister managed to score two out of three goals, emerging victorious.

The Duke gamely took defeat in his stride, laughing about his terrible performance.

He joked that Mr Pistorius should be made the new manager of the German national football team, prompting the minister to quip: “I have enough troubles.”

The Duke put on a local German football scarf, earning himself a round of applause and a loud cheer - Ralph Orlowski/ZDF

As no German football jersey was to hand, the Duke put on a local German football scarf instead, earning himself a round of applause and a loud cheer.

The Duke chatted to presenters Katrin Müller-Hohenstein and Sven Voss about his own experiences as a soldier in Afghanistan and his mission with the Invictus Games as a film about the event was broadcast.

Trying to divert attention from himself to the athletes - sick and injured military personnel - he said: “I’ve spoken a lot and at length about myself in the past - to encourage others to speak about their experiences.

“They should have been given the main part of this film, not me.”

The Duke chatted about his experiences as a soldier in Afghanistan and his mission with the Invictus Games - Ralph Orlowski/ZDF

Meanwhile, Mr Pistorius addressed criticism that the Games glorified war.

“On the contrary,” he said. “It shows the horrors of war. Soldiers are role models who show how you can fight your way back into life with sport.

“It’s about being able to look not at what you can’t do anymore, but at what you can do now or could do in the future.”

The Invictus Games kicked off earlier on Saturday evening with a rousing opening ceremony at the Merkur Arena, where 500 participants from 21 countries were introduced to great applause.

The Duke told them his wife, Meghan, would be cheering on Nigeria, having recently discovered that she was of Nigerian descent.

After giving a special welcome to the three nations new to the competition this year, Colombia, Israel and Nigeria, he said: “Now, I’m not saying we play favourites in our home. “But since my wife discovered that she’s of Nigerian descent, it’s likely to get a little bit competitive this year.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed on her Archetypes podcast last October that she was “43 per cent Nigerian”.

