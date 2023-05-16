Prince Harry told that police are not for hire as private bodyguards

The Duke of Sussex has offered to pay for police protection when he is in UK - TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS

Police officers cannot be bought as “private bodyguards for the wealthy”, the Duke of Sussex has been told.

Government and police lawyers said on Tuesday that specialist protection officers “put themselves in harm’s way” and that this should only be done in the public interest. They are defending a judicial review action by the Duke against the Home Secretary for the decision to refuse his request for police protection.

The Duke has offered to pay the Metropolitan Police for protecting him in his new life as a non-working royal after he was told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

At a preliminary hearing, which will determine whether the matter goes forward for full trial, his lawyers argued that the Police Act 1996 clearly allowed for private individuals to pay for special policing services.

They said that by denying the Duke’s request in 2021, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) exceeded its power and acted unreasonably.

However, lawyers for the Home Secretary said: "There is no legal authority for the proposition that the concept of special police service encompasses the use of police officers as private bodyguards for the wealthy.

Meanwhile, Matthew Butt KC, for the Metropolitan Police, an interested party in the proceedings, said: “The officers who provide protective security expose themselves to unique risks. One doesn't need too much imagination to work out the sort of risks.

“It cannot be right that officers are expected to expose themselves and present themselves to that level of risk when it is not in the public interest but because a policing body is going to be financially compensated for it.”

The legal action is one of five civil cases that the Duke is currently pursuing through the court in London. The row over the security of him and his family, now based in California, has been one of the bitterest elements of his departure from the fold of working royals.

Story continues

His claim in his recent incendiary autobiography, Spare, that he had killed 25 Taliban while serving in the British Army sparked fears that it would heighten his security risk.

In Tuesday’s case, the court was told by the Duke's lawyers that the Home Office had delegated an “issue of principle” to Ravec over “whether an individual whose position had been determined by Ravec not to justify protective security should be permitted to receive protective security but to reimburse the public purse for the cost of that security provision”.

Ravec later concluded that “individuals should not be permitted to privately fund protective security”, the judge was told.

Shaheed Fatima KC, for the Duke, said: “Ravec has exceeded its authority, its power, because it doesn’t have the power to make this decision in the first place.”

Inconsistent with legislation

In written arguments, the barrister said the decision was inconsistent with legislation that allows the “chief officer of police to provide special police services subject to payment”.

She added: “The principal disadvantage that is relied upon by Ravec – that allowing payment for protective security is contrary to the public interest and will undermine public confidence in the Metropolitan Police Service – cannot be reconciled with… the fact that Parliament has expressly allowed for the payment for such services.”

She added: “By creating that discretion, Parliament has clearly decided that in principle, payment for policing is not inconsistent with the public interest or public confidence in the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Robert Palmer, appearing for the Home Secretary, attempted to draw a clear distinction in the case of the Duke.

“[Specialist protection] officers are expected to put themselves in harm’s way for their principals in a way that is qualitatively different from ordinary policing,” he said.

Mr Palmer said the funding decision related to protective security requiring a “very unique set of skills and tactics and training being made specifically available for an individual” and was not about extra policing for events such as football matches, a marathon or celebrity weddings.

Mr Justice Chamberlain, presiding, promised a written decision “within the next week or so”.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.