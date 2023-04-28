Prince Harry trial – live: Hugh Grant accuses The Sun of breaking into his home and phone hacking

Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home in addition to other unlawful acts including landline and phone bugging.

The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Mr Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

In a witness statement, the Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Mr Grant said a private investigator informed him of the alleged unlawful activity in early 2022.

NGN denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun.

06:10

With centuries of history behind it, the Coronation Chair is a fragile piece of furniture and is currently undergoing conservation work to ensure it will be in top condition when the ceremony arrives in spring.

Kate Ng reports:

05:20

Lady Victoria Hervey has claimed that her ex-boyfriend, the Duke of York, had not been “media-trained” at the time he gave his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview over his links to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Kate Ng reports:

04:40

ICYMI: Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.

Isobel Lewis reports.

04:00

The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

Read the full story below:

02:00

A video capturing Prince Harry’s “charming” debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony has resurfaced amidst news that only working royals will appear on the Palace balcony for King Charles III’s coronation.

Meredith Clark reports:

01:00

Tim Rooke, who has photographed the royal family for Shutterstock for the past 30 years, tells The Independent that he believes the coronation will have “all the pomp and significance you’d expect of a royal event” despite being significantly smaller than the 1953 coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Ng reports:

Thursday 27 April 2023 23:00

The mysterious anointing ceremony, known as the Act of Consecration, will take place before the investiture and crowning, and is carried out by the Archbishop. At Charles’s coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will be the one to anoint the King.

Read the full story below:

Thursday 27 April 2023 22:03

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will be joined by 2,000 guests at Westminster Abbey for their coronation on 6 May.

Among the senior members of the royal family, a number of celebrities, actors, and politicians in attendance. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony.

Read the full story below:

Thursday 27 April 2023 21:00

The late Queen Elizabeth II’s reaction to the Duke of York’s catastrophic BBC Newsnight interview has been revealed in a new Channel 4 documentary.

Kate Ng reports:

Thursday 27 April 2023 20:00

King Charles III has presented new Standards and Colours to the armed forces in what he said was “the greatest possible privilege”.

Read the full story below:

Thursday 27 April 2023 19:00

The Princess Royal will feature in the King’s glittering procession to Buckingham Palace after he has been crowned.

Anne will ride on horseback behind the gold state coach carrying the newly crowned King and Queen Consort as they travel down The Mall.

The Mirror reported Charles has given his younger sister the prominent role during the historic day in recognition of her service.

Read the full story below:

Thursday 27 April 2023 18:00

The coronation of King Charles III will finally take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, almost eight months after he ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the big event, many may be wondering what the royal family’s tree looks like.

Up until 8 September 2022, when she passed away at her beloved Balmoral estate in rural Aberdeenshire aged 96, the late Queen sat at the top as she had throughout her extraordinary 70-year reign, the longest of any monarch in our history.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Hearing ends for the day

Thursday 27 April 2023 16:29

Proceedings have ended for the day with Mr Justice Fancourt ordering the claimants and defence to find a date in July to discuss the application of he amendment to Prince Harry’s claim.

Emails between The Sun executives and royal family discussed ‘finding a resolution without lawyers’ on hacking

Thursday 27 April 2023 16:05

Emails about phone hacking allegations between executives from The Sun and senior staff in the royal family discuss “finding a resolution without lawyers.”

In a 2017 email to CEO of News Corporation Robert Thompson, former director of royal communications Sally Osman said: “The fact that we can have this conversation, with the Queen's full authority and knowledge of the scale and effect of hacking and surveillance on her family, their staff, associates, friends and family, is important with a view of resolution in the near future.”

However in a March 2018 email, Ms Osman, seeking the arrangement of a meeting with Mr Thompson to discuss the matter said: “The hope is still to find a resolution, without involving lawyers. However, if we do not receive a response and a sense of what might be done and by when, then we will need to reconsider.”

Lawyers for Prince Harry say emails between royal family and NGN ‘consistent with secret agreement'

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:25

Harry's lawyers are now refuting NGN's counter-claim that there is no secret agreement between NGN and the royal family.

Mr Sherborne has pointed to evidence provided by the defence showing emails between former director of royal communications Sally Osman and NGN executives. Mr Sherborne claims that the emails are consistent with a secret agreement being in place. The emails mention the two parties "reaching an agreement without involving lawyers."

Mr Sherborne said this is consistent with a secret agreement and shows "this wasnt dealt with by the legal department, it was dealt with at a much higher level."

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:10

David Sherborne KC for Prince Harry is now moving his argument away from Hugh Grant and onto what the duke knew of hacking in the years prior to the claim.

Mr Sherborne argues that because of the assurances the Duke of Sussex received from the royal family that phone hacking from NGN had been “done and dusted,” Harry could not have known the extent to which he had a claim.

“His circumstances are exceptionl partly because he’s relying on others. He’s part of an institution, he was kept out of the loop as he said and told what he had to do - he’s not criticising the family for that but that is what it was,” Mr Sherborne told the court.

Mr Sherborne adds that he then went on to 2016 when he left the army - during which time he was in acting service and unable to bring the claim.

However, prior to his wedding he had been given the greenlight from the Queen to take up his own case on phone hacking after finding out he had been targeted and was told the royal director of communications would handle this with NGN.

Thursday 27 April 2023 15:00

The coronation of King Charles III will finally take place on Saturday 6 May 2023, almost eight months after he ascended to the British throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of the big event, many may be wondering what the royal family’s tree looks like.

Up until 8 September 2022, when she passed away at her beloved Balmoral estate in rural Aberdeenshire aged 96, the late Queen sat at the top as she had throughout her extraordinary 70-year reign, the longest of any monarch in our history.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Hugh Grant thought The Sun ‘paid off hospital employees’ for information

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:44

Hugh Grant thought The Sun had “paid off hospital employees” and “had people in hospitals” to obtain medical records, which highlight his lack of knowledge of phone hacking against him his lawyers claims.

NGN’s lawyers argue Mr Grant, a prominent campaigner on press ethics as a member of the Hacked Off group, should have been aware he had a claim in relation to The Sun much earlier, and had left it too late to bring the latest legal action.

Hugh Grant attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court (James Manning/PA) (PA Wire)

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:20

His statement concludes: “I have invested a great deal of time in my campaign work for a better and ethical press.

“A corollary of that has been my interest and my own investigations to understand the truth.

“I have been shocked by what I have unearthed, without any help at all from the defendant, about unlawful acts committed by The Sun against me.

“The fact that it has now been confirmed, through my investigations, that these unlawful acts included targeted burglaries is truly appalling.

“The defendant clearly considers itself above the law and is using the law now in a way I believe it was never intended, that is to further cover up and conceal what it has done.

“I strongly believe that cannot be allowed to happen and that what it has done must be brought to light.”

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:15

He referred in the statement to evidence he gave to the Leveson Inquiry into press standards and ethics in 2011, in which he spoke about a break in at his London flat, where the front door was forced off its hinges and a story appeared shortly afterwards in The Sun that “detailed the interior”.

He said: “I had no evidence that this burglary was carried out or commissioned on the instruction of the press, let alone The Sun”.

The actor added that he had been told by a private investigator in early 2022, which prompted him to launch his claim.

In his witness statement, the actor says he brought his recent claim after being passed information which “showed, for the first time, evidence that The Sun had targeted unlawful activity at me and my associates directly”.

He said the information included private investigator invoices and payments, and that they included the period during which the Leveson Inquiry into press standards and ethics was taking place.

Mr Grant said in the statement: “It was particularly shocking to learn that me and my associates, including members of my family who were not in any way in the public eye, had been targeted by The Sun during the Leveson Inquiry.

“It was widely reported and well known at the time these private investigators were commissioned - in November 2011 - that I was shortly going to be giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry which included NGN.

“I found it astonishing that The Sun carried out these unlawful acts against me at a time when I was preparing to give evidence to a public inquiry on press ethics.

“Of course, all of this was concealed from me at the time.”

Thursday 27 April 2023 14:03

Hugh Grant has accused The Sun of ordering burglaries of his home.

The actor, 62, attended the final day of a hearing at the High Court, at which News Group Newspapers (NGN) is bringing a bid to have claims by him and the Duke of Sussex thrown out.

Mr Grant, who settled a claim against NGN relating to unlawful information gathering at the News Of The World in 2012, is now bringing a similar legal action in relation to The Sun.

In a witness statement, the Mr Grant said: “My claim concerns unlawful acts committed by The Sun, including burglaries to order, the breaking and entering of private property in order to obtain private information through bugging, landline tapping, phone hacking, and the use of private investigators to do all these and other illegal things against me.”

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:51

Piers Morgan has commented on Prince Harry’s phone hacking preliminary hearing after the royal claimed Morgan “knew about and encouraged” the illegal hacking of Princess Diana.

Isobel Lewis reports:

Hearing pauses for lunch

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:04

The hearing has paused for lunch and will return in an hour. Hugh Grant has also returned to court.

Thursday 27 April 2023 13:00

The Notting Hill star has brought a claim against Rupert Murdoch’s News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering at The Sun.

Grant previously settled a phone hacking claim with the News of the World – also previously owned by NGN – in 2012, donating his substantial damage payout to press reform campaign Hacked Off.

The 62-year-old is now also part of a larger claim brought against the publisher by Prince Harry, giving evidence alongside Elton John and Sadie Fox.

NGN has called for both to be thrown out, arguing they have been brought too late.

Read the full history below:

Duke’s lawyers accuse NGN of cover ups of phone hacking

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:40

Mr Sherborne is listing different alleged lies and concealment by NGN staff and executives over phone hacking dating back more than 20 years which he argues prove the Duke of Sussex and others couldn't have come forward earlier.

Mr Sherborne pointed to the 2006 phone hacking case involving News of the World where the now defunct paper's royal editor was arrested - he highlights lies staff told to cover up tracks even after arrests were made.

Hearing resumes after break

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:18

Proceedings have resumed following a short break and Mr Sherborne KC continues his argument that NGN made efforts to cover up their alleged phone hacking which restricted the Duke from knowing whether he had a worthwhile case and therefore bringing one forward. Hugh Grant and his wife Anna Eberstein, however, have not returned to the court room following the break. Enough for the day, perhaps?

(PA)

Highlights from three-day hearing

Thursday 27 April 2023 12:00

As the hearing breaks for a few minutes, here are the highlights from this three-day hearing:

On day one, there was the shock allegation that Prince William reached a deal over phone hacking with NGN for a "very large sum" in 2020.

Prince Harry also claimed in his witness statement that there was a secret agreement between the royal family and NGN which he was only informed of in 2012.

Lawyers for the Duke claimed this alleged secret agreement kept Harry from bringing his own claim earlier.

However, judge Mr Justice Fancourt questioned "factual inconistencies" in the Duke’s witness statement and said it contradicted his original argument that he did not know about phone hacking on him until 2019.

The judge ordered Prince Harry’s lawyers to put in a formal application to amend their claim giving the defence an opportunity to consider it and gather evidence

Today David Sherborne, for Prince Harry is again arguing why the case should be taken to trial giving a legal analysis of previous similar cases.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:41

Mr Sherborne KC is now going into detailed legal analysis on the final day of this hearing as Hugh Grant looks on from the back of the packed courtroom, Thomas Kingsley reports.

With all the details that have come out of these hearings from alleged secret agreements to claims Buckingham Palace "withheld" information about hacking, much of this case comes down to whether the judge deems this case is worthwhile and should go on to trial.

Mr Sherborne has until this afternoon to convince the court the case should go to trial.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:30

For the last few minutes the Duke’s lawyers have been arguing a legal point over whether the claimants had the relevant information to bring their allegations forward earlier.

Mr Justice Fancourt was seeking clarification on their legal anaylsis before Mr Sherborne KC moved on to his next point.

Thursday 27 April 2023 11:15

Mr Justice Fancourt has ruled that the Duke’s lawyers cannot argue the case for the amendment today, until the defence is given an opportunity to go through it and produce relevant evidence against the existence of an alleged "secret agreement" between the royal family and NGN.

Mr Sherborne has agreed and returned to his argument from yesterday responding to the defence’s claims that the Duke and Hugh Grant knew about the hacking scandal and could have brought their case forward much earlier.