Prince Harry wasn't allowed to salute at the Queen's funeral because he is no longer a working royal, report says

The Duke of Sussex stands as senior working members of the royal family salute. HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry didn't salute alongside other family members at the Queen's funeral.

King Charles, his siblings, and Prince William saluted during a procession ahead of the service.

Harry wasn't able to salute because he was stripped of his military titles.

Queen Elizabeth's funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London on Monday, September 19.

Members of the royal family took part in a procession behind the Queen's coffin ahead of the service.

Striking photos from the event show senior royals, including King Charles, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward saluting during the procession. These royals were also dressed in military uniforms.

Prince Harry, wearing a black morning suit, didn't salute.

A salute is military custom in which a soldier signals respect to a superior rank, Hello! magazine reports. The publication reports that Harry wasn't able to salute alongside his family because he was stripped of his military titles when he stepped back from royal duties in the spring of 2020.

While the Duke of Sussex wasn't able to wear military uniform at the funeral, an exception was made for a vigil on Saturday. As Insider's Maria Noyen reported, Harry previously wore uniform to stand guard around the Queen's coffin alongside Prince William and his cousins.

According to Roya Nikkhah, royal editor for The Sunday Times, the uniform he wore had notable changes to it. The "ER" initials that stood for Queen Elizabeth were missing, leaving Harry "devastated" and "heartbroken," Nikkhah reported at the time.

The duke spent 10 years in the armed forces. He served two tours of Afghanistan, and worked his way through the ranks, being promoted to lieutenant in 2008, and captain in 2011, according to the royal website.

Although the duke left the army in 2015, he continues to work closely with servicemen, women, and veterans through The Invictus Games, which he created in 2014.

A spokesperson for Harry told Insider earlier this week that the prince would wear a morning suit to honor the Queen.

Story continues

"His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the spokesperson added.

Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider