Prince Harry to write 'intimate and heartfelt' memoir

'We have more in common than you think,' Prince Harry said in the announcement

The Duke of Sussex is to publish an intimate memoir of his life, which he has vowed will be “accurate and wholly truthful”

The book, to be released late next year, will share the “definitive account” of his “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons,” publisher Penguin Random House announced last night.

It marks the first time a senior royal has ever written such a personal account of their life and the prospect of yet further damaging revelations is likely to send shockwaves through the Royal family.

Senior royals, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, were given little notice about the announcement, the Telegraph understands.

A spokesperson for the Duke said they would not be expected to obtain permission for such a project from Buckingham Palace but that Prince Harry had “very recently” spoken to his family about it privately.

A source close to Prince Charles last night admitted they were "surprised" at the news.

One aide said: "We are more likely to answer questions next year when this memoir is due to be published."

Another, when told the news, summed up the general feeling of "oh gosh".

Prince Harry, who will donate the proceeds to charity, said he was “excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

The reference is likely to be aimed at both the media and the Royal family, with whom the Sussexes have had an increasingly fractious relationship.

The Duke has reportedly been working on the book for almost a year, since shortly after he and Meghan confirmed that they would not be returning as working members of the Royal family.

He is said to have joined forces with ghostwriter JR Moehringer, a Pulitzer Prize winner.

The New York-born author and journalist has written memoirs for tennis player Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, as well as his own autobiography, The Tender Bar, which is being made into a movie by George Clooney. He was a finalist in the 1998 Pulitzer feature writing category.

The Duke said: “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.

“I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think.”

He added: “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

A new trailer for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ mental health series - pixel GRG

The first draft of the manuscript, currently untitled, is said to be almost complete, with the submission deadline pushed back from August until October.

Publication in late 2022 could bring a dramatic end to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

It follows a raft of television and podcast interviews in which the Duke has spoken extensively about his life, often focusing on the damage he believes he suffered as a member of the Royal family and his mental health struggles following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

The Sussexes have accused the Royal family of racism, while Meghan said the pressure of royal life left her suicidal, claiming the institution offered no support.

More recently, the Duke said on his new AppleTV mental health series that “forces working against” them had tried to make it “impossible” for them to leave the UK.

He has previously insisted that his decision to give such interviews was “about being real and authentic” and sharing experiences that are relatable to people around the world.

“I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing,” he said.

The Duke did not disclose which charity he had chosen to donate the proceeds to, although it is thought unlikely they will be channelled into his own Archewell Foundation.

The publisher said the book would cover his military service and the joy he has found in being a husband and father.

It added: “Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (in their RAF uniforms) pose for an official portrait in the gardens of Buckingham Palace ahead of RAF 100 commemorations on July 10, 2018 - Getty Images Europe

Markus Dohle, CEO of Penguin Random House, said: “All of us at Penguin Random House are thrilled to publish Prince Harry's literary memoir and have him join the world-renowned leaders, icons, and change-makers we have been privileged to publish over the years.

“Prince Harry has harnessed his extraordinary life experience as a prince, a soldier, and a knowledgeable advocate for social issues, establishing himself as a global leader recognised for his courage and openness. It is for that reason we’re excited to publish his honest and moving story.”

The book will be published in both print and digital formats and an audiobook edition will be released simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio.

The Duke did not reveal whether he would voice the audiobook, although they are often recorded by their authors.

A Clarence House aide added: "The Prince loves his children very much and remains focused on his work to ensure we have a sustainable future for the next generation, including his own children, and grandchildren."