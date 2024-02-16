Prince Harry's comments might not seem scandalous, but they are far from the palace's dignified party line

Prince Harry organised interviews with a US breakfast show to promote the Invictus Games event in Whistler, Canada - JENNIFER GAUTHIER/REUTERS

It could have been worse. Prince Harry “loves his family”, he told an American TV interviewer. He was “grateful” to see his unwell father, hopping on a plane to visit him after they spoke in person.

He even, at the point of being asked about the King’s prognosis, declined to answer, saying “that stays between me and him”.

While Prince Harry’s latest chat with breakfast show Good Morning America was not the stuff of Oprah, nor his Netflix documentary, nor his memoir, nor its accompanying interviews, it still had the effect of proving his critics, once again, right.

Those who had cynically predicted that his dash back to the UK would be swiftly followed by a US interview about it did not have long to wait - a mere ten days between the Prince’s 30-minute meeting with the King and being asked about it on television.

By Thursday night, the Good Morning America- trailer promised: “Exclusive: The all-new interview with Prince Harry on his life with Meghan, how his father King Charles is doing and his passion supporting wounded warriors.”

Prince Harry, half way through an Invictus Games event in Whistler, Canada, had invited a film crew along as he tried the adrenaline-pumping skeleton, with the trade-off of two segments on the US breakfast show.

The resulting promo, about the King’s health, is exactly what royal watchers had feared.

On camera, Prince Harry seemed sanguine about being asked. Certainly, he went further than any member of the Royal family to date in discussing the King’s condition.

While the Queen has stuck to a script of the King “doing well”, and feeling grateful for public well wishers, her stepson ventured that the cancer could “absolutely” bring the family closer.

Asked specifically whether illness could have a reunifying effect “in this case”, he replied: “Yeah, I’m sure.”

“I think any illness,” he added, surrounded by sick or wounded veterans, “Any sickness brings families together.”

It feels unseemly to dwell on the illnesses of the late Queen and Prince Philip, their latter days spent in the midst of the Sussexes’ truths.

There were some seemingly pointed comments. Asked about how it felt to be in California during a difficult time for his family in the UK, he replied: “I have my own family.”

Back in Britain, there was a sense of inevitability about it all.

Claims that his words were a very public “olive branch” do not hold much water for an institution that prefers dignified silence over running commentaries.

But these are not the days of true “palace fury”, for protecting the King’s health and peace comes first.

Insiders last night posited that it could have been worse, after Harry had agreed to an interview at all.

“Imagine if he had done an interview and failed to mention his father?” said one source. “Perhaps he would have looked like he didn’t care, and be criticised for that too.”

The rest of the interview was on firmer ground. Harry, as relaxed as he’s been on camera in some time, repeated a joke he last made at his “Legends of Aviation” awards ceremony to insist information about his children was “classified”, before going on to chat about them.

His claim that he had “considered” applying for US citizenship sounded rather more like he hoped to please the American audience watching than the product of granular meetings with UK-US constitutional experts.

“Pity his immigration lawyers, they must be beside themselves,” said a source.

The aside that he has plans to travel “through or back to the UK”, where he could visit his family were duly noted.

For the sake of harmony, it might be best if those visits did not coincide with interviews on chat shows with an audience of three million.

One small mercy? He wasn’t asked, and didn’t mention, the Princess of Wales. It might be the smallest shuffle towards proving to Prince William that he still remembers where to draw the line.

