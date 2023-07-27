Prince Harry's lawsuit against Sun publisher will go to trial, judge rules

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, leaving the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7 - GC Images

Part of Prince Harry’s lawsuit against News Group Newspapers will go to a trial in High Court, a judge has ruled.

The Duke of Sussex has accused Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper group of phone-hacking and other unlawful activities to gather information on him from the mid-1990s until 2016.

He is suing NGN at the High Court over multiple alleged unlawful acts that he claims were carried out by journalists and private investigators on behalf of its tabloids, the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

In April, NGN sought to have the lawsuit thrown out, arguing the case should have been brought sooner.

The Duke alleged that a secret deal brokered between Buckingham Palace and NGN executives had stopped him from bringing the hacking claim until September 2019.

NGN, which denies any unlawful activity took place at The Sun, has vehemently denied that such an agreement exists.

At a hearing in London earlier this month, lawyers for the Duke said there is evidence to support the existence of the agreement, including emails between senior executives at the Murdoch-owned parent companies of NGN and palace staff in 2017 and 2018.

David Sherborne, representing Prince Harry, also said in written arguments that the fact the Prince of Wales settled a claim against NGN “for a very large sum of money” in 2020 also “supports the contention that there was a secret agreement in place”.

Anthony Hudson KC, representing NGN, said that the Duke’s claims of a secret agreement was “Alice in Wonderland stuff” and a “construct” of his lawyers.

Prince Harry giving evidence in court against Mirror Group Newspapers last month - Elizabeth Cook/PA

Mr Justice Fancourt handed down his ruling on Thursday morning that part of the Duke’s damages claim could now proceed to a trial, which is due to begin in January next year.

The Judge had previously ruled in May that a claim by actor Hugh Grant over alleged unlawful information gathering - other than allegations of phone hacking - can also go ahead to be tried next January.

Grant, 62, is suing NGN in relation to The Sun only, having previously settled a claim with the publisher in 2012 relating to the News Of The World.

NGN has previously settled a number of claims since the phone-hacking scandal broke in relation to the News of the World, which closed in 2011, but has consistently denied unlawful information gathering took place at The Sun.

Prince Harry has been involved in six legal battles at the High Court in recent months.

The judge’s ruling on Thursday follows the Duke’s high-profile court appearance last month in his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers for alleged unlawful information gathering at the Mirror titles.

During the trial, lawyers for MGN accused the Duke of bringing the litigation “as a vehicle to seek to reform the British media” as part of his ongoing crusade.

In closing submissions, they argued that the Duke’s claim had “failed to withstand scrutiny” and that he had failed to identify any evidence.

The Duke’s civil litigation has seen him bring claims against three major newspaper publishers over allegations of unlawful information gathering, as well as legal challenges against the Home Office in relation to his personal security.

