Royal Caribbean has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved. Ostensibly, Royal Caribbean is making the changes -- which will be rolled out fleetwide in the first quarter -- for two reasons.