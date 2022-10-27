Prince Harry's memoir is strikingly similar to Andre Agassi's - and was written by same writer

Both book covers depict the men looking straight into the camera, with one-word titles

The Duke of Sussex’s long-awaited memoir titled Spare bears striking similarities to the autobiography of tennis star Andre Agassi, which was written by the same ghost writer.

The cover of Prince Harry’s memoir depicts him looking straight at the camera in an image captured by photographer Ramona Rosales.

The cover of Andre Agassi’s autobiography, Open, published in 2009 also features a front on head shot of the former world number one.

Both books were written by ghostwriter JR Moehringer and also share another noticeably similar feature; their one word titles.

The author of both books, John Moehringer, 57, best known by his pen name JR Moehringer, is an American novelist and journalist. In 2000 he won the Pulitzer Prize for newspaper feature writing for his article “Crossing Over”.

He began his journalism career as a news assistant at The New York Times. In 1994 he became a reporter for the Orange County bureau of the Los Angeles Times.

He has also published a biography of Willie Sutton, the American bank robber, which also has a one-word title - Sutton.

Agassi’s autobiography received positive reviews from critics with the New York Times describing it as “an uncommonly well-written sports memoir”.

Prince Harry’s new book, to be published on January 10, runs to 416 pages and will cost £28 in hardcover. It will be released in 16 languages, with its Spanish title confirmed as Spare: En La Sombra. The Spanish title translates as: "Spare: Life in the Shadows."

A spokesman for the publisher, Penguin Random House, said: "Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century - two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror.

"As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on.

"For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."