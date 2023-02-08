Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals

Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering.

Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property has more than enough room for you to lounge and relax, thanks to its over 20,000 square feet of living space.

The vacation rental feels more like a luxurious resort buyout than a stand-alone lodging, as the estate is perched on its own peninsula, giving a true sense of total seclusion. The property itself is split into two villas, known as Emara East and Emara West. You’ll find the duo share a parallel design scheme and luxe ambiance; elegant white touches spotted around the residences help the homes’ earthy blue and green shades—mimicking the property’s lush natural surroundings—truly pop. Elegant chandeliers glitter and glow in the dining room, which is more than large enough to fit each and every last member of your party.

Emara East has eight bedrooms—all with en suite bathrooms and king-size beds for your own little pocket of serenity. Seven bedrooms have views of that stunning turquoise ocean, with the eighth room boasting views of the marina and its superyachts—with space to moor a medium sized vessel, if you so choose. The villa’s infinity pools, meanwhile, trickle down from a slew of terraces, the ideal place to lounge solo or with the rest of your pack. Amid manicured gardens, you can find your way to the villa’s private beach, where the entire gang can gather around the beachfront fire pit and lounge area in the evenings to gaze at stellar sunsets.

Over in Emara West, the nine-bedroom manor evokes a similar peaceful vibe, with its marble countertops and deep-soaking tubs inside its en suite bathrooms. Here, you’ll find seven king-sized beds awaiting you, along with two queen-sized ones. In addition, the estate has a fitness center, so you don’t have to travel far to burn up a sweat, and infinity pools made for an early morning (or nighttime) swim. During your trip, you’ll be accompanied by a full staff including a butler, a housekeeper and a security guard on the premises, along with a 24/7 concierge team to arrange any activities during your stay.

The estate is currently available through Onefinestay, which also has a concierge to plan other customized experiences throughout the experience.

Rates for the villa starts at $14,000 per night for a minimum of 5 days.

