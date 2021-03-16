Prince Philip, 99, leaves the hospital after 4 week stay

Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, has left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital 4 weeks after being admitted as a 'precautionary measure'

    The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Britain's Prince Philip returns home after treatment

    Britain’s Prince Philip returned to Windsor Castle on Tuesday, following a month in the hospital during which he was treated for an infection and underwent a heart procedure. Philip, 99, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. Buckingham Palace later issued a statement confirming Philip's release.

  • Prince Philip thanks medical staff as he returns to Windsor Castle after longest hospital stay

    Prince Philip has been in hospital for four weeks, and has had one heart procedure in that time.

  • Prince Philip’s Health Seems Far Worse Than Royal Family Originally Let On

    Prince Philip is still hoping to make his way home after a month in the hospital, but it seems like the recovery process is taking longer than expected. While the palace originally stated that Prince Philip’s hospitalization was expected to be a short stay (and confirmed that it wasn’t related to COVID-19), his health took […]

  • Prince Philip has left the hospital after a month

    Prince Philip is out of the hospital. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II left King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday, a month after he was hospitalized on Feb. 16, BBC News and The Associated Press report. When Philip was first admitted, Buckingham Palace described this as a precautionary measure that was taken after he felt "unwell." The Duke of Edinburgh was ultimately treated for an infection, and he "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition" after being transferred to another hospital, according to Buckingham Palace. He then returned to King Edward VII's Hospital. Philip has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including in 2011 for a blocked coronary artery. But according to BBC News, this was his longest hospital stay ever. When Philip was initially admitted last month, reports indicated that his condition was unrelated to COVID-19. He and the queen were previously vaccinated against COVID-19. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tElliot Page blasts 'extremely influential people' spreading 'damaging rhetoric' about transgender people

  • UK's Prince Philip, 99, leaves hospital after four-week stay

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, left a London hospital on Tuesday after a four-week stay for treatment for an infection and to have a heart procedure. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell and was given treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, illness. He was transferred briefly at the start of this month to a specialist cardiac centre at another London hospital, where he underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

  • Prince Philip Back Home With the Queen After Heart Surgery

    Jeff Spicer / Getty ImagesPrince Philip, 99, went home today after spending 28 nights in hospital and undergoing heart surgery.He looked frail and initial reports that he walked out of the hospital unaided were later said to be inaccurate; he was in fact taken to a waiting car in wheelchair.Duke of Edinburgh left the #EdwardVIIHhospital today four weeks after being initially admitted for an infection - it's understood he walked to the car pic.twitter.com/Y2HrS4M5CP— Dickie Arbiter 🇬🇧 (@RoyalDickie) March 16, 2021 Philip, who is due to turn 100 in June, was initially admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in Marylebone on February 16, after complaining of feeling unwell. Two weeks later he was moved to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London by ambulance where he underwent heart surgery. Details of the procedure he had have not been revealed by the palace, however it is believed to relate to stents he had fitted after a heart attack at Christmas 2011. After the operation, he returned to King Edward VII’s Hospital to convalesce.Prince Philip’s spell in hospital has coincided with one of the most turbulent periods in modern royal history as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plunged the monarchy into a crisis by accusing an unnamed member of the family of racism. They subsequently made clear it was not the queen or Philip that expressed “concerns” about their children’s likely skin color. Harry and Meghan resisted pressure to postpone their interview with Oprah Winfrey due to Philip’s health.Today, despite police seeking to block access to the hospital and views of the prince, he was photographed looking gaunt as he was driven away from the hospital. He headed to Windsor Castle, arriving there mid-morning to reunite with his wife of 73 years, who has been continuing a full program of royal engagements in his absence.Buckingham Palace later issued a statement saying: “His Royal Highness (the Duke of Edinburgh) wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Duke University faces surge in cases amid campus lockdown; Moderna begins vaccine trials with children: Live COVID-19 updates

    Four countries suspended use of AstraZeneca shot Monday over new reports of blood clots. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Michelle Obama voices sympathy for Meghan on race

    The former US first lady reacts to Oprah Winfrey's interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

  • Moderna begins study of COVID-19 vaccine in young children

    Moderna announced Tuesday it has started dosing the first participants in a study of its COVID-19 vaccine in young children. The company is studying its coronavirus vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years old, and it said Tuesday that the first participants in this phase 2/3 study have been dosed, per The Wall Street Journal. Moderna is expecting to enroll 6,750 healthy participants under 12 years old in the United States and Canada for the study, which is being conducted in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. The COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna is one of three that has earned emergency FDA approval for adults in the United States. But Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said this study will "help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population." Moderna previously launched a clinical trial to study its vaccine in children between 12 and 17 years old, Axios notes. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, predicted last month that there should be enough data "to be able to say that elementary school children will be able to be vaccinated" by "at the earliest, the end of the year, and very likely, the first quarter of 2022." Fauci also predicted that kids in high school should be able to get vaccinated "sometime this fall," "pretty close to" the first day of school. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tElliot Page blasts 'extremely influential people' spreading 'damaging rhetoric' about transgender people

  • Michelle Obama Hopes for “Forgiveness and Healing” for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

    She says she wasn't completely surprised to hear about the racism within the royal family.

  • Latvia suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

    The move is "an additional precaution" while the vaccine is scrutinized, and no problems have been linked to its use in Latvia, the agencies said in a statement. "The decision is based on reports from individual European Union countries of thromboembolism and similar cases observed at various times after receiving the vaccine," they said. "To date, there is no data on the causal link between vaccination and serious health problems."

  • North Korea warns U.S.: ‘Refrain from causing a stink’

    In North Korea’s first comments directed at the Biden administration, Kim Jong Un’s powerful sister on Tuesday warned the United States to “refrain from causing a stink” if it wants to “sleep in peace” for the next four years.

  • Trump Would Rather You Die Than Aid Biden’s Vaccine Rollout

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyThe White House just launched a $250 million ad campaign to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get inoculated. President Joe Biden could save himself the money and call on political influencers to do it for him. Just up the street sit members of Congress—about 25 percent of them, mostly Republicans—who haven’t gotten it yet.If our elected leaders can’t lead us to herd immunity, who can? Each member, under continuity of government rules, is entitled to the shot. No waiting on hold for an appointment, no traveling far afield to get it, no lines. The doctor, in the form of an Attending Physician, is literally in the House.As the rollout continues, it’s not minorities rejecting the vaccine, even though they have reason to doubt their government’s intentions toward them and have the most trouble nailing one. It’s white Republicans who are resisting—like former President Donald Trump, who treated COVID as something between a hoax and a personal affront. Hydroxychloroquine, or bleach? Maybe. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine? Hell no. Sen. Ron “Anon” Johnson said having COVID-19 is superior to the vaccine against it.Last week, a Monmouth University poll found that 56 percent of Republicans will likely never get the vaccine or want to wait and see. For how long, they don’t say. NPR/PBS/Marist found that 47 percent of Trump voters, one in two Republican men, and 41 percent of Republicans will not get the vaccine. A Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll found that Republicans continue to refuse to get the vaccine at double the rate of any other group.Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump’s ‘Unbelievably Sad’ Vaccine StatementNone of this is surprising except that Trump’s followers are willing to die for him. It’s a free country, Republicans are fond of saying, and it’s their private choice to refuse a vaccine, as was their crowding on to the White House lawn for their superspreader convention and the celebration of the confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice. But their choices end where our public health begins. Herd immunity that will spring us from our houses and ignite the economy will take as much as 85 per cent of the population getting vaccinated. Wouldn’t red America like to go to an anxiety-free barbecue on the 4th of July? I know the answer. They’ll be popping a Bud and grilling a burger no matter what.Which brings us to Republican governors. A new survey by Johns Hopkins found that starting in early summer last year, states with Republican governors had more cases and higher death rates than those led by Democrats. With two notable exceptions—Maryland’s Larry Hogan and Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker—governors embraced Trump’s attitude of take two aspirin and call me in the morning rather than risk his wrath. “What, me worry about a little old flu?” is such a political signifier that South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is a likely presidential candidate running on a record of welcoming bikers to rally in her state and allowing meatpacking plants to become death traps. Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, undeterred by having to park COVID patients in garages and dead bodies in ice trucks, reopened precipitately again this month—adding for sport a no-mask mandate. If Trump’s arch-enemy Dr. Tony Fauci says don’t spike the ball too soon or all our sacrifices will be in vain, count on hundreds of GOP officials to deflate the ball and pound it into the ground.There are other reasons for vaccine-resistance—the usual anti-vaxxers, concern over the speed with which the vaccines were developed, and the CDC telling us what the vaccine doesn’t mean we can do. Not to be released into the wild to party like it’s 2019 is a downer to be sure. But nothing is more determinative of whether you will or won’t get the vaccine than political persuasion.And so Biden has to spend money to sell a group of people on doing what’s good for them to make up for Republicans who won’t. If only he had his predecessor and social influencer from Mar-a-Lago to help him in the Republican States of America. Instead, rather than appear in a public service ad getting a shot as other former presidents did, Trump got his in secret. The guess that he did it to preserve the illusion that he has the arms of a buff 70-year old is ridiculous. Have you seen him in golf regalia?In his first major address, President Biden spoke as doctor-in-chief. He promised all those who want the vaccine will be eligible for it as of May 1 and that relief to those who suffered most economically was on the way. But more importantly, like presidents past, Ronald Reagan after the Challenger exploded and George Bush atop the rubble at Ground Zero, he assured us that there is life after loss and joy after grief. If we let go of our usual divisions and each sacrifice for the whole, we can survive together.If only, the man in Mar-a-Lago must be thinking, as he hears tell of the man whose name he won’t say. Trump’s approval rating near the end of his term was 34 percent, and his 41 percent average approval rating across his term the lowest any president has sunk, according to Gallup. The man now sitting at his desk and sleeping in his bedroom (sanitized for COVID reasons) is well above 5o percent and his relief bill above 60. On the back of his daily schedule is the number of dead from COVID, although he needs no reminder.The mistakes that haunt us are the unforced ones. Trump could have marshalled the government to conquer the virus instead of denying it, as if it were some great unfairness that had befallen him. Biden spoke of the personal and collective loss we’ve suffered but also how “finding the light in the darkness is a very American thing to do.” It’s no wonder Trump took the vaccine in the dark. The one choice Trump never considered making was to do the right thing. At night, in the quiet, Trump knows that. It’s why Biden’s president and he isn’t.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'No one has spoken to her yet': Meghan Markle still uncontacted by senior royals after revealing suicidal thoughts

    'CBS This Morning' host Gayle King said Prince Harry has spoken to Prince William and Prince Charles.

  • Twitter suspended over 150,000 QAnon-related accounts

    Senior Twitter officials said the company adapted strategies used to combat terrorism and child sexual exploitation in its fight against the conspiracy theory.

  • Jill Biden Continues Her Nationwide Tour in a Violet Wrap Coat & Knee-High Boots in New Jersey

    The first lady has been visiting military bases and schools across the country.

  • Homeland Security chief defends US handling of border surge

    Faced with a rising number of migrants at the southwest border and criticism from all sides, the Biden administration's head of Homeland Security insisted Tuesday that the situation is under control as he defended a policy of allowing teens and children crossing by themselves to remain in the country. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas conceded that a surge in the number of children, mostly from Central America, is a challenge for the Border Patrol and other agencies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital After A Month

    The Duke of Edinburgh was treated at King Edward VII's Hospital and St. Bartholomew's Hospital for a heart condition.

  • Jared Kushner charged taxpayers $24,000 in hotel bills on his last official trip to Israel

    Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, and other members of the Trump family have faced scrutiny over how they've spent taxpayer dollars.