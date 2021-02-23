Prince Philip 'comfortable and responding to treatment' for infection in hospital

Victoria Ward
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - AFP
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - AFP

The Duke of Edinburgh is responding to medical treatment for an infection but is not expected to be discharged from hospital for several days, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to the private King Edward VII's Hospital in Marylebone, central London, last Tuesday for a few days’ "rest and observation" after feeling unwell.

While it was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, his stay was extended throughout the weekend.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, Buckingham Palace said: "The Duke of Edinburgh remains at King Edward VII's Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention for an infection. He is comfortable and responding to treatment, but is not expected to leave hospital for several days."

Meanwhile, the Earl of Wessex has revealed that the Royal Family are keeping their "fingers crossed" but that his father is "a lot better" after seven nights in hospital.

Prince Edward, the Duke's youngest son, told Sky News he had talked to his father on the phone.

Asked how he was doing, he said: "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to them the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing. So we keep our fingers crossed."

The Prince of Wales made a 200-mile round trip to visit his father on Saturday, spending half an hour at his bedside. He is understood to have updated the Duke on latest developments concerning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Observers described him as looking sombre as he climbed into his car for the two-hour return journey to Highgrove, Gloucestershire.

On Monday, the Duke of Cambridge said his grandfather was "OK", adding: "They’re keeping an eye on him."

Philip is now into his eighth day at the private hospital. The 99-year-old was initially due to spend a few days under medical care for "observation and rest" for an undisclosed reason, which is not coronavirus-related.

But on Friday sources said the duke, who turns 100 in June, was likely to remain in hospital into this week. Members of the royal family have continued with their duties since he was taken to hospital.

The morning after Philip was admitted, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, who have received their Covid jabs, visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham to learn about vaccination trials.

Last Thursday, the Queen carried out her first official in-person event of the year, making one of her most senior aides a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Philip has been spending the latest lockdown with the Queen at Windsor, and in January they both received Covid vaccinations.

The duke last had a spell in hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a "pre-existing condition" and discharged on Christmas Eve after four nights.

Recommended Stories

  • How the Queen has kept working during Prince Philip's hospital stay

    The Queen hasn't let her husband's hospital stay stop her getting on with the day job.

  • Buckingham Palace Reveals Cause Of Prince Philip's Hospitalization

    The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London last week.

  • 2 of the Broncos’ 3 opt-outs from 2020 have been cut

    When NFL players opted out of the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns, they knew nothing would be guaranteed in 2021. Last year, Denver Broncos right tackle Ja’Wuan James and defensive linemen Kyle Peko and Joel Heath opted out. Broncos general manager George Paton has already cut Peko and Heath this offseason. Heath quickly landed on his feet with the Lions but Peko remains a free agent. Peko and Heath would have been longshots to make the roster last summer, and they might have taken that into consideration when they opted out.

  • Prince Philip to remain in hospital and has infection, Buckingham Palace says

    Duke of Edinburgh is ‘comfortable and responding to treatment’

  • Pregnant People Are Finally Undergoing Trials For the COVID-19 Vaccine

    The first large-scale clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant people is finally underway. Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they've enrolled approximately 4,000 pregnant people in the new trial, which is encouraging news following months of confusing recommendations and warnings that left pregnant individuals across the globe confused as to whether they should get in line for one of the currently available vaccines.

  • Clutch hitter: Shiffrin doesn't miss when medals are on line

    CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — If Mikaela Shiffrin were a baseball player, her numbers would make her a post-season MVP. The American skier won four medals in her four events at the recently concluded world championships and improved her career record at the next-biggest event in skiing after the Olympics to 11 medals in 13 races. To put those numbers in perspective, consider Lindsey Vonn’s career results at major championships.

  • Capital Gains Tax Rates: Here’s What You Need To Know in 2020

    Before completing your taxes this year, understand how capital gains tax works and how new changes affect your filing. Learn all about capital gains tax here.

  • Queen Elizabeth to Make a Speech Just Hours Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview

    'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' will mark the couple's first televised interview since their engagement in 2017.

  • 5 Takeaways From Activision's BlizzConline

    Video game maker Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) revealed its content pipeline for 2021 during its annual BlizzConline event, but fell short of acting as a catalyst for the stock, according to BofA. The Activision Blizzard Analyst: Ryan Ghee maintains a Buy rating on Activision's stock with a $114 price target. The Activision Blizzard Thesis: Among the new releases Activision's management showcased during the presentation, included: Diablo 2 Resurrected (D2R) is featuring cross-progression. Mercenaries is a new hero-builder mode in Hearthstone. The Burning Crusade is coming to World of Warcraft Classic. The Blizzard Arcade Collection includes three remakes. Hero Missions in Overwatch 2 could include hundreds of missions blending different enemies, objectives and maps. Related Link: Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Betting On These 3 US Video-Game Stocks Overall, the keynote presentation wasn't compelling enough to warrant an incrementally bullish stance on the stock, the analyst wrote. Specifically, the Diablo 2 announcement wasn't a surprise as given reports of its existence and a World of Warcraft expansion was widely expected. "We are encouraged by the positive online response to D2R and Mercenaries and see those titles as having the greatest upside potential versus our model," the analyst wrote. Bottom line, management's presentation was strong enough to support its recent guidance for growth in 2021. ATVI Price Action: Shares of Activision traded lower by 4.1% Monday at $96.58. (Photo: BlizzConline 2021) Latest Ratings for ATVI DateFirmActionFromTo Feb 2021Argus ResearchMaintainsBuy Feb 2021Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy Feb 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsMarket Perform View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEx-GE CEO Immelt 'Unhappy' With Perception Of His Time At HelmJay-Z And LVMH Pop The Cork On Champagne Deal, Addresses Global Market© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Relative of British queen jailed for sex assault at castle

    A relative of Queen Elizabeth II was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison for sexually assaulting a woman at his ancestral castle in Scotland. Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, had admitted assaulting the woman in a bedroom at Glamis Castle in February 2020. Glamis Castle, near Dundee in central Scotland, is the childhood home of the queen’s late mother, who was born Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon.

  • Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie Have Been in Contact Throughout Their Pregnancies, Says Source

    "They are very close. And they are all deciding to go their own route," a royal insider tells PEOPLE

  • Sweden's Princess Leonore Celebrates 7th Birthday at the Beach After Family Moved to Miami

    "Happy 7th birthday to our Wild and Adventurous Leonore!" mom Princess Madeleine posted on Facebook

  • 1983 Jeep Wrangler CJ-7 Renegade Edition Is A Jeep Enthusiast’s Dream

    Are you ready to live the ultimate Jeep life?

  • Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes welcome Sterling Skye

    Brittaney Matthews and Patrick Mahomes are parents to a girl named Sterling Skye, born on Feb. 20 and weighing 6 lbs, 11 oz.

  • These Rescue Dogs Are Head-Over-Paws in Love in Cutest Wedding Ceremony Ever

    Newlyweds Sassy and Spero donned the trademark white dress and tuxedo for their adorable wedding ceremony, which benefited a great cause.

  • New York Daily News Uses Old Donald Trump Quote To Mark 500,000 Dead From COVID-19

    Trump's February 2020 claim about the coronavirus comes back to haunt him on the newspaper's front page.

  • Prince Philip is 'OK' and doctors are 'keeping an eye on him', says Prince William

    The Duke of Cambridge has revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh is doing well and that doctors are “keeping an eye on him”. The Duke was asked how his grandfather was doing during a visit to the Kings Lynn Corn Exchange Vaccination Centre, his first public engagement since before Christmas. The Duke, 99, remains under observation at King Edward VII hospital in London, where he was admitted on Tuesday evening. Asked how his grandfather was getting on, Prince William gave a reassuring wink as he replied: “Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.” The Duke broke off from homeschooling to spend around half an hour at the vaccination centre, which is around ten miles from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where the Cambridges have been living during the current lockdown. The centre, which is run by Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust and opened on February 1, is vaccinating between 350 - 500 people a day. The Duke, who contacted the virus himself last April and was “very ill," arrived shortly before 11am and was ushered through the centre, stopping to speak to staff and volunteers at each stage of the process. He asked v accinator Debbie Rudd, 50, whether the patients were nervous, adding: “I’d be at the front of the queue if I could, just to prove that it’s OK, but I have to wait my turn. ” The Duke also hailed new research suggesting that the vaccines are reducing hospital admissions by up to 95 per cent: “The studies that have come out today talk about 90 to 95 per cent don’t they?”, he said. “That’s pretty good isn’t it? We are a little bit sceptical at times but it’s good news.” As he made his way around the centre, the Duke showed particular interest in the process of drawing up the vaccine, asking nurse Margot Smith, 52, how it was done and noting that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was easier to store than the Pfizer drug. Ms Smith showed him how she drew 0.5ml of the drug into a vial then transferred it into a syringe. “How many doses are in a vial?” he asked, adding: “You get through a lot of needles I imagine.” When told Ms Smith was a school immuniser, he added: “You're probably very used to this work, and on this scale - just getting the job done.” He asked if schools were now getting behind with their own vaccination programmes, adding: “Will you have to play catch up on that as well?” “There’s nothing like a challenge. Honestly, you guys have overcome every challenge that’s been thrown at you. Brilliant work.” The Duke also sat down and chatted to Sandra Lacock, another school immuniser, who was assessing the patients before they moved on to have the jab. He asked Ms Lacock what kind of questions she had to ask and if there was anything, such as allergies, she had to look out for. “Is it the Pfizer vaccine or AstraZeneca you’re giving out?" he asked, before being told that it was the AstraZeneca drug.” As they chatted, he said: “I’ve heard the flu strains have completely died down? It just shows what a bit of social distancing can do.” On arrival, the Duke made a beeline for patient Geoff Smyth, 66, from Hunstanton, who was waiting his turn for the jab. “Are you going to go next?” he asked, taking a seat. “I bet you just want to get it done.” He asked Mr Smyth how he had been keeping through lockdown and whether he had managed to keep himself busy. “It’s all a bit weird though, isn’t it?” he admitted. "A bit odd." Ms Rudd, who normally works in a sexual health centre, told the Duke she had never vaccinated before but that it had been “lovely meeting so many people.” The Duke said: “I guess in some cases you’re their first port of call. Do you know how many jabs you’ve done yourself? Too many to count!" He added: “I thought it was half the needle (that is injected) but it’s actually much smaller. “Well done you guys, you’re amazing. You are motoring through.” Finally, the Duke met volunteers Fliss and Stewart Davidson, a couple from Downham Market who run an event photography business, now on hold due to the pandemic. Mrs Davidson, 54, said: “We’ve been volunteering for around a month. We love it. We’re really enjoying doing it and we’re glad to be able to help out. “The atmosphere is so positive, it’s all smiles and laughter and goodwill.” The Duke asked how many days they had been working at the centre, adding: “It’s amazing how adaptable we can be when we need to be. “It’s made us reassess our priorities. When the chips are down..” He noted that people who had been stuck at home must be “desperate” just to see someone. Matthew Winn, chief executive of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, said afterwards: “The Duke was intrigued about the whole process, how it had all come about, how we were managing to use the Corn Exchange to do the work. “He wanted to know what our team were doing, the breadth of work really. “He was just delighted to have people’s thoughts about what it’s been like in lockdown. He was very engaged with what they were doing. “We couldn’t do it without the volunteers, in the carpark, supporting people, bringing them through. We need the NHS staff to be doing the actual vaccinations and assessments so it’s a real team effort. “It’s a real mixture of people coming together for the common good. ”

  • Our Partners, Ourselves: Why Is It So Hard To Know What To Call A Significant Other?

    Because of a congenital heart defect, I have an annual checkup with a cardiologist. This yearly visit to the hospital — involving numerous tests, conversations about future surgeries, and a waiting room filled with babies who have only just embarked on the same lifelong journey of doctors’ appointments and arrhythmias that I’ve been on for almost 30 years — is always an existential trip. But perhaps one of the most daunting parts of the day is when the triage nurse asks for my emergency contact info. I give the name, phone number, and address without hesitation, but when she asks: “Relationship to patient?” I stumble. Technically speaking, the answer to this question is: “He’s my boyfriend” — but this particular title just doesn’t quite fit. Answering with “boyfriend,” I have the overwhelming impulse to add more context. I hope the nurse will notice that my emergency contact hasn’t changed from the one I gave last year and that our addresses are the same, but either she doesn’t notice or, more likely, she just doesn’t care. That doesn’t stop me from awkwardly joking, “Don’t worry, this isn’t just some guy I met on Tinder or picked up at a bar last weekend,” as she silently connects me to the EKG, having already moved on. For some reason, I need her to know that we live together, we’ve been in each other’s lives in one form or another for almost 10 years, and we’ve raised two beautiful cats together. “Boyfriend” just doesn’t get that message across. “There is a practical history of people needing a word to label a serious relationship that doesn’t involve marriage,” says Lal Zimman, Associate Professor of Linguistics at University of California, Santa Barbara. This, of course, is the exact situation I’m in. The term “boyfriend” doesn’t conjure up associations with commitment. A boyfriend is someone you only see on weekends or someone who could easily ghost you at any time because your lives aren’t necessarily so intertwined. Despite wanting to make the seriousness of my relationship known, however, I almost never find myself thinking about marriage. It might be something we eventually decide to do, but it’s not a priority, and he’s definitely not my fiance. So what is he? For many people in my position — I’m a cis woman in a long-term relationship with a man — the word “partner” has become the default term — more and more, using the word “partner” even continues after marriage. The implications are clear: A partner will likely stick around. A partner knows and even loves your family and will absolutely answer the phone when the hospital taps them as your emergency contact — a partner is your family. A simple fix, right? Perhaps, but, of course, “partner” doesn’t come without its own complicated history and associations and echoes of appropriation. And maybe that’s why I still have a hard time saying it. As the term partner has become more and more widely used, it’s important to note why it not only feels like a progressive term, but also what it took to make it become a common one. Zimman points out that “partner” deemphasizes the terminology most associated with heterosexual marriage and traditional gender roles within relationships. Still, that progressive connotation is exactly what makes me self-conscious about using it as the label for one of the most significant relationships in my life. For a long time, I heard the word partner mostly used by queer couples, either because same-sex marriage was not yet legal or because gendered terms like “husband,” “wife,” “boyfriend,” and “girlfriend” simply didn’t fit. It was hard not to wonder if I would be appropriating the term if I started using it. Interestingly, “partner” was defined as a term exclusively used for heterosexual couples for a long time before being widely adopted for queer relationships. According to Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s Editor at Large, the word partner originally meant one who shares a parcel of land — that being the measure of wealth in medieval England, a type of currency that often came into play with marriages, which were thought of as economic, rather than romantic, relationships. This origin as an even division of wealth, and therefore power, speaks to its use in many romantic contexts even today though. “Merriam-Webster did not define a same-sex version of the word partner until 1993,” says Sokolowski. “Prior to that, it was simply a cross-reference to ‘husband, wife.’ So partner, if it was a romantic partner, was exclusively heterosexual.” It wasn’t until the dictionary’s 10th Collegiate Edition was released in 1993 that “husband, wife” was replaced in the definition with the word “spouse.” According to Sokolowski, the definition for partner then became “either of two people living together; especially spouse.” Sokolowski also shared that the first use of the word partner recorded by the Oxford English Dictionary was taken from the private correspondence of a single family in the 16th century; each member of a married couple referred to one another as “partner.” John Milton also used the word in Paradise Lost in the late 17th century to reference a heterosexual spouse. The first example of partner being used to talk about queer relationships noted in the Oxford English Dictionary is from a publication called Gay News in 1977. “This is interesting because it was in 1978 that Berkeley passed the Sexual Orientation Non-Discrimination Ordinance whereby the city promised to provide equal treatment regardless of sexual orientation,” Sokolowski explains. “So basically, around the late ’70s, this idea of domestic partnerships came about, therefore connecting this word partner to a spouse-like relationship that was not yet legal in a marriage context, but was being made legal in a civil context.” Clearly, there is an extensive history of queer couples being excluded from the definition of the word partner because the existence of queerness and queer relationships was for so long wholly ignored. In the period from the late ’70s through the ’90s, though, things began to change. In a 1992 essay from Law & Sexuality, David L. Chambers explores the impact that the AIDS epidemic had on the fight for the legal recognition of domestic partnerships, specifically in San Francisco and New York. “AIDS had brought home the price that gay men and lesbians had been paying for the social and legal nonrecognition of their relations,” Chambers writes. “That price revealed itself when the biological families of gay men with AIDS tried to exclude their sons’ partners from hospital visitation or from participating in decisions about medical treatment. Conflicts continued after death, with struggles over burial and property.” The urgency of having a relationship be recognized in the eyes of the law was also highlighted when many gay men with AIDS lost their health insurance because they had become too ill to work and could not obtain insurance coverage through their partners. In New York, many gay men who had cared for their sick partners found that they were not legally eligible to remain in their partners’ rent-stabilized apartment after their partners’ deaths. According to Chambers, in addition to emphasizing the need for legal recognition of same-sex relationships, the AIDS epidemic also brought into focus the significance of these partnerships for many gay men and lesbians. In his piece, Chambers quotes Jean Harris, a lesbian activist and chief of staff to Harry Britt, the openly gay member of San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors who first introduced domestic partner legislation in S.F., “AIDS made us realize that our lovers are our support systems. It made us more aware of the importance of primary relationships. It made love and relationships even more important than they had seemed before.” This all speaks to the power of this word partner, as queer people were literally trying to save their lives by showing society-at-large that their commitments to one another mattered as much as those of heterosexual couples. Eventually, partner became more universally accepted as the term used by and for those in queer relationships, but that long and tragic fight for acknowledgment and acceptance is a big part of why I feel like I’m co-opting the word when I use it to describe my own heterosexual relationship. And yet, perhaps my discomfort is just a sign that the evolution of the word “partner” is still ongoing, and that there’s still a lot of work to be done with regards to the terminology surrounding our relationships. Sokolowski points to the way that the definition of the word “marriage” has changed in recent years as an example of how language surrounding relationships is still in flux. “Merriam-Webster’s definition of marriage is a great microcosm of how this works because initially we separated gay marriage from traditional marriage in our definition as a. and b. for the simple reason that whenever gay marriage was used in The New York Times or something, it was made extremely clear that this was gay marriage,” he explains. “It was always used with the term ‘gay’ in front of it, which means that they weren’t exactly equivalent, and that gay marriage was clearly regarded as a special case or special kind of marriage. So we separated them as a. and b., two different senses, and then later collapsed them into one, using the word spouse as we do for partner, because now the evidence shows that gay marriage is no longer a special case. It’s simply marriage.” Sokolowski highlights the three stages of this evolution: First, gay marriage was not recognized; then, it became isolated as a special case, an asterisk on marriage; and finally, it was integrated into the traditional definition. “The same discomfort that the culture might have felt with the idea of same-sex marriage is sort of echoed in the discomfort we have in the use of new terminology,” he shares. “The British linguist, David Crystal says, ‘frequency breeds content,’ so the more often you hear it, the more comfortable you are.” Since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage in 2015, gay marriage has become less othered, and queer couples have embraced terms like husband, wife, and spouse with pride. Many have even left behind the term partner. However, depending on where you are, the association between the word partner and queerness still lingers. Sarah S., who lives in D.C. with her partner, tells me, “I’m bi and in a hetero relationship. I intentionally use partner not only to normalize it for queer couples, but also because it does sound inherently queer right now, so it kind of affirms my queer identity to myself — especially as a woman who realized they were bi while in a relationship with a man.” U.K.-based lifestyle blogger Luisa-Christie, who is also bisexual, feels similarly. “I think it’s fab when heterosexual people say ‘partner,’ because it normalizes gender-free language and it means that those people who are queer but maybe not out yet, aren’t outing themselves in potentially unsafe situations or in front of friends, family, or work colleagues they may not want to share it with.” Amber Grace, 28, agrees. “For me, using the term partner is inclusive of the whole spectrum of sexuality and gender, which is really important as my life has taught me that who we are and who we love is not something set in stone.” On the other hand, Carla tells me that she resents this idea that genderless language and queerness need to be “normalized.” She says, “As far as I am concerned, I am normal. I feel that no matter what I say or what other queer people say about this, straight people, at the end of the day, will do whatever they want.” She also stresses that using certain words is not enough. “If straight people want to be allies, maybe do it in action. Do straight people stand up to any type of bullying? Are you providing a safe environment, everywhere you interact in your life, as a straight person? You don’t need to adopt language to be ‘inclusive.’ Be inclusive with your actions not with your virtue signaling. Hire people, stand up, ACTUALLY DO! Especially, in a workplace, which from my own experience has always been nothing but violent. Hearing people say ‘partner’? Meh! It doesn’t help me in any way — never has in the past and it won’t in the future, as long as we are being killed and experiencing harassment.” Amber Grace acknowledges that this issue is complicated for some queer folks. “I have absolutely been privileged in my coming out, and have very rarely felt unsafe or unwelcome — at least in comparison to many others in the community,” she explains. “So I do understand why some feel that the term ‘partner,’ which, at least in part, was really created so that non-hetero couples could safely refer to their ‘more than friends’ in less than safe spaces, should only be used by people who need that protection. I think if I saw someone who was the opposite of an ally to LGBTQ+ use the term ‘partner,’ I’d be irritated.” Australia-based designer Oliver Boston also emphasizes the importance of remembering why queer people often use the word. “I don’t think it’s up to anyone to tell a couple how they define their relationship,” they say. “I just wish that heterosexual people stayed aware that one of the reasons LGBT people use the term partner instead of boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife is because it’s still often unsafe for us to immediately disclose our sexuality. It is also a nod to the fact that until only recently it was illegal for us to marry or have our relationships recognized officially — and in many places, it’s still illegal. I guess the way I feel about it boils down to: Straight people can call each other what they want but just remember that the history behind why we do it is different.” According to Zimman, the use of the word partner, regardless of gender or sexuality, is more common in certain places. “In the U.K. and Australia, ‘partner’ is used really widely as a label for straight couples,” he says. “Even within the U.S., there’s some variation. I had a conversation with a colleague not long ago who had lived on the East Coast, and he found that when he used ‘partner’ there, people immediately understood that he’s gay, but in California, when he uses partner, people don’t make that same assumption.” I know that, for me, because the word is so open to interpretation, I worry that some people might think I’m using “partner” not just because I want my progressive beliefs about relationships and identity to be known, but also because I want people to think I might also be queer. “In the past, same-sex couples would sometimes use a ‘they’ pronoun in reference to their partner to just avoid gendering them and avoid bringing their sexuality up. It seems like some straight people might be doing something similar, but reversed. They might use the word partner because they want to leave some mystery or openness about the gender of their partner,” Zimman acknowledges. When I asked Zimman how he felt about this type of trickery, which is all too common among liberal, white, straight people, he said that, as a linguist, he is not inclined to make judgments about what is better or worse in terms of people’s language use. He did offer this, though: “The word partner could potentially be taken as a way of hiding the person’s actual sexual orientation, but of course, we do a lot of other things besides just using words to describe our relationships. So a conclusion on whether there’s any kind of queer-baiting going on is really something that you get from the full context. There’s a difference between a person who presents themselves consistently as ‘maybe I’m queer and I kind of want people to think that about me, even though I’m not’ versus a person who uses the word partner but also uses a pronoun to refer to their partner or has other things to say about who they are and how they identify. I think we don’t have to put as much pressure on this word partner to be what really matters in terms of how we’re presenting ourselves. Let’s start thinking about it more holistically.” Zimman’s point that one single label — whether it be partner or boyfriend or emergency-contact — doesn’t have to do all heavy lifting when explaining who you are is an important one. It’s a reminder that saying the word partner feels complicated because identities and the nature of our many relationships themselves are complicated — and our collective history of inequality toward and stigmatization of queer relationships only makes it more so. Acknowledging that may make it easier to approach language without so much judgment, and more like a linguist — or even a busy nurse who can’t be bothered to reassure you that she understands that you’re in a serious relationship. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Is TikTok-ing Your Breakup A Bad Idea?How Marriage Became An Outdated Concept — SortaHow The Pandemic Changed Wedding Photography

  • Meghan McCain Doubles Down on Coronavirus Stance After Facing Criticism on The View

    The View's Meghan McCain is facing backlash after she claimed Dr. Anthony Fauci should be replaced by someone that "does understand science" and shared frustrations over not being vaccinated.

  • Prince Harry Is Preparing to Rush to Prince Philip's Side, Say Insiders

    Despite losing his royal patronages and military titles and an upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry is taking precautions to ensure he could fly to Britain at a moment's notice if Prince Philip's health should take a turn for the worst. "Harry was very much focused on announcing he and Meghan are expecting a second child and was then caught up in emotional conversations with his grandmother about losing his military titles and patronages and the interview on American television," a royal insider told Best Life. "When he was told Prince Philip would remain in hospital this week, he began making arrangements to make sure he can get back to see his grandfather should things become urgent." And it seems things could be heading in that direction.The Duke of Edinburgh spent his sixth night in hospital after being admitted on Feb. 16 as a "precautionary measure" for undisclosed heath reasons and, according to several news outlets, is expected to remain in a doctor's care for "observation and rest" for much of this week. The 99-year-old "Iron Duke" was visited by his son Prince Charles, who made the 200-mile round-trip drive from his country home in Highgrove to King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Feb. 20. Cameras caught the teary-eyed prince looking upset after his 30-minute visit.Royal commentator Russell Myers revealed to ITV's Lorraine that Harry is currently self-isolating at his home in California with Duchess Meghan and baby Archie. "If he does have to jump on a jet to get back here if the worse was to happen to Prince Philip, then he wants to be able to do that at a moment's notice," said Myers.On Feb. 22, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards asked Prince William about his grandfather's condition during an official visit to King's Lynn Corn Exchange in Norfolk. "He is okay–they’re keeping an eye on him," the Duke of Cambridge replied. There has been no additional update from Buckingham Palace since Philip was admitted to the hospital, other than to say the prince remains "in good spirits.""Harry has to be thinking about the close relationship he has always shared with Philip right now," said a royal source. "Regardless of how strained relations have become between him and the royals, he will need to be with the family should the worst happen. There is no doubt that would shake him out of this California-mindset of leaving royal life behind and bring him back into the fold—at least temporarily."To find out more about Prince Harry's unique bond with Prince Philip, read on. And for another sweet story about Philip, check out The Secret Nickname Prince Philip Has for Queen Elizabeth. Philip was a source of strength when young Harry and William grieved over the death of their mother. In 1997, as the planning of Princess Diana's funeral grew more contentious between the royals and the princess's brother, Earl Charles Spencer, Philip emerged as the peacemaker. While Diana's brother did not believe William and Harry should walk behind Diana's coffin, Prince Charles was insistent.Then 15-year-old William was adamant that he would not walk in the processional, while 12-year-old Harry was too confused and upset by his mother's death to be able to decide something so critically important. It was Philip (who had not planned to walk) who gently asked both boys, "If I walk, will you walk with me?" And so, with their grandfather there for much needed support, William and Harry made that heartbreaking journey through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. And for more on Diana's tragic passing, check out The 6 Biggest Unanswered Questions Surrounding Princess Diana's Death. Harry's military career was hugely influenced by Philip. Philip has always had a huge influence in Harry's life. Their shared connection grew even stronger when Harry chose to enter the military. "Philip could see how Harry had found his place in the army," a royal insider told Best Life. "He was impressed with Harry's dedication and commitment to serving his country."When Philip retired, Harry took over one of his grandfather's most important roles as Captain General Royal Marines, which he recently lost when Queen Elizabeth took back all of Harry's military titles. And for more on the drama behind that decision, check out Why the Queen Won't Give Prince Harry Back His Military Titles. Philip was sympathetic to Meghan's "outsider" status when she joined the royal family. The original royal "outsider," who had given up his claim to the Greek throne to become a British citizen in order to marry then-Princess Elizabeth, Philip has often played the role as mediator within the family. When Diana joined the family, he reportedly felt for his daughter-in-law's stressful situation. Then, when Diana and Charles' marriage was imploding, Philip wrote Diana many letters offering his help and also told the princess that no one in the family understood how Charles could choose Camilla Parker Bowles over her.When Harry got engaged to Meghan, Philip reportedly went out of his way to make his future granddaughter-in-law feel welcome. In 2018, despite having had a full hip replacement just a few month before Harry and Meghan's wedding, the Duke was determined to attend the ceremony. He walked into Windsor Chapel without assistance looking healthy and in good spirits. "There was nothing that was going to keep him away from the wedding," said a royal source. "It was important to him and he knew how important it was to Harry." And for more on the Sussexes' year ahead, check out The One Thing Meghan and Harry Are Really Looking Forward to in 2021. Philip was shocked and upset when Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping away from their senior royal duties. When Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their senior royal roles, an insider told Best Life at the time the Duke of Edinburgh went from "furious to deeply saddened." The royal source revealed, Philip was "seething with anger" at first, asking, "Bloody h***, what do they think they're doing?" In fact, he was so incensed when the Sussex Summit was taking place at Balmoral in 2020 that he insisted on being driven off the estate while the Queen, Charles, William, and Harry were left to negotiate Megxit.Philip was hospitalized last week when the news broke that the Sussexes were not coming back into the royal fold and the Queen had stripped Harry of his titles and patronages. He would have undoubtedly been upset by the Sussexes' response. "The Duke of Edinburgh spent 64 years in service to the crown," a source told Best Life. "The shocking way Harry has chosen to respond to the Queen's decision after all the attempts Her Majesty made to keep him and Meghan in the family would no doubt cause Philip great distress. He is a loving grandfather, but his first loyalty is to the Queen and the monarchy." And for more on the future of the House of Windsor, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth?Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.