Prince Philip crash: As Duke takes delivery of another Land Rover, will he be back on the road soon?

A replacement Land Rover, previously driven by the Duke of Edinburgh, has been delivered to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, hours after his car was involved in a horror crash.

A black Land Rover Freelander was driven into Sandringham inside a delivery truck on Friday morning.

The Land Rover is the same model as the one Prince Philip, 97, was driving in yesterday's crash, which also involved a Kia.

It is believed to be the same car he has been seen driving near to Balmoral in September 2018, with a shared number plate.

Armed police were on hand as the replacement vehicle was delivered to Sandringham, where Prince Phillip is now recovering.

The delivery driver backed the Land Rover out of the van, then drove it through the gates of the Sandringham estate.

The Duke was not injured in yesterday's crash, and was checked over by a doctor as a precaution. The two people in the other car involved in the crash were taken to hospital and treated for "minor injuries" and then discharged.

Police supervise the unloading of the car Credit: Geoff Robinson More

The Land Rover driven by the Duke in the accident was towed away after the crash which saw the car overturn and the windscreen smash.

Photographs appeared to show the air bags deployed, with heavy scratches down the sides of the vehicle.

The accident will be "investigated and any appropriate action taken", Norfolk Constabulary has said.

Norfolk Police said they were following standard procedure where a road traffic collision resulted in injuries.

Eyewitness Roy Warne has described how Philip asked if "everybody else was all right" in the aftermath of an accident which saw his car "tumbling" over the road.

"The driver of the Kia, a 28-year-old woman, suffered cuts to her knee while the passenger, a 45-year-old woman, sustained a broken wrist," said police in a statement.

The aftermath of the crash More

"Both casualties were treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn and were discharged last night.

"Police can also confirm a nine-month-old baby boy was in the Kia at the time of the incident and was uninjured.

"The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured.

"Both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings."

The police are expected to take statements from the Duke, the female driver of the Kia involved in the crash and any other relevant witnesses during their investigation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on any changes to the Duke's health, after some witnesses said the Queen's consort had been left "very, very shocked" after the accident.

Yesterday, a spokesman said he suffered "no injuries".

Asked if he held a driving licence, a spokeswoman said: "The duke has got a driving licence and follows all the usual DVLA procedures."