Prince Philip crash: passenger who broke wrist claims police haven't asked her for statement four days on

A woman who broke her wrist in a car crash with the Duke of Edinburgh has criticised police for their treatment of her, claiming she has still not been asked for a statement four days on.

Emma Fairweather, 46, was a passenger in a Kia Carens which collided with the Duke's Land Rover on Thursday, and has said she is "very upset" by the treatment she has received from police and Buckingham Palace.

Claiming she has not even been asked to give a statement detailing what happened, she said she believed she was being treated differently to the Duke, who has since been photographed out driving again.

Ms Fairweather has received a message of support from the Queen, delivered by a lady-in-waiting via a telephone message while she was away from home, but said of the approach of police and palace: "The support that I was offered initially hasn’t really bee the reality for me.

"I’ve had no opportunity to discuss this in any formal capacity.

"I need somebody to understand that i still have medical concerns. I’m very worried that I haven’t been asked for a statement from the police.

The scene of the crash, near Sandringham

"When I contacted the Family Liaison Officer to say I have a number of questions, he hasn’t been prepared to listen to those."

She added: "There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I, whether we're from the same walk of life or not, either received the same treatment or not.

"I’m still waiting to give a statement to the police, which I’m shocked by. I just feel like his experience probably hasn’t been the same as mine."

A Norfolk Police spokesman said: “In any collision investigation our priority is to ensure medical welfare is addressed in the first instance before taking any statement.

"We can confirm arrangements were made on Friday (18 January) to take a statement from the passenger involved in the collision. This will take place tomorrow (22 January).

“Further contact was attempted on a number of occasions over the weekend but unfortunately these were not successful.

“Family liaison officers are not normally deployed for collisions of this nature. However, recognising the level of public interest in this case we felt it appropriate to provide additional support.

“All family liaison officers give advice around handling media attention, and as part of this, it is made clear that it is a decision for the individual whether or not to speak to journalists.”

Ms Fairweather was interview on ITV's This Morning, following several interviews with the Daily and Sunday Mirror newspapers.

Her friend, the 28-year-old driver of the car Ellie Townsend, has chosen not to speak publicly, understood to be shaken by the experience after fearing for her nine-month-old baby son in the back of the car.

Ms Fairweather claimed she has asked for car insurance details from Mrs Townsend "a number of times" in the aftermath of the crash, telling This Morning: "Finally yesterday afternoon I received a very formal email from her husband to share those details with me."

The Duke of Edinburgh driving in September 2018