Prince Philip crash: Police frustrated that speed cameras were not installed on the Norfolk road three years ago

In 2016, funding was agreed for the installation of speed cameras along the A149, but councillors suspended the project - REUTERS

Speed cameras should have been installed three years ago on the road where the Duke of Edinburgh crashed in Norfolk, but disgruntled police say that councillors delayed the scheme.

Back in 2016, local police and Norfolk County Council agreed to fund and erect speed cameras along the A149 between Castle Rising and Snettisham - the stretch of road where Prince Philip’s Land Rover collided with a 28-year-old mother’s Kia.

But according to the Eastern Daily Press, local county councillors requested further consultation with their communities and the chance to explore alternatives, so a decision was made to suspend the scheme.

The paper reported that Stuart Dark, a former Met Police officer, Andrew Jamieson and Michael Chenery had sought reassurances that the cameras would not be a “cash cow” and that there should be a better process for involving councillors.

This move irked Norfolk Constabulary, who said in a statement: “We have continuously been in support of road safety improvements on the A149 between Castle Rising and Snettisham.

“In 2016, the decision to fund and proceed with the scheme was agreed by the Safety Camera Partnership Board, which is a multi-agency partnership of the police, Norfolk County Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.

“As with all such schemes there is an appropriate process to follow which can be lengthy, however at every stage we have expressed a strong desire to proceed with the implementation of average speed cameras in a bid to improve road safety.

“Following concerns raised by councillors, a decision was made by the county council to suspend the scheme.

“This decision was not agreed to by the police and was against the expressed wishes of the chief constable, clearly outlined in a letter to the county council in September 2018.”

Only on Friday, after Prince Philip’s crash, did the new cameras - and a reduction in the speed limit along the road, from 60mph to 50mph - get rubber stamped by the council.

Police are investigating the car crash in which the Duke of Edinburgh was left bleeding and two women were hospitalised, but there is no suggestion that either car was travelling over the speed limit

The Duke's car was seen to "tumble" across a road near the Sandringham Estate following the collision, with an eyewitness reporting that he was helped from his car before immediately asking whether others were "alright".

Cllr Martin Wilby, Chairman of Norfolk County Council’s Environment, Development and Transport Committee, said: “We have been looking closely into the safety of the A149 for some time.

"A detailed report was submitted to Environment, Development and Transport Committee by Norfolk County Council officers last week along with a recommendation to approve, at today’s meeting, the implementation of a 50mph speed limit and to install road safety cameras.

“Based on the report and our dedication to the safety of the people in Norfolk, the committee has agreed to reduce the speed limit of the A149 to 50mph on two sections of the road and approved the Norfolk Camera Safety Partnership scheme to install road safety cameras along the road.”

A spokesperson for Norfolk constabulary said: “While it is regrettable there has been a delay, we fully welcome today’s decision by the environment, development and transport committee to approve the scheme.”