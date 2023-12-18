Prince Philip’s dexterity with mangoes inspired Poirot scene, says David Suchet

The late Prince Philip had a secret skill – being able to perfectly cut and peel a mango.

The Duke of Edinburgh showed off his “incredibly dextrous” abilities to actor Sir David Suchet at a Buckingham Palace lunch with Queen Elizabeth II.

His knife skills were so impressive, Suchet paid tribute to them in an episode of Poirot in which the Belgian detective credited “a certain Duke” with showing him how to separate the skin from the flesh of the tropical fruit.

Sending a copy to Buckingham Palace, the acclaimed actor said he was henceforth known as “Mango Man” by the Prince.

Speaking to Candis magazine, the 77-year-old said: “The Queen would sometimes host small, intimate lunches at Buckingham Palace and I was lucky enough to be invited to one.

“I was talking to the Duke of Edinburgh at the moment the fruit bowl reached me.

“I didn’t want to break eye contact with him, so I reached over my shoulder and found I’d picked a mango.

“Now, the only thing I knew about a mango was that it’s best eaten in a bath when you can make as much mess as you’d like – but I was at Buckingham Palace.

“So, I made the snap decision.

“I turned to Prince Philip and said ‘excuse me, sir, I think I might embarrass myself if I try to eat this mango’.

“He picked up the cue immediately. ‘Don’t worry,’ he said, ‘give it to me and I’ll show you how.’

“So saying, and in front of everybody, he demonstrated how to cut and peel a mango.

“He was incredibly dextrous in the process, at the end of which he looked at me and said ‘voilà’ – just like Poirot – everyone laughed.”

The Duke of Edinburgh showed off his ‘incredibly dextrous’ abilities at a Buckingham Palace lunch - AP/Matt Dunham

Afterwards, Suchet rang his producer to tell him the method had to be included in a Poirot film.

As requested, in The Theft of the Royal Ruby, Poirot visits a grand country house, spots a mango in the fruit bowl and demonstrates how to eat one.

“We sent a copy to the palace,” said Suchet.

“Forever after, whenever I was at a function attended by Prince Philip, he’d say ‘ah, Mango Man’.”

In a 2020 video for food website Delish, Darren McGrady, former chef to the Royal family, said: “The Queen eats to live, whereas Prince Philip lives to eat.”

The Prince also once reportedly told the royal chef off for cutting mangoes incorrectly.

“From then on, we had to do them that way just in case he walked into the kitchen,” Mr McGrady said in the video.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.