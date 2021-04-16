Prince Philip funeral: the Queen and Royal family prepare to lay Duke of Edinburgh to rest - latest news

A nation comes together today to say goodbye to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh will be remembered for his "kindness, humour and humanity" and his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen.

There will be no eulogy or sermon at the afternoon funeral service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, and no members of the Royal family will give readings.

Instead, the deeply religious ceremony will reflect the Duke's desire to avoid unnecessary fuss, and will focus on Royal Navy tradition and his love of the sea.

Millions across Britain and around the world are expected to watch the ceremony.

Follow the latest updates below.

07:12 AM

Queen will be 'under extraordinary pressure' during funeral, says former bishop

Lord Chartres, a former bishop of London, said the Queen would be under "extraordinary pressure" during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral as she mourns her husband in public.

The retired Church of England bishop, who was understood to be close to Philip, told BBC Radio 4's Today: "I hope that today people really will be sending up a prayer for the Queen and for the other members of the royal family because having to grieve in public is an extraordinary pressure and something that most of us would not really want to do.

"But it is part of their life and their world, and I hope today, and I'm sure, that people won't forget the personal dimension in the formal ceremonies."

The couple during their visit to the Pacific island of Tuvalu in 1982 - PA

07:02 AM

How Prince Philip's DNA solved a Russian Romanov murder mystery

It was the mystery that captured the imagination of the world, as a Russian Imperial dynasty was ruthlessly executed before details of their disappearance obfuscated for decades.

Story continues

In 2018, the true story of how the Duke of Edinburgh helped piece together the murders of Tsar Nicholas II and his family was told by the Science Museum in an exhibition detailing how his DNA provided the key.

The Romanov family - seven members of whom were murdered after the Russian Revolution

The Duke, who offered a blood sample to experts attempting to identify bodies found in unmarked graves in 1993, provided a match with the Tsarina and her daughters, related through the maternal line, proving once and for all their fate.

The research by that team, known in detail only to scientists until recently, was put on display for the first time, with graphs of the Tsar’s own DNA exhibited alongside details of the Duke’s contribution of five cubic centimetres of blood.

Read the full story

06:49 AM

Prince Philip's 'unfussy' funeral service 'reflects the man', says royal biographer

Royal biographer Robert Hardman said the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral plan "very much reflects the man".

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today, Mr Hardman said: "It is reduced but I don't think it is any way diminished - the core elements are there."

He added that it would be a service that "very much reflects the man - very unstuffy, unfussy".

"You won't hear a eulogy or any great address - it is very much what he wanted but all the way through it are those echo of his naval career which shaped him," Mr Hardman said.

Prince Philip's funeral and military procession in pictures

06:42 AM

How the Queen and Prince Philip's enduring love story captured the hearts of a nation

For a young Princess Elizabeth, it must have seemed like her own personal fairytale: a prince, dazzling in good looks and charm, with eyes only for her.

She fell in love at first sight. He, a little older and more worldly, was not far behind.

Their romance was the talk of the town, their wedding captivated a nation, their marriage an unqualified success.

It began not at a royal ball or state function, but on a tennis court.

Prince Philip, chosen as a cadet at Dartmouth Naval College to dine with the visiting Royal family in 1939, was tasked with entertaining two small princesses, first with a train set on the nursery floor and later – once his patience was at an end – on the court.

Read the full story

Princess Elizabeth and Prince Philip enjoy a walk during their honeymoon at Broadlands, Romsey, Hampshire - Hulton Archive

06:34 AM

Princes William and Harry to be reunited before funeral

The Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex will be reunited behind closed doors at Windsor Castle on Saturday before laying their beloved grandfather to rest.

Members of the Royal family - including Prince William and Prince Harry - will gather in the State Entrance Hall before the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin emerges from the State Entrance at 2.41pm.

Assuming the brothers have not arranged a private meeting earlier on Saturday morning, it is the first time they will see each other in the flesh in over a year.

It will also mark their first face-to-face meeting since Harry and his wife Meghan gave an interview to the US chat show host Oprah Winfrey last month, suggesting an unnamed royal had queried Archie's skin tone as well as describing William as "trapped" in the monarchy.

Read the full story here.

06:12 AM

What Prince Philip's funeral tells us about him

The Duke of Edinburgh distilled his own personality into a stripped-down funeral service by choosing simplicity, tradition and piety over sentimentality, extravagance or vanity.

Prince Philip, a deep and devout religious thinker, believed his funeral should glorify God, rather than himself, insisting there should be no eulogy, or even a sermon.

The Queen once remarked that her husband did not “take easily to compliments”, and even in death he made sure there would be no opportunity for acclamation.

Read the full story

Prince Philip's funeral - April 17

05:46 AM

'Philip adored his Lilibet. He loved her deeply'

The Duke of Edinburgh did not like talking about himself and he certainly didn’t want to be drawn on his relationship with the Queen. He accepted that the main purpose of his life after 1952 was “to support Her Majesty as best I could”, but was not going to discuss his ‘feelings’ about her with me or anyone else.

When I asked him to tell me about the chemistry between them, he harrumphed, “What sort of a question is that?” When (rather bravely I think) I tried to press him on the matter, he wouldn’t put it in his own words but pointed me towards another quotation.

Read more from biographer Gyles Brandreth

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, celebrating 30 years reign while visiting Balmoral, Scotland, 6th February 1982 - Hulton Royals Collection

05:00 AM

‘He played peek-a-boo with my son’: Telegraph readers stories

From chance encounters, to an ice breaking one-liner at a charity event or a snatched conversation amid the frenzy of a Royal walkabout.

For the thousands of members of the public who got the chance to spend a few moments with Prince Philip over the years, the memory of his humour, charm and decency outlives him in the stories they still tell years later of “the day I met the Duke”.

Read the full story

04:19 AM

The Duke of Edinburgh's final resting place

After his funeral today, the Duke of Edinburgh will be privately interred in the Royal Vault of St George's Chapel - but this will not be his final resting place.

When the Queen dies, Philip will be transferred to the gothic church's King George VI memorial chapel to lie alongside his wife of 73 years.

The tiny chapel houses the remains of the Queen's father George VI, her mother the Queen Mother, and sister Princess Margaret.

Read more

03:41 AM

Previously unseen photos show Prince Philip's sailing prowess

The Duke of Edinburgh’s early nautical prowess was captured in photographs from his school days that have never previously been seen.

Taken in 1937, Prince Philip is seen sitting confidently at the helm of Diligent, one of the sailing boats belonging to the boarding school in Scotland where he was educated, Gordonstoun.

The black-and-white images have finally come to light after the great-nephew of the former student who took them made contact with the school following the Duke’s passing.

Read the full story

The Duke of Edinburgh in in 1937, sailing one of Gordonstoun’s boats, Diligent - Major B Varvill R.A.M.C

02:57 AM

Queen shares favourite unseen photograph of Prince Philip

The Queen has shared one of her favourite photographs of herself relaxing with the Duke of Edinburgh, her beloved husband of 73 years.

The image depicts the couple in a rare private moment, off duty, relaxed and enjoying each other's company in one of their favourite beauty spots atop the Coyles of Muick on the Balmoral estate.

The candid snap was taken by the Countess of Wessex in 2003. The couple, smiling broadly at the camera, are clearly enjoying a break amid the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands.

It is thought the picture was taken during the couple's traditional summer break at the Queen's nearby private estate of Balmoral.

Read more: Queen shares private photograph of Duke of Edinburgh

The photograph also features on the front page of today's Telegraph:

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:



'With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/DkTxekxwxS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 16, 2021

02:37 AM

Your complete guide to the ceremony

Every moment of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has been meticulously planned and rehearsed.

From the moment his coffin emerges into the sunlight from Windsor Castle, where his body has rested since his death last Friday, until the moment, almost five hours later, when it is lowered slowly into the Royal Vault beneath the alter at St George’s Chapel, the day has been designed to reflect the Duke’s proud military heritage and achievements.

The procession begins at Windsor Castle:

Prince Philip funeral: Windsor Castle (stage 1)

For your complete guide on how the day will unfold, click here.

02:21 AM

Today's top stories

As the Queen prepares to say farewell to Prince Philip at Windsor Castle today, here are the top stories: