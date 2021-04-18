Prince Philip funeral: Stripped back and subdued, just as the Duke would have wished - latest news

Grace Millimaci
·8 min read
​The Duke of Edinburgh may have planned his funeral with military precision, but one thing he did not anticipate was having to make allowances for a pandemic.

Around the world, people watched from home as the Queen, his wife of 73 years battled, through his funeral without anyone by her side during the Covid-compliant ceremony.

Inside St George’s Chapel the funeral was stripped down and subdued by the strict lockdown regulations, with Her Majesty seated alone at the front of the quire - two metres apart from her loved ones, with just 30 members of the Royal family in attendance.

Outside, however, on the Duke's final journey through Windsor Castle, he was allowed a military presence befitting his stature.

The Duke’s lifetime of military service - both as a battle-hardened sailor and in his ceremonial connections to all branches of the Armed Forces - dominated proceedings throughout.

Follow the latest updates below.

06:16 AM

Princes Harry and William shared private chat

Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather's funeral.

Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the brothers chatted following the 3pm ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

It is thought the brothers wanted to quell suggestions that they are barely on speaking terms after the Duchess of Sussex told Ms Winfrey that an unnamed member of the Royal family queried Archie's skin tone and the Duke claimed his father and brother were "trapped" in the monarchy.

READ MORE: Princes Harry and William shared private chat, with Duchess of Cambridge acting as peacemaker

05:11 AM

William and Harry: 'It was almost like the old days'

Brothers William and Harry chatting as they left St George’s Chapel following their grandfather's funeral service surprised a body language expert.

"There was absolutely no clues that they were about to do that," Judi James said.

She said that before the exchange, the Duke of Sussex was "trying to look a bit nonchalant", but had "building signs of anxiety".

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as they walked behind Prince Philip&#39;s coffin - Mark Large
Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Peter Phillips and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex as they walked behind Prince Philip's coffin - Mark Large

"You could see him pulling his jacket or his waistcoat down and then, when he got into the chapel, he did a shoulder roll, which is usually a sign that someone is bracing themselves and trying to make themselves feel more confident," Ms James said.

During the service, the Duke of Cambridge "kept his head down a lot" and then "bolted for the exit" with his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge.

"Then we had this quite amazing scene where... Harry caught up with them and walked quite naturally between them," Ms James said.

"Kate turned her head and was immensely affectionate and chatty and then after a breathtaking moment suddenly William turned round and (he and Harry) started chatting.

"It was almost like the old days. Kate backed away, which she wouldn't have done if she thought there was going to be any problems."

Ms James said that the exchange "didn't have the hallmarks" of a set up, and that the brothers looked "reasonably relaxed".

"As far as I've heard there were no ambulances involved when they got round the corner... which I think is remarkable," she said.

04:20 AM

Prince Charles knows it's now his role to support the Queen

Prince Charles joined his siblings as they followed the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh - Leon Neal
Prince Charles joined his siblings as they followed the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh - Leon Neal

With the Duke of Edinburgh’s obsequies over, the responsibility for supporting Her Majesty within what he called “The Firm” has passed to his eldest son, the Prince of Wales.

The heir to the throne is now the Queen’s closest counsellor; he will be the first person she turns to when seeking a second opinion on matters of state.

Unprecedentedly in the 70th year of her reign, what Her Majesty does not know or understand about statecraft is not worth knowing.

But she is thoughtful by nature and her reliance upon her late husband was based upon a sense of caution.

Now, her son and heir must bear the responsibility of being her sounding board.

SIMON HEFFER: Prince Charles knows that it is now his responsibility to support the Queen

04:10 AM

Prince Charles 'was too isolated in his own grief'

The Prince of Wales "attempted to be stoic", but became more upset during the coffin procession and "isolated in his own grief" as the funeral continued, according to body language expert Judi James.

The Prince of Wales follows his father&#39;s coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession - LEON NEAL
The Prince of Wales follows his father's coffin during the ceremonial funeral procession - LEON NEAL

"He's never shown much emotion but he did look genuinely distraught," she said.

"After the procession it was downhill all the way for him - his eyes got very red and damp as he followed the coffin, but by the time he got to the church he was visibly in tears."

Ms James said she had been interested to see if there would be any connection between the Duke of Sussex and Prince Charles, following the controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"(Harry) was quite scathing about his father in the interview... but Charles was too isolated in his own grief," she said.

"I got the impression he was probably feeling as isolated as his mother was at that point."

03:40 AM

Queen looked 'very vulnerable and frail'

The Royal family has never appeared "quite so emotional" as during the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, an expert has said.

Judi James, author and body language expert, said the Royals appeared "surprised at how hard Philip's death had hit them" during the service on Saturday afternoon.

She said the Queen, who turns 95 next week, looked "very vulnerable and frail" as she arrived for the service, but remained "the most animated Royal".

The Queen in the car as it followed the coffin of Prince Philip - Leon Neal
The Queen in the car as it followed the coffin of Prince Philip - Leon Neal

Ms James said: "When she was sitting in her seat at the chapel she was wearing a hat that covered her face mostly.

"But she was still very much head of The Firm and was probably the most animated Royal there, chatting to the bishop when she arrived.

"She was still in control of the day to a certain extent but there was a moment in the car on the way there when you could see her dabbing her eyes so she was clearly quite tearful."

READ MORE: Why the Queen sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral

03:29 AM

Stripped back and subdued, just as the Duke would have wished

For a man like no other, it was a funeral like no other, writes The Telegraph's Gordon Rayner of Prince Philip's funeral:

From the Land Rover that carried his coffin, to the sounding of Action Stations as he was lowered into the crypt, there was no mistaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s hand in every detail.

The one thing he did not anticipate was having to make allowances for a pandemic, but he would have been proud, as ever, of his wife of 73 years as the Queen, a study in stoicism, said her own silent farewell, battling through without anyone by her side.

Inside St George’s Chapel the ceremony was stripped down and subdued by the strict lockdown regulations, but outside, on the Duke's final journey through Windsor Castle, he was allowed a military presence befitting his stature.

READ MORE: Sublime, humble and witty to the last: Prince Philip's funeral saluted a man like no other

01:30 AM

