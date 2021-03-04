Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

Prince Philip

The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday.

The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.”

The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell.

It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.”

But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected.

The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

The NHS hospital that also offers private care, is the largest cardiac centre in the UK and is described as “a world-leading centre of excellence” that uses advanced technology and the latest drugs and treatments.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall, during a visit to a community vaccination centre, said the Duke's condition was "slightly improving" but said he "hurts at moments.”

She said of her father-in-law: "We keep our fingers crossed."

Throughout his 15-night hospital stay, his longest ever, he is thought to have had only one royal visitor, the Prince of Wales, who spent around 30 minutes at his bedside at the King Edward VII on February 20.

Last week, the Earl of Wessex said his father was "a lot better" and was "looking forward to getting out". He also said that the family was keeping its "fingers crossed".

Senior royals have continued with business as usual, carrying out several public engagements to highlight the coronavirus vaccination programme.