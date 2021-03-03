Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh is 'slightly improving' says the Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla revealed that his treatment 'hurts at moments' and said his family 'keep their fingers crossed' - ADRIAN DENNIS

The Duchess of Cornwall has said the Duke of Edinburgh is "slightly improving" in hospital as she carried out a visit to a community vaccination centre.

The Duke of Edinburgh is "slightly improving" but "hurts at moments", the Duchess of Cornwall revealed.

On a visit to south London, Camilla said of her 99-year-old father-in-law: "We keep our fingers crossed."

Philip, the nation's longest-serving consort, has spent 15 nights in hospital - his longest ever stay.

The Duke was taken from King Edward VII's Hospital to St Bartholomew's Hospital on Monday morning. He is undergoing tests for a pre-existing heart condition and treatment for an infection.

The Duchess of Cornwall leaves after visiting the Community Vaccination Centre at St Paul's Church, Croydon, where she thanked NHS staff and church representatives supporting the UK vaccination rollout

Buckingham Palace said doctors would continue to treat him for an infection but would also "undertake testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition".

The Duke was carefully shielded as he left the private King Edward VII hospital in London. Large umbrellas were used as a protective screen as he was transferred into a waiting ambulance.

The Duchess's comments were reported by broadcasters covering her engagement on Wednesday morning at a community vaccination centre in Croydon.