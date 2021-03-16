Prince Philip has left the hospital after a month

Brendan Morrow
·1 min read

Prince Philip is out of the hospital.

The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II left King Edward VII's Hospital in London on Tuesday, a month after he was hospitalized on Feb. 16, BBC News and The Associated Press report.

When Philip was first admitted, Buckingham Palace described this as a precautionary measure that was taken after he felt "unwell." The Duke of Edinburgh was ultimately treated for an infection, and he "underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition" after being transferred to another hospital, according to Buckingham Palace. He then returned to King Edward VII's Hospital.

Philip has been hospitalized several times in recent years, including in 2011 for a blocked coronary artery. But according to BBC News, this was his longest hospital stay ever. When Philip was initially admitted last month, reports indicated that his condition was unrelated to COVID-19. He and the queen were previously vaccinated against COVID-19.

