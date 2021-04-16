Prince Philip news: Funeral will show how much armed forces 'loved and respected' Duke, says General Sir Nick Carter

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Carpani
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

​Prince Philip was the guiding force behind all elements of the arrangements for his own funeral, having meticulously planned the ceremony over at least 18 years.

His final journey will be made on a custom-built Land Rover Defender TD5 130, which he had been quietly modifying since 2003, requesting a repaint in military green to reflect his association with the Armed Forces and making the final adjustments in 2019.

Some of the Duke's regalia will be displayed on the altar in the chapel, again personally chosen by him and including nods to his Danish and Greek heritage.

The head of Britain's Armed Forces, General Sir Nick Carter told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the funeral "will reflect military precision, and above all, I think it will be a celebration of a life well lived".

He added that it will show "how much the Armed Forces loved and respected him".

08:19 AM

Who are the 30 guests?

The Duke of Edinburgh's funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday, April 17, will be like no royal funeral before.

The pandemic has meant the ceremony will be a relatively small affair.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the funeral is to adhere to current Covid-19 guidelines that stipulate just 30 mourners are allowed to attend.

As such, the guest list is tighter than previous funerals of Royal family members.

Prince Philip&#39;s funeral guest list
Prince Philip's funeral guest list

08:10 AM

Princes William and Harry will not walk shoulder to shoulder at Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

Camilla Tominey reports:

The Duke of Cambridge will not walk shoulder to shoulder with the Duke of Sussex at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with the two being separated by Peter Phillips.

Seemingly in recognition of ongoing tensions between them, the royal brothers will flank their older cousin as they walk in a procession behind their grandfather's coffin from the State Entrance of Windsor Castle to the West Steps of St George's Chapel on Saturday.

They will be split up again when they walk to their seats in the Quire of the 15th Century church. Prince William, 38, is then expected to join the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, inside the chapel for the 3pm ceremony.

Although the seating plan has not yet been announced, it is thought Prince Harry, 36, will sit next to Mr Phillips, 43, who is attending the funeral alone after separating from his wife, Autumn, in February last year. The pregnant Duchess of Sussex, 39, has not flown over on doctors' advice.

Read the full story here.

07:50 AM

The Duke apologised to President Nixon for 'very lame' toast

Prince Philip apologised to President Richard Nixon for a faux pas at a White House dinner in 1969.

In a handwritten note to the president uncovered by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, the Duke of Edinburgh wrote to "humbly apologise" for failing to toast the president's health as dictated by protocol during a stag dinner in his honor.

"After the brilliance of the other speakers and yourself, I am afraid my contribution was very lame," Philip wrote to Nixon from Greenland on Nov. 7 after his solo U.S. trip had concluded. He added: "That night I woke up in a cold sweat when I realized I had forgotten to propose your health!"

Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Nixon Foundation said: "I think the letter itself shows the character of Prince Philip that so much of the public in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth, and really across the world, have come to admire".

He said the letter was discovered before the coronavirus pandemic but made public this week, as a way of marking Philip's death.

"It expresses some private feelings of a moment in time that the public really doesn't always get a chance to see," Byron added.

Richard Nixon With Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip&#xa0; - Bettmann&#xa0;
Richard Nixon With Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip - Bettmann

07:28 AM

Duke's 'sense of leadership' will not be forgotten, says General Sir Nick Carter

General Sir Nick added: "When we look back at his war record that sense of courage and what he did is something that all of us have great admiration for. And of course, it sets an example.

"I think one of the things that we will always remember him for is the example that he's set us. And it's an example that means in so many ways that we want to retain the standards that he espoused. And that sense of leadership that came from him, I think is something that none of us will ever forget."

Prince Philip dies aged 99: The nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, in pictures
Prince Philip dies aged 99: The nation mourns the Duke of Edinburgh, in pictures

07:11 AM

Funeral will be a 'celebration of a life well lived,' says General Sir Nick Carter

In his first interview since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the head of Britain's Armed Forces, General Sir Nick Carter told BBC Radio 4's Today Programme that the Duke's funeral "will reflect military precision, and above all, I think it will be a celebration of a life well lived".

He added that it will show "how much the Armed Forces loved and respected him".

"And of course it'll reflect his very wide interests and very wide connections within our military. I think he had at one time some 42 different service appointments at with the Commonwealth services.

06:51 AM

Prince Philip's funeral procession timings

The Duke currently lies at rest in the private chapel of Windsor Castle.

On Saturday, the coffin will be moved in a small ceremonial procession from the state entrance to St George’s Chapel for the service, which will begin with a national minute’s silence.

From the initial movements of the coffin to the procession, read our minute-by-minute guide here.

Prince Philip funeral: Order of procession (stage 3)
Prince Philip funeral: Order of procession (stage 3)

06:41 AM

Matt: 'I took aim at Prince Philip in my cartoons – and he loved it'

The Telegraph's Matt Pritchett has been lampooning famous figures for years but he didn't expect to count the Duke among his fans.

He writes:

In the days since the Duke of Edinburgh’s death a week ago, plenty has been written about his bone-dry sense of humour – not least all those quips aimed at others. What’s perhaps less appreciated, though, is how much he enjoyed a gentle joke at his own expense. I discovered this for myself 15 years ago. In my role as the Telegraph’s front page cartoonist for the last 30-odd years, occasionally the subjects of my jokes will get in touch and ask for the original artwork. I’ve sent cartoons to prime ministers, celebrities and all manner of other public figures, but until April 2006, never to Buckingham Palace.

Matt Cartoon&#xa0; - Matt Pritchett&#xa0;
Matt Cartoon - Matt Pritchett

Read the full story here.

06:23 AM

The Duke's final journey

Bill Gardner reports:

He is said to have remarked to the Queen when discussing his desire for a frill-free funeral: "Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor."

During Saturday's ceremony, the Duke of Edinburgh will get his wish.

The custom-made Land Rover that will carry the Duke's body to its final resting place in St George's Chapel has been unveiled for the first time.

The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, pictured at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. - Steve Parsons&#xa0;
The Jaguar Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh at his funeral on Saturday, pictured at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. - Steve Parsons

For the past 18 years, it can be revealed, the Duke had been quietly modifying the Land Rover Defender TD5 130, requesting a repaint in military green and designing the open top rear and special "stops" to secure his coffin in place. He made the final adjustments in 2019, the year he turned 98.

The Land Rover's original role would also have been to transport Prince Philip 22 miles from Wellington Arch, in central London, to Windsor – but the Covid pandemic curtailed the long-held plans for military parades in his honour through the streets of both the capital and the Berkshire town.

Read the full story here.

05:46 AM

Today's top stories

Recommended Stories

  • Fit for, and designed by, a prince: Philip's Land Rover funeral hearse

    WINDSOR, England (Reuters) -When Prince Philip's coffin is conveyed to church for his funeral service, it will be taken in a specially-commissioned Land Rover that the British royal himself helped design. Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died last week aged 99 and his funeral will be held entirely at Windsor Castle on Saturday, with no public allowed. Although the event has been scaled down because of COVID-19 restrictions, many traditional elements will remain, with a military procession inside the castle and pall bearers from units with close links to Philip.

  • Everything we know about Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke of Edinburgh will be interred at the royal vault in St George's Chapel.

  • Laura Ingraham Blames Familiar Scapegoat For Cop Killings Of Black People

    The Fox News host went there after ex-Officer Kim Potter was charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

  • Washington man attempted to run over, threatened to shoot Hollywood officer, cops say

    Two off-duty Hollywood police officers were threatened — and one almost ran over — by a Washington state man who said he would shoot them early Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

  • Robert Irwin 'Can't Wait' for Niece Grace Warrior, 3 Weeks, to 'Grow Up and Take on the World'

    Robert Irwin's older sister Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell welcomed their first baby, daughter Grace Warrior, last month

  • Royal family reveals Prince Philip's custom Land Rover Defender gun bus

    A very special Land Rover Defender will be part of the funeral for Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's husband, Philip died on April 9 at age 99. As planned, it will be a ceremonial royal funeral, rather than a state funeral, with most of the details in keeping with Prince Philip's personal wishes, among which was that he be carried in a specially-converted Land Rover that he helped design.

  • Bindi Irwin's Daughter Has the Proudest Teenage Uncle We've Ever Seen in These Pics

    Since when were teenage boys so happy about babies?! Well, if your sister is Bindi Irwin and your niece is little wildlife warrior Grace, we guess you’ve got a lot to gush about. Seventeen-year-old Robert Irwin posted an adorable photo of himself, grinning widely while cradling newborn Grace in his arms. “Being Grace’s uncle is […]

  • This incredible deal gets you an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet bundle for nearly 60 percent off

    Watch movies, play games, read books and rock out — and save $140!

  • Jessica Mann, Key Witness in Harvey Weinstein Trial, Gives First Interview Since His Conviction

    Jessica Mann, one of the key witnesses from Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial, is speaking out for the first time since he was convicted in 2020. Mann — whose testimony was the basis for Weinstein’s rape conviction — shared her story in the courtroom, but has never given a media interview, up until now. In the […]

  • Airbnb Is Blocking Some July 4 Reservations to Prevent Potential House Parties

    The rule is a part of the company's "Summer of Responsible Travel" plan.

  • Queen to sit alone and wear a face mask throughout Prince Philip's funeral

    The Queen will sit alone during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and will wear a mask throughout, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The monarch, 94, will be unable to be comforted during the 50-minute ceremony as the Royal Family adheres to strict Covid guidelines. As such, all 30 mourners invited to Saturday's service at St George's Chapel will sit two metres apart from anyone who is not a member of their own household in the Quire. The Queen will be driven to the chapel in a State Bentley alongside a lady-in-waiting, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said. Her vehicle will bring up the rear of the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot as it is carried aboard a specially designed Land Rover hearse from within the grounds of Windsor Castle. It is not yet known which lady-in-waiting will accompany the Queen, but Lady Pamela Hicks, 91, a first cousin of the Duke, could be considered a possibility, thereby allowing her to be part of the occasion. Lady Pamela is no longer an official lady-in-waiting but was at the monarch's side for decades and was a bridesmaid at her 1947 wedding. On learning of the Duke’s death last Friday, she said: "A unique man in every way. There was nobody quite like him."

  • Ex-Michigan volleyball star Molly Lillard, daughter of Jets' great Al Toon, dies in apparent murder-suicide

    Molly Lillard (née Toon) was a standout volleyball star who helped Michigan to the 2012 national championship game.

  • A former Vlog Squad member spread vaccine misinformation on TikTok, saying the shots are 'used by the devil'

    Nik Keswani, known online as BigNik, has spread misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine on his TikTok page, which has over 1.7 million followers.

  • What would happen if cops didn't make certain traffic stops? This North Carolina city offers a case study

    Black and Hispanic drivers are disproportionately targeted for traffic stops. Could these changes in Fayetteville, North Carolina, work elsewhere?

  • Jake Paul denies sexually assaulting TikTok star Justine Paradise days before Ben Askren fight

    Jake Paul says he intends to take legal action against Justine Paradise, who posted a video accusing him of an alleged assault at his house in 2019

  • Coronavirus latest news: Previous infection does not protect young people from Covid reinfection

    One in 10 patients faces at least year’s wait for hospital care Locking down streets could help stop new variants 'Urgent' concerns about accuracy of quick Covid tests Testing costs put holidays to popular destinations out of reach Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Previous coronavirus infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection, research suggests. Researchers said that despite previous infection and the presence of antibodies, vaccination is still necessary to boost immune responses, prevent reinfection and reduce transmission. They added that young people should take up the vaccine whenever possible. Although the study was in young, fit, mostly male recruits, the researchers believe the risk of reinfection will apply to many young people. Professor Stuart Sealfon, of Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, and senior author of the study, said: "As vaccine rollouts continue to gain momentum it is important to remember that, despite a prior Covid-19 infection, young people can catch the virus again and may still transmit it to others. "Immunity is not guaranteed by past infection, and vaccinations that provide additional protection are still needed for those who have had Covid-19." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Britain's Princess Anne seen in public for first time since death of Philip

    Princess Anne, the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, was on Wednesday seen in public for the first time since the death of her father last week. Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday, aged 99. "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate," Anne, the Princess Royal, said in a statement on Sunday.

  • We Know They're Serious Sunbathers, but Do Cats Sweat?

    Maybe cats have something in common with us mere mortal humans after all—not that they’ll ever admit it.

  • Prince Philip apologised to Richard Nixon for faux pas with 'lame' toast during White House visit

    Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep. In a handwritten note to the president uncovered by archivists at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda, California, the Duke of Edinburgh wrote to "humbly apologise" for failing to toast the president's health as dictated by protocol during a "stag" dinner in his honor. "After the brilliance of the other speakers and yourself, I am afraid my contribution was very lame," Philip wrote to Nixon from Greenland on Nov 7 after his solo US trip had concluded. He added: "That night I woke up in a cold sweat when I realised I had forgotten to propose your health!" Philip died last week at age 99, and his funeral is Saturday. He was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years. "I think the letter itself shows the character of Prince Philip that so much of the public in the U.K. and across the Commonwealth, and really across the world, have come to admire," said Jim Byron, executive vice president of the Nixon Foundation. He said the letter was discovered before the coronavirus pandemic but made public this week, as a way of marking Philip's death. "It expresses some private feelings of a moment in time that the public really doesn't always get a chance to see," Mr Byron added.

  • GOP leaders diverge on Trump, putting party in limbo

    One by one, the Republican leaders of Congress have made the trip to Mar-a-Lago to see Donald Trump. Kevin McCarthy visited after the deadly Jan 6 Capitol insurrection, counting on the former president's help to win back control of the House in 2022. The chair of the Senate Republican campaign committee, Rick Scott, stopped by to enlist Trump in efforts to regain the Senate.