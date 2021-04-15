Prince Philip requested Action Stations to be sounded by Royal Marines near end of funeral

Royal Marines rehearse for the funeral of the Prince Philip at HMS Collingwood in Fareham - LPhot Rory Arnold/Ministry of Defence

Action Stations will be sounded by the Royal Marines towards the end of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at his specific request, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

The naval call, which is given at sea to prepare Royal Navy vessels for combat, will be performed by the Buglers of the Royal Marines.

It is not often heard at funerals, although anyone connected to the Royal Navy can request it.

A senior palace official said: “Action Stations is an announcement that would be made on a naval warship to signify that all hands should go to battle stations.

“It has been performed at Naval funerals in the past.”

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson added: “I think it just goes to show the level of detail that the Duke went into around his own funeral service.

“And it is, I suppose, a fitting testimony to remind many people who won’t have realised that the Duke saw active service in the Second World War, aboard a ship in the Royal Navy.”

The Duke was the guiding force behind all elements of his funeral arrangements, having meticulously planned it many years ago.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral – Processional route

Although the entire event has had to be significantly pared down, royal aides have ensured that the ceremony still very much reflects his wishes.

On Saturday, the Duke's coffin will be moved from the private chapel at Windsor Castle, where his body is currently lying at rest, to the Inner Hall, between the North Terrace and the state entrance.

Ceremonial aspects of the funeral service will begin at 2pm, before the coffin is carried out of the state entrance at 2.44pm and lifted onto a specially-modified Land Rover, which the Duke designed himself.

Prince Philip's Land Rover hearse

As the vehicle slowly winds its way around to the West Steps of St George’s Chapel, it will be followed by senior members of the Royal family on foot.

The Queen, accompanied by a lady-in-waiting, will be driven behind in a state Bentley, which will stop at the Galilee Porch, where she will join other members of the family and will be received by the Dean of Windsor.

Meanwhile, the procession will continue to the West Steps, where those on foot will pause for a minute’s silence at 3pm before heading inside.

The congregation will wear masks for the duration of the service, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed.

Members of the Royal family will be wearing Morning Coat with medals or day dress and no one will be in military uniform.

At the end of the service, the Duke’s coffin will be lowered into the royal vault and the national anthem will be sung by the choir.