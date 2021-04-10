  • Oops!
Prince Philip salute, GOP campaign party, St. Vincent aid: 5 things to know this weekend

Editors
·5 min read
A Donald Trump weekend: GOP presidential race stops in Florida

Republicans are throwing an early presidential campaign party this weekend in South Florida, though the featured guest remains the same party representative from the last two campaigns: Donald Trump. The former president and other Republicans said to be considering a 2024 White House bid will be mingling with some of the party's biggest financial donors at a "spring retreat" in Palm Beach. "If you're looking at running for president, you're going to be there,” said GOP political strategist Doug Heye. Trump is even hosting one of the events, a dinner Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Gun salute to take place at Edinburgh Castle in honor of Prince Philip

A gun salute in honor of Prince Philip will take place at Edinburgh Castle Saturday. Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death Friday morning at Windsor Castle. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the statement from the palace read. The salute consists of the 105th Regiment Royal Artillery firing one round at the start of each minute for 40 minutes. Similar salutes will take place in Belfast, Cardiff, and London at the same time.

St. Vincent prepares for new volcanic explosions as help arrives

Cots, tents, and respirator masks poured into the Caribbean island of St. Vincent as officials expected to start distributing them Saturday, a day after a powerful explosion at La Soufriere volcano uprooted the lives of thousands of people who evacuated their homes under government orders. The volcano erupted Friday morning then again in the afternoon, sending columns of ash more than 20,000 feet into the air. Roughly 16,000 people live in the "red zone" near the volcano, which last erupted in 1979, and required evacuation, according to Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Center. "More explosions could occur," she said Friday, adding that it was impossible to predict what any potential upcoming explosions would look like. Nations ranging from Antigua to Guyana offered help by shipping emergency supplies or agreeing to temporarily open their borders to the evacuees fleeing their homes.

Masters will see a new winner wearing the green jacket Sunday

Dustin Johnson – the world No. 1 player and reigning Masters champion – will be at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday, but only to help the winner of the 2021 Masters put on the green jacket. Johnson missed the cut after he shot a 3-over 75 Friday and a 5-over 149 overall in the tournament's first two days. Heading into the weekend, Englishman Justin Rose, sitting at 7 under, holds a one-shot lead over Americans Brian Harman and Will Zalatoris. Jordan Spieth, who won the Masters in 2015, and Australian Marc Leishman sit two shots back at 5 under. Rose got off to a blistering start Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65. But his even-par 72 score Friday let other golfers jump back into contention. One other name to watch this weekend is 25-year-old American Cameron Champ, a biracial player who has been speaking out strongly and consistently for voting rights, social justice and civil rights. At 4-under-par, Champ is three shots off the lead.

Joss Whedon's 'The Nevers' premieres amid allegations of abusive behavior

"The Nevers," Victorian London-set series featuring a handful of people (most of them women) with strange powersfrom Joss Whedon debuts on HBO Sunday (9 p.m. ET/PT). The premiere of the comes after actors Ray Fisher and Charisma Carpenter accused Whedon – the creator of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and director of Marvel's 2012 movie "The Avengers" – of abusive and inappropriate on-set behavior. Whedon produced just six of the 12 episodes of "The Nevers" before exiting in November, citing the strains of the pandemic. Reflecting on Whedon's work in a new piece, USA TODAY TV critic Kelly Lawler openly asks: "Can I watch 'Nevers' – with its dull, steampunk, 'X-Men' vibe – and try to see what's on the screen, and not reflect on what has allegedly happened off camera on earlier projects?"

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY

