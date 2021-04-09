Prince Philip tributes: World leaders react to passing of Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip smiles after presenting Royal Medals at the Royal Society of Edinburgh - REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

World leaders and friends of Prince Philip have paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh following his death in Windsor this morning.

Boris Johnson said: "Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world.

"We mourn today with Her Majesty The Queen.

"We offer our condolences to her and to all her family.

"And we give thanks, as a nation and a Kingdom, for the extraordinary life and work of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

Australia

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Prince Philip "embodied a generation that we will never see again".

“For nearly 80 years, Prince Philip served his Crown, his country and the Commonwealth," said the Prime Minister.

"His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was, in the words of Her Majesty, her ‘strength and stay’. He embodied a generation that we will never see again.

“Prince Philip was no stranger to Australia, having visited our country on more than 20 occasions. Through his service to the Commonwealth he presided as patron or president of nearly 50 organisations in Australia.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the closing ceremony of the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane - Fairfax Media

“Given his own service, Prince Philip also had a strong connection with the Australian Defence Force. For 65 years, The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme has encouraged over 775,000 young Australians to explore their leadership potential. Forty thousand young Australians are currently participating in the program.

“Australians send our love and deepest condolences to her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia... Flags will be lowered in honour of His Royal Highness.”

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard added:

“I have fond memories of spending time with Prince Philip during his visit to Australia at the time of CHOGM in Perth. While a man of duty, he had a sense of fun. His loss will be mourned by the Queen, his family and millions around the world.”

The United States

In Texas, former US President George W. Bush said: "Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.

"We join those around the world offering heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the entire Royal Family."

India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Friday to Prince Philip's military career and community work after the Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99.

"My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Commonwealth member's premier tweeted.

"He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace."

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Delhi during a state visit to India, 21st January 1961. - Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Israel

The Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin has posted this statement on social media.

"My deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to HM Queen Elizabeth II, HRH The Prince of Wales, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. May his memory be a blessing."

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister, said: I express my deepest condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip was the consummate public servant and will be much missed in Israel and across the world.

New Zealand

Jacinda Ardern has ordered that flags on all government buildings and naval vessels be flown at half-mast. Following the Duke's funeral, a national memorial service will be held in Wellington.

“Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen at this profoundly sad time. On behalf of the New Zealand people and the Government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to Her Majesty and to all the Royal Family," said Ms Arden.

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to wellwishers from their open car in October 1981 in Wellington, New Zealand - Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

“Prince Philip will be fondly remembered for the encouragement he gave to so many young New Zealanders through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Hillary Award. In over fifty years of The Award in New Zealand, thousands of young people have completed life-changing challenges through the programme.

“New Zealanders will also remember The Duke of Edinburgh’s enormous support for Her Majesty The Queen. His time as royal consort exceeded that of any other royal consort in British history. His Royal Highness accompanied The Queen on her ten visits to New Zealand, the first being in 1953, and the last in 2002."

The Duke of Edinburgh held a number of New Zealand honours and appointments.

Ireland

Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin said he was "saddened" to hear of Prince Philip's passing, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time."

The Queen and her husband made a landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, becoming the first British monarch to tour the country in 100 years in what was seen as a key moment in Anglo-Irish reconciliation.

Sinn Fein Leader Mary Lou McDonald added: "Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and family on the death of her husband Prince Phillip. Sympathies to those of a British identity on our island, for whom his death will be felt as a great loss."

Arlene Foster, the DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland said the loss would be felt across Ireland and the world.

As First Minister of Northern Ireland and Democratic Unionist Party Leader, I offer my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and to all members of the Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/5k5bqRtPzq — Arlene Foster #WeWillMeetAgain (@DUPleader) April 9, 2021

Norway

King Harald of Norway said in a statement: "Our thoughts are with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of her family. We also send our condolences to the British people."

Sweden

King Karl XVI Gustaf of Sweden said: "Prince Philip has been a great friend of our family for many years, a relation which we have deeply valued. His service to his country will remain an inspiration to us all."

Taiwan

The government & people of Taiwan extend their deepest condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family, & the people of Great Britain & the Commonwealth. May he rest in peace.

Belgium

Deeply saddened by the passing away of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We wish to express our deepest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen, the British Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. ⁰Philippe and Mathilde pic.twitter.com/Y7WKzNX6bK — Belgian Royal Palace (@MonarchieBe) April 9, 2021

The Netherlands

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands said on Twitter: "On behalf of the government I have sent my condolences to prime minister Boris Johnson on hearing the sad news of the death of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and sympathy are with Britain’s Royal Family and the British people at this time of mourning."

A statement from the Dutch Royal family said: "“We remember HRH Prince Philip with great respect. He dedicated his long life to the service of British people and to his many duties and responsibilities. His lively personality made an indelible impression. Our loving feelings of compassion go out.”

Zimbabwe

"My deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom and the Royal Family on the death of His Royal Highness Prince Phillip", said President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"May his soul rest in eternal peace," he added.

Russia

Our heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Royal Highness The Prince Philip. The Duke of Edinburgh, great-great-grandson of Russian Emperor Nicholas I, was admired and will be mourned by many Russians. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/VgE4y0Dm5m — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) April 9, 2021

Germany

German foreign minister Heiko Maas said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Royal family, the people of the Commonwealth, and all who loved him dearly. He lived a long life of service to his country."

The President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier added: "Prince Philip was popular and highly respected in Germany. I had the pleasure of personally experiencing his astute humour during our meetings in London and Berlin. His commitment to democracy and freedom will be remembered".

The German ambassador to Britain, Andreas Michaelis: "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, will be sorely missed. It is a great privilege that he visited Germany on so many occasions and helped us develop a very close partnership between the United Kingdom and Germany. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Malta

From Robert Abela, the Prime Minister of Malta, where Prince Philip and the then Princess Elizabeth lived between 1949 and 1951:

"Truly saddened by the loss of Prince Philip, who made Malta his home and returned here so often. Our people will always treasure his memory. Our sincerest condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and to the Royal Family."

Princess Elizabeth, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, looking over Valetta from the roof of the Villa Guardamangia, Malta - PA

Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted: "Deep condolences to the Royal Family. Irreparable loss for the British people. Ukraine grieves together with Great Britain. Prince Philip lived a great life to serve his people and to be an example for the future generations."

The EU

Michel Barnier, who negotiated the Brexit agreement on behalf of the EU said: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Sincere condolences to Queen Elizabeth and the Royal Family. My solidarity to all the people of the United Kingdom Flag of United Kingdom today."

I am saddened to hear of the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip.



I would like to extend my sincere sympathy to Her Majesty The Queen, the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on this very sad day. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 9, 2021

Oman

A statement on behalf of Sultan Haitham says: "His Majesty the Sultan sends a message of condolence and sympathy to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the death of her husband."

Bahrain

A statement on behalf of King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, says: "HM King Hamad lauded the efforts of the late HRH Prince Philip to serve the United Kingdom and its friendly people."

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed "deep sadness" over the passing of Britain's Prince Philip on Friday, saying he will be "fondly remembered as a constant in the life of our Queen."

"Prince Philip was a man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others," Mr Trudeau said on behalf of this Commonwealth nation, adding that "the Duke always sought out the best in people and challenged them to strive for greater heights."

Flags will be flown at half staff until the Duke's funeral.

In a photo from 1951, the then Princess Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh watched a 'stampede' rodeo staged especially for them in Calgary, Alberta, during their tour of Canada. - PA

Pakistan

Shireen Mazari, Pakistan's human rights minister, said: "Condolences on the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. His Duke of Edinburgh Awards for youth was a wonderful initiative and he will also be remembered as co-patron, for decades, with President of Pakistan, of the Pakistan Society. RIP."

Afghanistan

Abdullah Abdullah, one of Afghanistan's leading politicians and the country's former chief executive said: "Saddened to hear the demise of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh. I offer my heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty the Queen, His Royal Highness Prince Charles, the royal family and the people of the UK. May his soul rest in peace."

Tanzania

Samia Suluhu, Tanzania's new President, tweeted: "On behalf of the Government and the People of the United Republic of Tanzania, I convey my heartfelt condolences to you Your Majesty and through you to the People of the United Kingdom following the sudden demise of Prince Phillip.

"We stand with you during this difficult time of loss and mourning. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Amen."

Wales

First Minister Mark Drakeford said Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, had a "long and distinguished life".

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, paid tribute to Philip's "many decades of public service" while Andrew RT Davies, Senedd leader of the Welsh Conservatives, described the duke as "dutiful, devoted and diligent".

Welsh Labour, Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives confirmed that campaigning for the forthcoming Welsh Parliament election on May 6 had been suspended.

Flags at Welsh Government buildings are being flown at half-mast, while online books of condolence have been opened.

In a statement, Mr Drakeford said: "It is with sadness that we mourn the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

"Throughout his long and distinguished life, he served the crown with selfless devotion and generosity of spirit.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, his children and their families on this sad occasion.

"He will be missed by the many organisations that he supported as patron or president over many decades of service."

Scotland