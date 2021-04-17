Prince Philip's cap, gloves and whip placed on carriage in tribute to his love of sport

The Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage arrives in the Quadrangle ahead of his funeral - Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/ PA

The Duke of Edinburgh's cap, gloves and whip were placed on the carriage driven to the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle to witness his funeral procession.

The Duke's personal effects were placed on the seat alongside the carriage driver in a poignant tribute to his love of carriage driving.

The carriage, made of aluminium and steel, was designed by the Duke eight years ago. A brass clock mounted in the front was given to him by the Queen's Royal Irish Hussars in 1978 to mark his 25 years as Colonel-in-Chief.

The Duke's carriage driving cap and gloves - Pixel8000

The Duke's two ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, were born in 2008. Both are fell ponies, an endangered breed, while Balmoral Nevis was bred by the Queen.

A red sugar lump pot from which the Duke used to give his ponies a treat after riding was also placed on the seat.

Fell ponies Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, and the Duke of Edinburgh's driving carriage, pause, in the Quadrangle - Pool via AP

The two grooms who accompanied the carriage had worked with the Duke for more than 16 years.

Prince Philip took up carriage driving at the age of 50 and competed in events until 2003, although he continued to drive his team of fell ponies around the royal estates as well as judging and keeping time at carriage driving competitions.

He taught his daughter-in-law, the Countess of Wessex, the sport, while his granddaughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, has also taken it up.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex last week recalled some of the scrapes he had got into while driving on the Windsor estate.

The Countess laughed as she said he had been "pulled out of a few ditches here, I seem to remember". The Earl said: "In the early days, yes, he used to have a few problems", prompting his wife to add: "More recently, too."