Prince Philip's Saturday funeral limited to just 30 family members

On April 9, Prince Philip, the devoted husband of Queen Elizabeth for 73 years, died at the age of 99. More than a week later, on April 17, the Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest, and as is the case with most funeral services during the pandemic, the guest list must be limited. Queen Elizabeth was tasked with the difficult decision of deciding which Royal Family members and close confidants of Prince Philip would be able to attend the service. Read on to find out the only 30 people who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral, according to Buckingham Palace. And to learn more about how Philip's death is affecting the family, check out The One Thing Harry&Meghan Must Do Now That Philip Has Died, Sources Say. 1 Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip married in 1947, five years before she became Queen. That makes Philip is the longest-serving consort of any British monarch, according to BBC.Though the Queen has been quiet in the wake of Philip's death, in 1997, she said of her husband, "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than he would ever claim, or we shall ever know."To see who has the Royal Family worried ahead of the funeral, check out The Queen's Relationship With This Royal Has the Family Concerned, Source Says. 2 Charles, Prince of Whales Prince Charles is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest son and the first in line to the throne.After his father's passing, Charles released a video message in which he said: "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously. He was a much loved and appreciated figure, and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow." 3 Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, married Prince Charles in 2005. On Thursday, she and the prince were moved to see the many tributes left for Philip outside Buckingham Palace. 4 Anne, Princess Royal Princess Anne is the Queen and Prince Philip's second child and only daughter. She has been carrying out more official engagements than anyone else in the Royal Family.Shortly after her father's death, Princess Anne said in a statement: "My father has been my teacher, my supporter and my critic, but mostly it is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate. His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved."To see which royal has won the British public's heart, check out This Is the Most Popular Author of All Time, Survey Says. 5 Timothy Laurence, Vice Admiral Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is Princess Anne's second husband. The couple married in 1992 after meeting when he served as an equerry to Her Majesty in 1986. 6 Andrew, Duke of York Prince Andrew is the third child and second son of the Queen and Prince Philip. He is said to be the Queen's favorite, but the disgraced Duke of York has largely been out of the public eye after attempting to defend himself and his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a BBC interview in Nov. 2019. As a result, he was forced to give up his official royal role.In an unexpected interview after a private church service for his father on Sunday, Andrew told the press Philip was "a remarkable man." He added, "I loved him as a father. He was so calm. He was always someone you could go to. We have lost the grandfather of the nation." 7 Edward, Earl of Wessex Prince Edward is the third son and youngest child of the Queen and Prince Philip.After the same church service, the Earl of Wessex said, "It's been a bit of a shock. However much one tries to prepare oneself for something like this it's still a dreadful shock. And we're still trying to come to terms with that. And it's very, very sad." 8 Sophie, Countess of Wessex Sophie, Countess of Wessex, married Prince Edward in 1999 and has been a steadfast presence in the Royal Family. "You know it's going to happen but when it happens it's just this massive, massive hole," she said of Philip's death after the Sunday church service.She also discussed her father-in-law's final moments, saying, "It was so gentle. It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. It was very very peaceful and that's all you want for somebody, isn't it?" 9 William, Duke of Cambridge Prince William is the grandson of the Queen and Prince Philip. He is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince Charles.In the days following Philip's death, William released a statement, in which he said, "My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."To see what's going on behind the scenes with his father and brother, check out The One Way William and Charles "Underestimated" Harry, Says Insider. 10 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, entered the royal fray when she married Prince William in 2011.In William's statement, he also mentioned how grateful he was that his wife got to know his grandfather. "I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her," he said, also citing his special relationship with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. "I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"For more insider information on the royals, check out This Royal Stood by Kate After Harry&Meghan's Tell-All, Says Insider. 11 Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is William's younger brother, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, and the grandson of the Queen and Prince Philip. He returned home to the U.K. for Philip's funeral after more than a year away; he moved to North America with his wife, Duchess Meghan, and their son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor, in early 2020. Meghan will not be attending the funeral as she is pregnant with the couple's second child, a daughter.Harry, who bonded with his grandfather in particular after joining the military, said in a statement on his and Meghan's website, Archewell: "My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next."He also added that Philip was a "master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end" and had "been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion." 12 Peter Phillips Peter Phillips is the Queen and Prince Philip's eldest grandchild. He is the son of Princess Anne and her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. He doesn't have a royal title because he is descended from the female line.He and his ex-wife Autumn Phillips split up in 2019—they have two daughters, 10-year-old Savannah Anne Kathleen and 8-year-old Isla Elizabeth, the Queen and Philip's first great-grandchildren. 13 Zara Tindall Zara Tindall is the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Phillips. She too doesn't have a title, but she is Prince George's godmother.For more royals news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 14 Mike Tindall Rugby player Mike Tindall became part of the Royal Family in 2011 when he married Zara Tindall. The couple has three children: 7-year-old Mia Grace, 2-year-old Lena Elizabeth, and newborn baby Lucas Philip, who is named after his late great-grandfather. Because Lucas was born in late March, it's believe Philip wasn't able to meet his great-grandson and namesake due to COVID restrictions. 15 Princess Beatrice of York Princess Beatrice is the older daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, who will not attend Philip's funeral.Though she hasn't released a statement since her grandfather's passing, in the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen At Ninety, Princess Beatrice said (via Hello), "When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional. Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather." 16 Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married Princess Beatrice in July 2020.In the wake of Philip's death, Mozzi shared two black-and-white portraits of Philip dressed in his military uniform on his Instagram Story. 17 Princess Eugenie of York Princess Eugenie is the younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. The active social media user posted a heartwarming tribute to her grandfather on Instagram, saying, "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren." 18 Jack Brooksbank Jack Brooksbank has been a part of the Royal Family since marrying Princess Eugenie in 2018.The couple welcomed a son in February, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, who is named after Philip. 19 Lady Louise Lady Louise Windsor is the older child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex. According to the BBC, her parents chose to give her and her brother "courtesy" titles, rather than the "prince" or "princess" titles. It is widely assumed this decision was made to allow the children to avoid some of the burdens that can come with royal titles. 20 James, Viscount Severn James, Viscount Severn, is the younger child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.Apparently, he's taken over Philip's role as barbecue master at the Queen's summer estate, Balmoral. "[James] is rather good at flipping burgers and liked to get fully involved whenever there was a family barbecue at Balmoral," a royal insider told Express. "That used to be Prince Philip's domain." 21 Edward, Duke of Kent Edward, Duke of Kent, is the Queen's first cousin on his father's side. His mother was also a cousin to Prince Philip.The 85-year-old royal is involved in many charitable organizations—more than 140, to be exact. He and his wife, Katharine, Duchess of Kent, who will not in attendance, live on the grounds of Kensington Palace in Wren House. 22 Richard, Duke of Gloucester Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, is the youngest grandchild of King George V and Queen Mary. The 76-year-old duke is a full-time working member of the Royal Family.His wife, Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, will not attend Philip's funeral. 23 Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy Princess Alexandra is the Queen's cousin and a working member of the Royal Family. She also served as one of the bridesmaids at her wedding to Prince Philip. 24 Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden Prince Bernhard is Prince Philip's great-nephew. His grandmother, Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark, was Prince Philip's sister. 25 Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse Prince Donatus will represent the families of Prince Philip's two younger sisters, Princess Sophie and Princess Cecilie of Greece and Denmark. 26 Philipp, Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg Prince Philipp is Prince Philip's great-nephew. He's the grandson of the duke's oldest sister, Princess Margarita of Greece and Denmark. 27 David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, is the Queen's nephew. His mother was the late Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister.He will join other members of the Royal Family walking in procession behind the Land Rover carrying Philip's coffin. 28 Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten of Burma, married Norton Knatchbull, Lord Romsey, thereby joining the Royal Family in 1979. Lord Romsey's mother was the Queen's third cousin. Lady Mountbatten remained a close friend of Her Majesty and Prince Philip. 29 Lady Sarah Chatto Lady Sarah Chatto is the Queen's only niece. Her mother was the late Princess Margaret. 30 Daniel Chatto Former actor Daniel Chatto is married to Lady Sarah Chatto. They have two sons: 24-year-old Samuel David Benedict Chatto and 22-year-old Arthur Robert Nathaniel Chatto.And for more on the future of the House of Windsor, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth?