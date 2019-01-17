Prince Phillip Was Involved in a Car Crash That Overturned His Range Rover

Prince Philip is uninjured after he was involved in a car crash near Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate on Thursday, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

BBC News reports that the 97-year-old Duke of Edinburgh – who was driving at the time – was pulling out of a driveway onto a main Norfolk road when the collision occurred. Police were called to the scene of the accident and two people in the other vehicle were reportedly treated for minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses told BBC News that the Range Rover the Duke was driving was overturned in the crash and that he was “‘very, very shocked’ and shaken” after being helped out of the car. A doctor has since confirmed that he was unhurt.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon,” Buckingham Palace’s statement read. “The Duke was not injured. The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene.”