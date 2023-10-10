Prince and Princess of Wales hire Call the Midwife producer

‌The Prince and Princess of Wales have appointed a Bafta-winning producer of Call the Midwife as a charity trustee in an effort to reach a wider and younger audience.‌

Dame Pippa Harris was selected to join the board of the Royal Foundation charity, marking a boost to their showbusiness credentials as the Waleses increasingly focus on sleek social media videos that appeal to Generation Z.

‌Dame Pippa, 56, is an Oscar-nominated film and television producer who has been closely involved with the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Baftas) for more than a decade, serving as chair of the awards from 2018 to 2020.

‌She is understood to have met Prince William, who has been president of the Baftas since 2010, through this shared connection, but went through the traditional recruitment process for the role.

‌Her credentials in the film industry are wide-ranging, including her title as the co-founder of Neal Street Productions in 2003 alongside Caro Newling and prominent British director Sir Sam Mendes.

The company’s titles include the successful Lehman Trilogy play for the National Theatre, the multi-award winning WWI film, 1917 – which Dame Pippa produced – as well as the Oscar-nominated film, Revolutionary Road, starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

‌Dame Pippa’s expertise may prove invaluable as the Waleses increasingly opt to reach Generation Z by producing slick videos of their work for social media, such as the clips published around the King’s Coronation in May.

Social media

‌The video montages the couple have released so far tend to rack up millions of views, retweets and likes and are shared on their Twitter, Youtube and Instagram accounts.

‌They have also increased their social media team to three people, including a new head of digital. A Kensington Palace source has previously told The Daily Telegraph that this new aspect of being a working member of the Royal family is “incredibly important”.

‌The source added: “We think about the way we tell our stories. It’s incredibly important to use social media as we try to reach younger audiences – what you have seen is part of our effort to do that.

‌“Younger people are predominantly consuming their news on social media so it’s important to deliver positive content that supports the Prince and Princess’s work on those platforms.”

‌Dame Pippa’s appointment to the couple’s Royal Foundation, as well as to the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund Trustee Company, is also indicative of the couple’s intentions to tackle their new titles in their own, distinct way.

‌The Foundation, which aims to tackle society’s greatest issues, has taken on increasing responsibility in the past year, including the launch of William’s Homewords programme to end homelessness and the Princess’s Shaping Us early childhood initiative.

‌The charity is guided by the interests and passions of the Royal couple in the aim to “deliver a better future for all”.

‌Dame Pippa joins eight other active directors of the foundation, including British television executive Alice Webb and Lord William Hague, a former leader of the Conservative Party.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.