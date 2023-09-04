Prince and Princess of Wales to support men at Rugby World Cup after skipping Lionesses’ final

The Princess of Wales will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina on Saturday while the Prince of Wales will watch Wales compete against Fiji on Sunday - Peter Byrne/PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales are to travel to France to cheer on England and Wales in the men’s Rugby World Cup, just weeks after the Prince faced a backlash for missing the Lionesses’ historic final.

The couple’s brief sporting trip clashes with the start of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games in Germany.

The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, will attend a group stage match between England and Argentina at the Stade de Marseille on Saturday – the first weekend of the tournament.

The Prince of Wales, patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, will watch Wales compete against Fiji in another opening-round match at the Stade de Bordeaux on Sunday.

The Princess of Wales takes part in an England rugby training session after becoming patron of the Rugby Football Union - Kate Green/Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex is travelling from the US, with the Duchess of Sussex joining him later in the week, for the duration of the Invictus tournament – his pride and joy which he founded as a Paralympic-style competition to help wounded and sick ex-military personnel.

He will take to the stage in Dusseldorf at a grand opening ceremony on Saturday to kick off the eight-day event.

Later the same evening, the Princess will also be in continental Europe, in neighbouring France, while the Prince’s appearance on Sunday falls on the first day of Invictus’ competitive events.

Kensington Palace said no further appearances are planned for the Prince and Princess while they are in France.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appear to remain estranged, with their separate trips to Europe taking place following the first anniversary of the death of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

William and Kate’s excursion to support the two men’s sides in the first stage comes after the Prince was criticised for deciding not to attend the women’s England team’s World Cup football final against Spain in Sydney last month.

The Prince of Wales faced a backlash for missing the Lionesses’ historic final - Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

Veteran broadcaster Jon Sopel had suggested it was “inconceivable” that the Prince and Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, would not have travelled to Australia if the men’s team had been playing. Meanwhile, former England goalkeeper Pauline Cope branded it a “shame” the Prince of Wales was not there in person.

It was the first time the Lionesses had reached the final of a World Cup, and the first time an England football team had competed in a World Cup final since the men’s side beat West Germany in 1966.

The Prince of Wales, who is president of the FA, sent personal messages to the Lionesses after their heartbreaking 1-0 defeat, but stayed at home to watch the match in Norfolk.

No senior member of the British royal family attended the game, but Queen Letizia of Spain - dressed in a patriotic red trouser suit - was there with her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia.

