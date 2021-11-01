Prince of Wales addresses climate meeting
The Prince of Wales told leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference the "hopes of the world are upon you." (Nov. 1)
The Prince of Wales told leaders at the United Nations Climate Change Conference the "hopes of the world are upon you." (Nov. 1)
Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sánchez met with Prince Charles in Scotland ahead of COP26, a United Nations climate summit
Prince Charles is set to tell leaders the world must put itself on "war-like footing" to combat the climate crisis as he opens a key U.N. climate summit.
A small island nation just reported its first case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began
Where Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan land will be the most intriguing thing about the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 9.
Hong Kong's decision to descend deeper into international coronavirus isolation as rivals reopen is causing consternation among managers at multinationals who see no end to a zero-Covid strategy imposed by a leadership beholden to Beijing.
From turning your iPad into a second monitor for your laptop to splitting the keyboard into left- and right-handed sections, here are tricks to try.
From dips and chips to graze on to prepackaged pastry dough for easy desserts, here's what I snag from the popular budget grocery chain when hosting.
More than 120 world leaders are expected to speak Monday on the first day of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, an event that has been billed as the "last, best hope" to keep global temperatures in check and avert the dire consequences of global warming.
Plus, highlights from Harryween.
"Sing to me Paolo," Sophie Turner captioned a photo of herself and husband Joe Jonas as The Lizzie McGuire Movie characters Isabella (Hilary Duff) and Paolo (Yani Gellman)
Some of the best reactions to Penn State 33-24 loss to Ohio State
Adams was set to perform a medley of songs honoring Tina Turner
The White House said that climate change is an "existential" threat to humanity, and it is putting its money where its mouth is with a show of force in Glasgow, Scotland.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly turned down the honorary title of Earl of Dumbarton for their son Archie because they were afraid he'd be bullied.
Democratic leaders were hoping for House votes as soon as Tuesday on the two pillars of President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, two Democrats said Saturday, as the party mounted its latest push to maneuver the long-delayed legislation through Congress. Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden's now $1.75 trillion, 10-year social and environment plan to be written by Sunday, the Democrats said. Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record.
He’s the best babysitter in the world, the one with all the jokes and the best advice: Grandpa (or Gramps, Granddad, Poppy, etc.). So this holiday, show your appreciation for him by choosing a gift he's really...
RB Ameer Abdullah added an extra bit of something to the Panthers offense in Week 8 and it didn't go unnoticed by HC Matt Rhule.
Read your Leo horoscope for the month of November 2021.
If you want a glimpse into the future, look up the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization’s latest update to its global Food Price Index; it jumped over 3% in August and now stands almost 33% higher than this time last year. The rest is simply because the world is not producing enough food to meet the needs of a growing population. Instead, many policy makers seem to assume that the agriculture industry has largely solved the extraordinarily complex problem of producing a healthy, abundant and secure food supply.
"This is the time of year where personnel departments always communicate with each other."