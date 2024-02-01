Prince William County to activate speed cameras in 4 school zones

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Prince William County drivers will have to slow down when they’re in school zones, as the county works to crack down on speeding.

Starting on Feb. 1, speed cameras will be activated in four school zones.

The cameras will be located along Route 15 by Battlefield High School; Old Bridge Road by Woodbridge High School and Old Bridge Elementary School; Benita Fitzgerald Drive by Fitzgerald Elementary School; and Kettle Run Road by Patriot High School and T. Clay Wood Elementary School.

The county said additional school zones will join the program in the coming months.

“If it can save lives, I think it’s probably a good idea,” said Ellis Burton, a D.C. resident who often drives through Prince William County for work.

Brenda Stevens, a Prince William County mother, also supports the cameras.

“Even just two weeks ago, there was a fatal accident [on Old Bridge Road], so something’s needed,” she said.

Stevens added that the cameras should help not only students walking near the schools but the drivers as well.

“Not just with student drivers, but season drivers, we just get into the zone of barreling through,” she said. “Safety first, especially when kids are involved.”

The county said for the first month the cameras are activated, drivers found in violation will be issued a warning; afterward, they will receive a $100 fine, which will not go on their record.

“It’s going to be a painful reminder for you because once you get that ticket — and I have gotten speed camera tickets before, it’s like, ‘man, that’s expensive,'” Burton said.

Cities and counties across Northern Virginia have installed speed cameras in school zones since state lawmakers gave them the authority to do so back in 2020. A bill has been introduced in Richmond that could expand where they can be placed.

Cameras will pick up drivers who are going 10+ miles per hour over the speed limit during school hours, the county said.

