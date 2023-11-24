Prince William County police investigating cars shot at in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) was investigating cars being shot at Friday afternoon.
PWCPD said it got a call about gunshots in the 14300 block of Richmond Hwy.
No injuries have been reported, but cars in the Bel Air Road area were shot at, PWCPD said in a post.
