Prince William County police investigating cars shot at in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD) was investigating cars being shot at Friday afternoon.

PWCPD said it got a call about gunshots in the 14300 block of Richmond Hwy.

No injuries have been reported, but cars in the Bel Air Road area were shot at, PWCPD said in a post.

